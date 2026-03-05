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Jewish Religion and Thought

Temple Israel Rabbi Josh Bennett (center) and Rabbi Jennifer Kaluzny (right) discuss the next steps for the congregation after the March 12 terrorist attack, at Shenandoah Country Club in West Bloomfield, Mich., on March 13, 2026. Photo by Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
IDF: Michigan terrorist was brother of slain Hezbollah boss
Israel killed Ibrahim Mohamad Ghazali days before his brother rammed an explosive vehicle into a synagogue, the Israeli army said.
Mar. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
Emergency vehicles in the parking lot of Temple Israel as American, Israeli and Michigan state flags blow in the wind following an active shooter incident at the Reform synagogue in West Bloomfield, Mich., on March 12, 2026. Photo by Emily Elconin/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Temple Israel attacker died of self-inflicted gunshot
It was originally reported that Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, 41, a resident of Dearborn Heights, MIch., was fatally shot by security personnel.
Mar. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
The Synagogue of the Jewish Community of Rotterdam after a fire started, March 13, 2026. Photo by Media TV via ANP/AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
Four teenagers arrested for Rotterdam synagogue blast
The attack “comes amid a wave of violence targeting Jewish communities,” including at synagogues in Michigan and Norway, StandWithUs said.
Mar. 14, 2026
F-35
Israel News
WATCH: IAF fighter pilot wishes Shabbat shalom from Iran
We, the pilots and navigators of the Israeli Air Force, are currently flying in formation over the skies of Tehran.
Mar. 7, 2026
Passengers at an Israel Railways station in Tel Aviv, Aug. 25, 2025. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Israel News
Chief rabbis slam train service on Shabbat for returning Israelis
The condemnation came after Israel Railways said it would run trains between Ben-Gurion Airport and Tel Aviv throughout the weekend.
Mar. 6, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Purim Iran
Jewish Life
Some Jewish groups connect attacks on Iran, upcoming Purim holiday
The Israeli and U.S. militaries “took decisive action to silence a modern threat from the same ancestral land of Haman,” according to the Orthodox Union.
Mar. 1, 2026
JNS Staff
Red Meat
Jewish Life
Bill for labeling kosher, halal meat advances in UK
The legislation coincides with alleged considerations to limit the practice of circumcision in Britain and Belgium.
Feb. 27, 2026
Canaan Lidor
The Triumph of Mordecai
Features
Would the real Haman please stand up?
“Various communities of Jews and Christians imagined their Haman differently from one another, usually unaware that there were other options to consider,” the professor Adam Silverstein told JNS.
Feb. 26, 2026
Menachem Wecker
Western Wall
Israel News
Knesset gives initial OK to bill imposing prison for desecrating holy sites
The proposal was submitted to parliament in the wake of a ruling by Israel’s Supreme Court ordering the government to allow a mixed-gender prayer space at the Western Wall.
Feb. 25, 2026
JNS Staff
Jews pray on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City, April 2, 2025. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Temple Mount groups call on Netanyahu to reinstate Jewish afternoon prayers during Ramadan
“Israel must not agree to a policy that effectively shuts Jewish prayer out of the Temple Mount during the midday hours,” the Beyadenu NGO said.
Feb. 24, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu raises the national flag at Mount Sartaba in the Jordan Valley, the site of an ancient Hasmonean fortress, Feb. 23, 2026. Credit: Israeli Ministry of Heritage.
Israel News
Israeli heritage minister raises flag at Hasmonean site in Jordan Valley
In three weeks, Amichai Eliyahu will return to the Sartaba site and renew the ancient practice of lighting fires to signal the new Hebrew month.
Feb. 23, 2026
JNS Staff
Jewish teens pack Times Square for a CTeen Shabbaton event in New York City on Feb. 21, 2026. Credit: CTeen/Instagram.
U.S. News
Ex-hostage Segev Kalfon leads ‘Shema Yisrael’ call at Times Square
Standing before more than 4,500 Jewish teens from across the globe, the former captive shouted the traditional declaration of faith.
Feb. 22, 2026
Israel Hayom
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OPINION
Rabbi Hayim Leiter. Credit: Courtesy.
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Rabbi Avi Weiss. Credit: Courtesy.
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