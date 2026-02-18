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Culture and Society

Follow the latest Culture and Society news, videos, analysis and opinion from Jewish News Syndicate (JNS).

Prague Haggadah
Features
Prague Haggadah, which turns 500 this year, ‘created mold from which Haggadot would be illustrated for years to come’
Sharon Liberman Mintz, of Jewish Theological Seminary, told JNS that the 1526 Haggadah “is one of the most exciting books that I have ever had the pleasure to turn the pages of.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Menachem Wecker
A butterfly clay bead from the Final Natufian period in Eynan-Mallaha (Upper Jordan Valley), colored red with ochre and marked with the fingerprints of the child (≈10 years old) who modeled it 12,000 years ago. Credit: Laurent Davin
Israel News
‘Children shaped clay 15,000 years ago in Israel’
The Hebrew University of Jerusalem reported that Natufian hunter-gatherers produced 142 beads and pendants uncovered by archaeologists.
Mar. 19, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) and Brooklyn Nets forward Danny Wolf (2) battle for position during the second quarter at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on March 16, 2026. Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images.
Culture and Society
Israeli trio makes NBA history in Portland-Brooklyn game
Trail Blazers’ Deni Avdija and Nets rookies Ben Saraf and Danny Wolf became the first three Israelis to share an NBA court in the same game, a 114-95 Portland win.
Mar. 18, 2026
JNS Staff
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Javier Bardem
U.S. News
Two Israeli films come up short at Oscars, where actor uses time on stage to call for ‘free Palestine’
Several people wore “ceasefire” pins on the red carpet prior to the Academy Awards ceremony.
Mar. 16, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Joel Mokyr
Culture and Society
Israeli Nobel laureate warns of ‘brain drain’ in Jewish state, but others say statistics are more fluid
“It is well known in other historical examples that if you start losing your best people, you may never recover,” Joel Mokyr, a professor at Northwestern University, told JNS.
Mar. 16, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Eli Cohen
Israel News
Gas pact with Lebanon ought to be nullified, Israeli minister says
The maritime border agreement signed with Lebanon did not improve Israel’s security, as shown by the ongoing war with Hezbollah, Eli Cohen said.
Mar. 16, 2026
JNS Staff
Drones CENTCOM LUCAS
Analysis
AI, lasers and satellites: Technological innovation in the 2026 Iran war
The war between Israel, the U.S. and Iran is not only reshaping the Middle East battlefield; it is accelerating a revolution in how modern wars are fought.
Mar. 16, 2026
Shimon Sherman
Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost, arrives on the main central loggia balcony of the St. Peter's Basilica for the first time after the cardinals ended the conclave at the Vatican, May 8, 2025. Photo by Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Pope urges end to fighting, return to dialogue in Mideast
The Pope appealed “in the name of the Christians of the Middle East and of all women and men of goodwill” for the war to stop.
Mar. 16, 2026
JNS Staff
The Western Wall in Jerusalem is seen closed to visitors amid the war with Iran and ongoing missile fire toward Israel, March 1, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel: Jerusalem holy sites closed to protect worshippers of all faiths
Official P.A. TV claimed that the limitations were geared to enable Jews to carry out a Passover sacrifice.
Mar. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
Wall Street, New York City
U.S. News
Moody’s shifts NYC economic outlook from ‘stable’ to ‘negative’
While the city comptroller called it a “sobering wake-up call,” the mayor said the decision to revise the rating was “premature.”
Mar. 13, 2026
Iran Hacking
Culture and Society
Iranian-linked hacker group targets Michigan-based technology company
Handala Hack took credit for the cyberattack, saying it should serve as a warning to “Zionist-rooted” corporations.
Mar. 12, 2026
Iran, Soccer, FIFA
U.S. News
Trump says Iran soccer team welcome, but World Cup participation may not be ‘appropriate’
The U.S. president’s remark follows Iran’s sports and youth minister stating that the “corrupt” U.S. government has “created extreme insecurity.”
Mar. 12, 2026
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OPINION
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Featured Columnist
Actors turned politicos
Stephen M. Flatow
Ben Cohen
Featured Columnist
Amid war and internal turmoil, the World Cup beckons Iran’s national soccer team
Ben Cohen
Jason Pressberg
Opinion
Strengthening Jewish identity, one pitch at a time
Jason Pressberg
Tamir Dortal
Opinion
When the treasury yielded to the Histadrut during wartime
Tamir Dortal
Joel Margolis
Opinion
The voice of a human shield
Joel M. Margolis
Rachel O’Donoghue
Opinion
When film-making becomes myth-making
Rachel O’Donoghue
Jonathan S. Tobin
From the Editor-in-Chief
Do we still need Jewish sports heroes?
Jonathan S. Tobin
Opinion
What ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ can teach our kids about Purim
Orit Arfa
Sarah Idan
Opinion
Carrie Prejean Boller: Courageous critic or anti-Israel opportunist?
Sarah Idan
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