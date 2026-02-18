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Jewish Life

Follow the latest Jewish Life news, videos, and analysis from Jewish News Syndicate (JNS).

Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
A butterfly clay bead from the Final Natufian period in Eynan-Mallaha (Upper Jordan Valley), colored red with ochre and marked with the fingerprints of the child (≈10 years old) who modeled it 12,000 years ago. Credit: Laurent Davin
Israel News
‘Children shaped clay 15,000 years ago in Israel’
The Hebrew University of Jerusalem reported that Natufian hunter-gatherers produced 142 beads and pendants uncovered by archaeologists.
Mar. 19, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Security Camera
U.S. News
Security grant backlog puts Jewish institutions at risk, Wasserman Schultz says
“It’s just absolutely critical that we get more funding appropriated, and at the same time, we also need to make sure that we break the log jam,” the Florida legislator said.
Mar. 18, 2026
New York City
U.S. News
‘Kill a Jew, go to heaven’ graffiti found on NYC bike trail
In February, 28 antisemitic incidents were reported in New York.
Mar. 16, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli activist Hen Mazzig (right) at an Iranian missile strike site in Tel Aviv. Photo by Gil Kremer.
Features
‘If a missile hit my home, people around the world would celebrate’
Israeli activist Hen Mazzig explains why Diaspora Jews are undeterred by missiles, but not by antisemitism.
Mar. 16, 2026
Adi Nirman
Temple Israel Rabbi Josh Bennett (center) and Rabbi Jennifer Kaluzny (right) discuss the next steps for the congregation after the March 12 terrorist attack, at Shenandoah Country Club in West Bloomfield, Mich., on March 13, 2026. Photo by Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
IDF: Michigan terrorist was brother of slain Hezbollah boss
Israel killed Ibrahim Mohamad Ghazali days before his brother rammed an explosive vehicle into a synagogue, the Israeli army said.
Mar. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
Emergency vehicles in the parking lot of Temple Israel as American, Israeli and Michigan state flags blow in the wind following an active shooter incident at the Reform synagogue in West Bloomfield, Mich., on March 12, 2026. Photo by Emily Elconin/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Temple Israel attacker died of self-inflicted gunshot
It was originally reported that Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, 41, a resident of Dearborn Heights, MIch., was fatally shot by security personnel.
Mar. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
The Synagogue of the Jewish Community of Rotterdam after a fire started, March 13, 2026. Photo by Media TV via ANP/AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
Four teenagers arrested for Rotterdam synagogue blast
The attack “comes amid a wave of violence targeting Jewish communities,” including at synagogues in Michigan and Norway, StandWithUs said.
Mar. 14, 2026
A window at Temple Emanu-El synagogue in Toronto’s North York district shows bullet damage after gunfire struck the building, March 3, 2026. Credit: CAM.
Antisemitism
Israel urges Canada to act after three synagogues hit by gunfire
In a letter to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Israel’s Diaspora minister warns of escalating antisemitic threats.
Mar. 12, 2026
Steve Linde
Yoav Kisch, then-chairman of the Interior Affairs Committee, leads a committee meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem on July 12, 2018. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Most schools in Israel to stay closed next week
Distance learning will continue throughout most of the country.
Mar. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
Question Mark
Jewish Life
OU Kosher hotline braces for all kinds of questions as Passover approaches
“When you get thousands of calls every day, that means there are thousands of people that care,” Rabbi Moshe Elefant told JNS.
Mar. 11, 2026
Poppy-Seed Hamantashen
U.S. News
University scholars debate: Latke vs. hamantash
A scholarly showdown over Jewish holiday foods spreads to more campuses across the United States.
Mar. 11, 2026
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JNS TV
JNS TV
Why people still love dead Jews
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Dara Horn, Ep. 214
Mar. 12, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
OPINION
Fiamma Nirenstein
Column
When antisemitism reinvents itself as anti-Zionism
Fiamma Nirenstein
Naya Lekht
Opinion
Legacy organizations skittish on confronting the scourge of anti-Zionism on campus
Naya Lekht
Opinion
The warning Dearborn’s mayor just didn’t want to hear
Dexter Van Zile
Karen Lehrman Bloch
Opinion
Love letters to Israel
Karen Lehrman Bloch
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