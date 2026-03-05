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Canada

Books, Library, Academics
World News
Niagara region official resigns after criticism of his collection, including signed Hitler book
Jon Jouppien, who appraised items in Bob Gale’s collection, told “CBC” that the book was “collected in the sincere interest of history.”
Mar. 13, 2026
Jewish star window
Israel News
Canadian government pledges $10 million to strengthen security for Jewish institutions
“No one in Canada should ever feel unsafe because of who they are, how they pray or the community they belong to,” said Canada’s public safety minister following three shootings targeting Toronto-area synagogues.
Mar. 12, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
A window at Temple Emanu-El synagogue in Toronto’s North York district shows bullet damage after gunfire struck the building, March 3, 2026. Credit: CAM.
Antisemitism
Israel urges Canada to act after three synagogues hit by gunfire
In a letter to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Israel’s Diaspora minister warns of escalating antisemitic threats.
Mar. 12, 2026
Steve Linde
An aerial view as ice covers Lake Ontario between the Toronto Islands and the downtown shoreline on Feb. 8, 2026, in Toronto, Canada. Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Toronto police probing firearm discharge at US consulate
Southbound University Avenue from Armoury Street was closed as the investigation continued, and police have appealed to anyone with information to contact authorities.
Mar. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
JNS TV
Canadian MP Melissa Lantsman criticizes Mark Carney’s stance on Iran conflict
WATCH: “Standpoint” with Gabe Groisman
Mar. 9, 2026
Gabe Groisman
Mark Carney
Israel News
Canadian MP slams PM Carney for pulling support for Iran war
Canada’s Liberal Party “is captured by a small lawless mob of crazies,” lawmaker Melissa Lantsman said.
Mar. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Toronto Police Car
Antisemitism
Two Greater Toronto Area synagogues struck by gunfire
“We will not allow the targeting of Jewish institutions to become normalized,” B’nai Brith Canada declared.
Mar. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Police Car Emergency Lights
Antisemitism
Advocacy groups urge govt action after Montreal Jewish businesses vandalized with swastikas
“Antisemitism is a national crisis and requires the same attention given to past crises and a whole-of-government response to confront it,” Paola Samuel, of B’nai Brith Canada, told JNS.
Mar. 6, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Toronto Police Tape
Antisemitism
After Toronto shul shooting, Chikli accuses Canada of ignoring Jew-hatred
Israel’s Diaspora minister said statistics show “a systemic failure to deter antisemitic violence” on the part of Canada’s government.
Mar. 4, 2026
David Isaac
Toronto Police Car
World News
Toronto police probing shots fired at synagogue as possible hate crime
“We are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness,” a spokeswoman for the Toronto police told JNS.
Mar. 3, 2026
Menachem Wecker
Foundation for Jewish Camp
Jewish Life
Joint effort in Canada aims to take away Jewish camp accreditation
A coalition of advocacy groups said the summer camps “pose a problem because they encourage support for a genocidal, settler-colonial state.”
Feb. 18, 2026
Classroom Chairs
Antisemitism
‘Outrageous’ anti-Israel group to train Ontario union leader on Jew-hatred
“There are certainly organizations with much stronger reputations within the Jewish community for actually standing up and fighting antisemitism,” the Jewish Educators and Families Association of Canada told JNS.
Feb. 10, 2026
Dave Gordon
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OPINION
Sam Goldstein
Opinion
A ‘Looney Tunes’ world for Canadian Jews
Sam Goldstein
Rabbi Steven Burg
Opinion
Bullets are flying because Canada’s leaders are looking away
Rabbi Steven Burg
Sam Goldstein
Opinion
The Esther trap
Sam Goldstein
Israel Ellis
Opinion
Bondi Beach is coming to Canada, unless individuals and government act now
Israel Ellis
Israel Ellis
Opinion
‘I didn’t know’ is no excuse
Israel Ellis
Gerald M. Steinberg
Opinion
International aid groups operating in Gaza must be held accountable
Gerald M. Steinberg
Avi Abelow
Opinion
Thank you, premiers Starmer, Carney and Albanese!
Avi Abelow
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