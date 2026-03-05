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Jewish Organizations

Security Camera
U.S. News
Security grant backlog puts Jewish institutions at risk, Wasserman Schultz says
“It’s just absolutely critical that we get more funding appropriated, and at the same time, we also need to make sure that we break the log jam,” the Florida legislator said.
Mar. 18, 2026
Jewish National Fund-USA delegation
Features
Israel visit interrupted by war, though mission goes on
Even as sirens forced participants into shelters, Jewish National Fund-USA’s Brotherhood Mission pressed on with acts of solidarity and support.
Mar. 5, 2026
Josh Hasten
Philanthropist Debbie Flacks takes part in the start of construction on the Flacks Tower and Center for Colel Chabad in the heart of Jerusalem, February 2026. Photo by Chaim Twito.
Israel News
Colel Chabad building 10-story Jerusalem center for volunteer work
The facility will also house apartments for lone soldiers, a soup kitchen for local residents and a center for individuals with disabilities.
Feb. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Penn State Hillel
U.S. News
Penn State Hillel director bringing lessons of Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh to job
“It’s unfortunate that we have to live this way, but I’d rather be safe than sorry,” Robyn Markowitz Lawler told JNS.
Feb. 10, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Steny Hoyer
U.S. News
Jewish groups laud retiring rep as a champion of US-Israel alliance
Rep. Steny Hoyer “has been a steadfast friend of the Jewish people and tireless advocate for the State of Israel,” the AJC stated.
Jan. 9, 2026
Rabbi Julius Berman
U.S. News
Rabbi Julius Berman, 90, former head of Orthodox Union, president of Claims Conference
Rabbi Josh Joseph, executive vice president and COO of the Orthodox Union, said that he “can’t imagine an American Jewish world without the impact and influence of Rabbi Julie Berman.”
Jan. 2, 2026
House of Representatives of Republic of Somaliland
U.S. News
Conference of Presidents welcomes Israel’s recognition of Somaliland
The Jewish umbrella group says the move strengthens security cooperation, regional stability and shared interests in the Red Sea region.
Dec. 30, 2025
Mamdani, Election Night
U.S. News
ADL says at least 20% of Mamdani transition appointees tied to anti-Zionist groups
The nonprofit said the appointments “raise serious questions” about whether the New York City mayor-elect will address Jewish concerns.
Dec. 26, 2025
World Jewish Congress, Theodor Herzl Award
U.S. News
World Jewish Congress presents Theodor Herzl Award to Fetterman, Stefanik
A WJC spokesperson told JNS the organization is “grateful for both of their commitments to working across party lines to support Jewish Americans and the State of Israel.”
Nov. 12, 2025
Itay Chen
Israel News
Israel identifies remains of Israeli-American Itay Chen
“The Chen family will finally have closure after enduring pain and heartache for over two years,” wrote Rep. Mike Lawler of New York.
Nov. 4, 2025
JNS Staff
JNF Conference Omer Shem Tov
Israel News
Unlikely heroes take stage at JNF global conference: ‘Beam of light’ after two years of darkness
“We’re losing our teens when they are deciding who they are, where they belong and what they believe,” Russell Robinson, CEO of Jewish National Fund-USA said. “We must do more.”
Oct. 30, 2025
Carin M. Smilk
Russell Robinson JNF
U.S. News
Jewish National Fund-USA talks importance of small communities during annual conference
“If you’re not forecasting where your customer acquisition is going to be, you won’t be in business long,” Russell Robinson, CEO of Jewish National Fund-USA, said of emerging American Jewish demographics.
Oct. 28, 2025
Mike Wagenheim
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OPINION
Naya Lekht
Opinion
Legacy organizations skittish on confronting the scourge of anti-Zionism on campus
Naya Lekht
Moshe Phillips
Featured Columnist
On Iran attacks, J Street diverges from the Israeli left
Moshe Phillips
Robert Soffer
Opinion
When Jewish leadership chooses comfort over courage
Robert M. Soffer
Stephen Bryen
Opinion
Attack on Chabad headquarters highlights security failures in New York
Stephen Bryen
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Featured Columnist
When the state polices Jewish activism, lines must be drawn
Stephen M. Flatow
Barbara Birch
Opinion
The civic leadership New York needs now
Barbara Birch
Simon Deng, an escaped jihad slave from South Sudan, is accompanied in Israel by Dr. Charles Jacobs (pictured), President of the American Anti-Slavery group.
Opinion
Reading the political tea leaves and acting against dangerous candidates
Charles Jacobs
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