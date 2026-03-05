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Iran

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, June 2021. Credit: Tehran Times.
U.S. News
‘We will plunge region into darkness': Tehran responds to threat to its power facilities
The head of the Iranian parliament spoke after U.S. President Donald Trump warned he will destroy the Islamic Republic’s energy sites if it doesn’t open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal at a missile impact site in the southern city of Arad, March 22, 2026. Photo by Ma'ayan Toaf/GPO.
Israel News
Herzog: Iranian missiles ‘don’t differentiate’ between Jews, Muslims and Christians
The latest attacks “show us what a cruel regime it is and what kind of danger it is,” the Israeli president said.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Iranian security official Mohsen Fathi Zadeh, who received a call from the Mossad. Credit: Courtesy.
Israel News
Mossad is calling senior Iranian commanders and pressuring them to stand aside
Hundreds of phone calls are being made by Israel’s foreign intelligence agency, along with targeted assassinations of top regime leaders.
Mar. 22, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar gives a press statement at the site of the Iranian missile strike in Arad, March 22, 2026. Photo by Shlomi Amsalem/GPO.
Israel News
War crimes: Sa’ar says targeting civilians is ‘mad Iranian regime’s strategy’
“All the casualties from Iranian attacks, without an exception, are civilians,” Israel’s foreign minister adds.
Mar. 22, 2026
David Isaac
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the site of an Iranian missile strike in Arad on March 22, 2026. Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Iran a threat to entire world
At the site of a missile impact in southern Israel, the premier accused Tehran of targeting civilians and holy sites, and urged global action to stop Iranian aggression.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
https://newsmedia.tasnimnews.ir/Tasnim/Uploaded/Image/1402/02/26/1402022609510427827584284.jpg
World News
Iran strikes near Baghdad, threatens escalation
Regime media reports drone attack near airport as Tehran hints at widening campaign across Gulf.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Israel’s new preemptive strategy against Iran and Hezbollah
Mar. 22, 2026
Ruthie Blum
Two F/A-18 Super Hornets launch from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Mediterranean Sea, in support of "Operation Epic Fury" on March 3, 2026. Photo by U.S. Navy via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Adm. Brad Cooper: ‘Iran’s combat capability is in steady decline’
With air supremacy and the use of bunker-busting bombs on underground facilities in the Strait of Hormuz, the CENTCOM chief laid out the scale of the battering inflicted on the Islamic Republic.
Mar. 22, 2026
Dudi Kogan
JNS TV / Straight Up
Inside Iran’s leadership crisis
Mar. 22, 2026
Daniel Seaman
A missile impact site in central Israel, March 22, 2026. Credit: United Hatzalah.
Israel News
Missiles from Iran injure 15 in Tel Aviv
Fragments from intercepted projectiles hit across the metropolis as rescue crews and police secured impact sites.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Map showing Israeli Air Force strikes on Iranian military targets across the country over the weekend. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Israel strikes Iranian missile, nuclear sites
Fighter jets hit multiple military targets in Tehran and across the country to weaken the regime’s ability to produce and launch ballistic missiles.
Mar. 22, 2026
Joshua Marks
Pro-regime activists gather in Tehran's Vali Asr Square under a banner depicting Iran's ballistic missile arsenal, March 17, 2026. Photo by Kaveh Kazemi/Getty Images.
World News
IDF: Iran fired long-range missile at US-British Diego Garcia base in Indian Ocean
“The Iranian terrorist regime poses a global threat. Now, with missiles that can reach London, Paris or Berlin,” the military said.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
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OPINION
Opinion
America and Israel have discarded the containment doctrine
Joseph Puder
Ben Cohen
Column
Death of a Holocaust denier
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Farid Alamdar
Opinion
The silent revolution in Iran: When ideology collapses, regimes fall
Farid Alamdar
James Sinkinson
Opinion
Iran war illegal? Accusations show international law is outdated
James Sinkinson
Clifford D. May
Opinion
Strait talk
Clifford D. May
Amine Ayoub
Opinion
The black rain of Tehran: A case study in Islamist environmental mismanagement
Amine Ayoub
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