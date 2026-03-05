Campus Antisemitism
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Organizers say the program will equip participants to “build lasting bridges between communities.”
University leaders, faculty and students driving Jew-hatred and failing to fight it, House panel report says
“This report exposes how radical faculty and student groups have been given free rein while Jewish students are left to fend for themselves,” Rep. Tim Walberg, chair of the House Education and Workforce Committee, told JNS.
Almost a quarter of students attest to seeing Jewish students harassed.
“I strongly believe the antisemitism does not just impact students on campus at Harvard,” Rep. Elise Stefanik stated. “It shapes admission.”
A Jewish member of the Student Assembly told JNS that she is upset that “resolutions like these are introduced, prioritizing symbolic statements over listening to the students they represent.”
Petition urges University of California regents to address report on faculty role in campus Jew-hatred
“It is about enforcing the crucial boundary between private speech and institutional advocacy,” the petition states.
The public university said it was doing so, as the national body finds new leadership for the local chapter. The chapter says that it isn’t part of that group.
Antisemitic threats on campus walls and a nearby assault on two Hebrew-speaking men leave school’s Jewish community fearing more violence.
“The whole scheme for preventing discrimination is meaningless unless it is enforced,” education attorney Marleen Sacks told JNS.
The added cost “puts an enormous strain on school budgets,” Prizmah CEO Paul Bernstein told JNS.
Civil-liberties groups argue that the request violates First Amendment rights, while the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says it is a standard investigative procedure.
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