Jewish Life
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“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
The Hebrew University of Jerusalem reported that Natufian hunter-gatherers produced 142 beads and pendants uncovered by archaeologists.
“It’s just absolutely critical that we get more funding appropriated, and at the same time, we also need to make sure that we break the log jam,” the Florida legislator said.
In February, 28 antisemitic incidents were reported in New York.
Israeli activist Hen Mazzig explains why Diaspora Jews are undeterred by missiles, but not by antisemitism.
Israel killed Ibrahim Mohamad Ghazali days before his brother rammed an explosive vehicle into a synagogue, the Israeli army said.
It was originally reported that Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, 41, a resident of Dearborn Heights, MIch., was fatally shot by security personnel.
The attack “comes amid a wave of violence targeting Jewish communities,” including at synagogues in Michigan and Norway, StandWithUs said.
In a letter to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Israel’s Diaspora minister warns of escalating antisemitic threats.
Distance learning will continue throughout most of the country.
“When you get thousands of calls every day, that means there are thousands of people that care,” Rabbi Moshe Elefant told JNS.
A scholarly showdown over Jewish holiday foods spreads to more campuses across the United States.
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Dara Horn, Ep. 214
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