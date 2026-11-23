U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he was inclined to resume military strikes against Iran in the new year if no agreement is reached, as indirect talks with Tehran continued.

Speaking to Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst, Trump described the Iranian negotiators as “professional tap dancers,” adding, “They talk all the time. All they do is talk, but it’s all bulls**t.”

Responding to reports that Iran was preparing to challenge the U.S. naval blockade, Trump said, “I hope they do, they’ll all be at the bottom of the sea like the rest of the navy.”

President Trump told Fox News he's inclined to resume strikes against Iran after the new year.



The President responded to reports of Iran planning to test the U.S. naval blockade.



"I hope they do, they'll all be at the bottom of the sea like the rest of the navy." pic.twitter.com/wziCX97eRL — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) November 22, 2026

Trump told Fox News on Saturday that he is seeking a permanent deal with Iran that will ensure it does not acquire nuclear weapons. On Friday, he said the Iranian regime wants to make a deal, but not “a deal that’s acceptable to me.”

CBS News reported on Friday that the United States and Israel are considering launching a military offensive against Iran in the near future, citing sources familiar with the discussions. Trump told Israel’s Channel 12 on Nov. 19 that he was “not rushing into any decision,” adding, “We will see what happens after the beginning of the year.”

His remarks came as U.S. Central Command chief Adm. Brad Cooper concluded a weeklong Middle East visit on Sunday, meeting senior civilian and military leaders in Israel, Qatar and Saudi Arabia to discuss regional security and continued cooperation, CENTCOM said.

Adm. Brad Cooper completed a weeklong visit to the Middle East, Nov. 22. He discussed the current security environment and opportunities for continued collaboration during engagements with senior civilian and military leaders in Israel, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.



Cooper also met… pic.twitter.com/GuBElAx02P — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 22, 2026

In Tel Aviv on Nov. 18, Cooper was hosted by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir at the Kirya military headquarters and held a trilateral meeting with Mossad Director Roman Gofman, the IDF said. Zamir and Cooper led a joint situational assessment.

Cooper also met with some of the 50,000 U.S. troops deployed in the region, recognizing personnel for their contributions to combat operations against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to the military.

In a Truth Social post on Sunday, Trump also accused Democrats of emboldening Iran following their victories in the Nov. 3 midterm elections. He claimed Tehran views Democrats as “weak, ineffective, and Country destroying” and had consequently intensified its attacks.

Trump said Iran had launched more drones and missiles over the past week than at any point in more than a year. “Don’t worry, they’ve all been knocked down, and done no damage,” he wrote. The claim could not be independently verified.

He also blamed the Democratic victories for declining stock markets and accused Democrats and Iran of working to keep oil prices elevated. Trump said oil prices had since dropped by a record amount, adding, “Too bad the Voters didn’t understand this before they pulled the trigger, but the whole Election was very ‘strange,’” he wrote.