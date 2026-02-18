Culture and Society
Follow the latest Culture and Society news, videos, analysis and opinion from Jewish News Syndicate (JNS).
Prague Haggadah, which turns 500 this year, ‘created mold from which Haggadot would be illustrated for years to come’
Sharon Liberman Mintz, of Jewish Theological Seminary, told JNS that the 1526 Haggadah “is one of the most exciting books that I have ever had the pleasure to turn the pages of.”
The Hebrew University of Jerusalem reported that Natufian hunter-gatherers produced 142 beads and pendants uncovered by archaeologists.
Trail Blazers’ Deni Avdija and Nets rookies Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf became the first three Israelis to share an NBA court in the same game, a 114-95 Portland win.
Two Israeli films come up short at Oscars, where actor uses time on stage to call for ‘free Palestine’
Several people wore “ceasefire” pins on the red carpet prior to the Academy Awards ceremony.
Israeli Nobel laureate warns of ‘brain drain’ in Jewish state, but others say statistics are more fluid
“It is well known in other historical examples that if you start losing your best people, you may never recover,” Joel Mokyr, a professor at Northwestern University, told JNS.
The maritime border agreement signed with Lebanon did not improve Israel’s security, as shown by the ongoing war with Hezbollah, Eli Cohen said.
The war between Israel, the U.S. and Iran is not only reshaping the Middle East battlefield; it is accelerating a revolution in how modern wars are fought.
The Pope appealed “in the name of the Christians of the Middle East and of all women and men of goodwill” for the war to stop.
Official P.A. TV claimed that the limitations were geared to enable Jews to carry out a Passover sacrifice.
While the city comptroller called it a “sobering wake-up call,” the mayor said the decision to revise the rating was “premature.”
Handala Hack took credit for the cyberattack, saying it should serve as a warning to “Zionist-rooted” corporations.
The U.S. president’s remark follows Iran’s sports and youth minister stating that the “corrupt” U.S. government has “created extreme insecurity.”
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