Canada
Jon Jouppien, who appraised items in Bob Gale’s collection, told “CBC” that the book was “collected in the sincere interest of history.”
“No one in Canada should ever feel unsafe because of who they are, how they pray or the community they belong to,” said Canada’s public safety minister following three shootings targeting Toronto-area synagogues.
In a letter to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Israel’s Diaspora minister warns of escalating antisemitic threats.
Southbound University Avenue from Armoury Street was closed as the investigation continued, and police have appealed to anyone with information to contact authorities.
WATCH: “Standpoint” with Gabe Groisman
Canada’s Liberal Party “is captured by a small lawless mob of crazies,” lawmaker Melissa Lantsman said.
“We will not allow the targeting of Jewish institutions to become normalized,” B’nai Brith Canada declared.
“Antisemitism is a national crisis and requires the same attention given to past crises and a whole-of-government response to confront it,” Paola Samuel, of B’nai Brith Canada, told JNS.
Israel’s Diaspora minister said statistics show “a systemic failure to deter antisemitic violence” on the part of Canada’s government.
“We are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness,” a spokeswoman for the Toronto police told JNS.
A coalition of advocacy groups said the summer camps “pose a problem because they encourage support for a genocidal, settler-colonial state.”
“There are certainly organizations with much stronger reputations within the Jewish community for actually standing up and fighting antisemitism,” the Jewish Educators and Families Association of Canada told JNS.
OPINION