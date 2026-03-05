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Campus Antisemitism

Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
College Campus, University
U.S. News
New fellowship to unite black, Jewish student leaders in combating Jew-hatred, racism
Organizers say the program will equip participants to “build lasting bridges between communities.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
House Education and Workforce Committee
U.S. News
University leaders, faculty and students driving Jew-hatred and failing to fight it, House panel report says
“This report exposes how radical faculty and student groups have been given free rein while Jewish students are left to fend for themselves,” Rep. Tim Walberg, chair of the House Education and Workforce Committee, told JNS.
Mar. 17, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Students at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in London join a counter protest against the Campaign Against Antisemitism on Nov. 11, 2024. Photo by Guy Smallman/Getty Images.
Antisemitism
Jew-hatred normalized on UK campuses: report
Almost a quarter of students attest to seeing Jewish students harassed.
Mar. 17, 2026
JNS Staff
Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass.
U.S. News
Jewish enrollment at Harvard drops to lowest level since before WWII
“I strongly believe the antisemitism does not just impact students on campus at Harvard,” Rep. Elise Stefanik stated. “It shapes admission.”
Mar. 16, 2026
Barton Hall, Cornell University
U.S. News
Cornell student govt approves resolutions criticizing university’s Israel ties
A Jewish member of the Student Assembly told JNS that she is upset that “resolutions like these are introduced, prioritizing symbolic statements over listening to the students they represent.”
Mar. 16, 2026
Aaron Bandler
University of California, Berkeley
U.S. News
Petition urges University of California regents to address report on faculty role in campus Jew-hatred
“It is about enforcing the crucial boundary between private speech and institutional advocacy,” the petition states.
Mar. 16, 2026
Aaron Bandler
School classroom college university education lecture
U.S. News
GOP group asks University of Florida to deactivate student chapter over Jew-hatred
The public university said it was doing so, as the national body finds new leadership for the local chapter. The chapter says that it isn’t part of that group.
Mar. 16, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Antisemitic graffiti at San Jose State University reading “Kill all Jews," seen on campus this past week in an image shared by the U.S. watchdog StopAntisemitism on X on March 15, 2026. Source: StopAntisemites/X.
U.S. News
Graffiti at San Jose State U calls to ‘kill all Jews’
Antisemitic threats on campus walls and a nearby assault on two Hebrew-speaking men leave school’s Jewish community fearing more violence.
Mar. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
School Classroom
U.S. News
California Ed Dept sues Oakland school district over failure to comply with Jew-hatred directives
“The whole scheme for preventing discrimination is meaningless unless it is enforced,” education attorney Marleen Sacks told JNS.
Mar. 13, 2026
Aaron Bandler
College Campus Security
U.S. News
Security costs for Jewish day schools up 124% since Oct. 7
The added cost “puts an enormous strain on school budgets,” Prizmah CEO Paul Bernstein told JNS.
Mar. 11, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
University of Pennsylvania
U.S. News
Judge weighs federal subpoena for Jewish campus group membership lists at Penn
Civil-liberties groups argue that the request violates First Amendment rights, while the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says it is a standard investigative procedure.
Mar. 11, 2026
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OPINION
Melissa Brodsky
Opinion
Campus intifada: How a decades-long strategy turned ‘Free Palestine’ into deadly global brand
Melissa Brodsky
Naya Lekht
Opinion
Legacy organizations skittish on confronting the scourge of anti-Zionism on campus
Naya Lekht
Mitchell Bard
Featured Columnist
Universities and US Ed Department conceal the purpose of $12.1 billion in Arab funding
Mitchell Bard
Lea Wolf
Opinion
Cover-up is the crime multiplier: Law must be amended to end a culture of impunity
Lea Wolf
Thane Rosenbaum
Opinion
PEN, Penn and poo
Thane Rosenbaum
Karin Yaniv
Opinion
My union says it protects immigrants. Israelis like me know better 
Karin Yaniv
Brandon L. Simmons
Opinion
Colleges where serious education, minus the hatred, thrives among students
Brandon L. Simmons
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