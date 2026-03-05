Jewish Organizations
“It’s just absolutely critical that we get more funding appropriated, and at the same time, we also need to make sure that we break the log jam,” the Florida legislator said.
Even as sirens forced participants into shelters, Jewish National Fund-USA’s Brotherhood Mission pressed on with acts of solidarity and support.
The facility will also house apartments for lone soldiers, a soup kitchen for local residents and a center for individuals with disabilities.
“It’s unfortunate that we have to live this way, but I’d rather be safe than sorry,” Robyn Markowitz Lawler told JNS.
Rep. Steny Hoyer “has been a steadfast friend of the Jewish people and tireless advocate for the State of Israel,” the AJC stated.
Rabbi Josh Joseph, executive vice president and COO of the Orthodox Union, said that he “can’t imagine an American Jewish world without the impact and influence of Rabbi Julie Berman.”
The Jewish umbrella group says the move strengthens security cooperation, regional stability and shared interests in the Red Sea region.
The nonprofit said the appointments “raise serious questions” about whether the New York City mayor-elect will address Jewish concerns.
A WJC spokesperson told JNS the organization is “grateful for both of their commitments to working across party lines to support Jewish Americans and the State of Israel.”
“The Chen family will finally have closure after enduring pain and heartache for over two years,” wrote Rep. Mike Lawler of New York.
“We’re losing our teens when they are deciding who they are, where they belong and what they believe,” Russell Robinson, CEO of Jewish National Fund-USA said. “We must do more.”
“If you’re not forecasting where your customer acquisition is going to be, you won’t be in business long,” Russell Robinson, CEO of Jewish National Fund-USA, said of emerging American Jewish demographics.
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