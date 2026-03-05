Jewish Religion and Thought
Israel killed Ibrahim Mohamad Ghazali days before his brother rammed an explosive vehicle into a synagogue, the Israeli army said.
It was originally reported that Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, 41, a resident of Dearborn Heights, MIch., was fatally shot by security personnel.
The attack “comes amid a wave of violence targeting Jewish communities,” including at synagogues in Michigan and Norway, StandWithUs said.
We, the pilots and navigators of the Israeli Air Force, are currently flying in formation over the skies of Tehran.
The condemnation came after Israel Railways said it would run trains between Ben-Gurion Airport and Tel Aviv throughout the weekend.
The Israeli and U.S. militaries “took decisive action to silence a modern threat from the same ancestral land of Haman,” according to the Orthodox Union.
The legislation coincides with alleged considerations to limit the practice of circumcision in Britain and Belgium.
“Various communities of Jews and Christians imagined their Haman differently from one another, usually unaware that there were other options to consider,” the professor Adam Silverstein told JNS.
The proposal was submitted to parliament in the wake of a ruling by Israel’s Supreme Court ordering the government to allow a mixed-gender prayer space at the Western Wall.
“Israel must not agree to a policy that effectively shuts Jewish prayer out of the Temple Mount during the midday hours,” the Beyadenu NGO said.
In three weeks, Amichai Eliyahu will return to the Sartaba site and renew the ancient practice of lighting fires to signal the new Hebrew month.
Standing before more than 4,500 Jewish teens from across the globe, the former captive shouted the traditional declaration of faith.
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