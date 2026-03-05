Iran
The head of the Iranian parliament spoke after U.S. President Donald Trump warned he will destroy the Islamic Republic’s energy sites if it doesn’t open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.
The latest attacks “show us what a cruel regime it is and what kind of danger it is,” the Israeli president said.
Hundreds of phone calls are being made by Israel’s foreign intelligence agency, along with targeted assassinations of top regime leaders.
“All the casualties from Iranian attacks, without an exception, are civilians,” Israel’s foreign minister adds.
At the site of a missile impact in southern Israel, the premier accused Tehran of targeting civilians and holy sites, and urged global action to stop Iranian aggression.
Regime media reports drone attack near airport as Tehran hints at widening campaign across Gulf.
With air supremacy and the use of bunker-busting bombs on underground facilities in the Strait of Hormuz, the CENTCOM chief laid out the scale of the battering inflicted on the Islamic Republic.
Fragments from intercepted projectiles hit across the metropolis as rescue crews and police secured impact sites.
Fighter jets hit multiple military targets in Tehran and across the country to weaken the regime’s ability to produce and launch ballistic missiles.
“The Iranian terrorist regime poses a global threat. Now, with missiles that can reach London, Paris or Berlin,” the military said.
OPINION