Israeli Elections 2026
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The nation must protect its periphery, agricultural sector, environment, shape Gaza’s future, the Yesh Atid lawmaker tells JNS.
Schuster advocates for Gaza demilitarization, national unity and strengthening the periphery.
“It will be hard—wars are no fun—but we need to do this so that our children will not experience what we experience, so that they will have greater quiet,” the lawmaker told JNS.
Right-wing voters must understand they are voting for legal advisers to assume an actual advisory role, for the Supreme Court’s authority to be capped and for the communications market to open to competition, says Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi.
The Likud lawmaker spoke with JNS about the lack of a right-wing fiscal approach in Israel, the importance of sovereignty and the urgency of dealing with the Iran threat.
The opposition lawmaker says Israelis agree on 80% of key issues.
Enabling ride-sharing services, limiting the state’s right to appeal citizens’ acquittals are among the initiatives driven by the Blue and White lawmaker.
While a Knesset lawmaker’s work includes legislation, committee activity and media appearances, Likud lawmaker Amit Halevi said the media is often the most effective tool for driving change.
Israel should not press ahead with the U.S.-mediated Gaza ceasefire deal until Hamas returns the body of the last hostage, the Yesh Atid lawmaker told JNS.
We need to address shortages of teachers and overcrowded classrooms, the new head of the Knesset Education Committee tells JNS.
The Likud legislator calls on all Knesset members to unite for the good of the nation.
Protecting children from social media, Israel’s high cost of living and strengthening the periphery rank high on the Yesh Atid lawmaker’s agenda.
No troops from Turkey or Qatar will enter the Gaza Strip, the Likud lawmaker tells JNS.
Noam Party wants state recognition of Jewish identity, and eligibility under the Law of Return, to be determined by “halachah.”
The Religious Zionism lawmaker seeks the replacement of the Palestinian Authority, which she says continues to fund and support terrorism.
“It is possible to hold the book in one hand and a weapon in the other,” said Moshe Solomon on the haredi draft.
Religious Zionism lawmaker Ohad Tal tells JNS that peace can be achieved only by applying Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria and Gaza.
“The IDF withdrew from Lebanon in 20o0, and Hezbollah ended up becoming the largest terror army in the world,” Otzma Yehudit lawmaker Yitzhak Kroizer tells JNS.
U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza “has a lot of potential,” Likud lawmaker Dan Illouz told JNS at the Knesset.
The group and others like it want to “undermine Israeli democracy and preserve oligarchy,” says researcher Martin Sherman.
The elder rabbi of the national religious sector talks conversions, gay rights and the states of Israel’s Supreme Court in a no-holds-barred interview.
With his position as opposition leader secured, outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid faces a bigger challenge—coming up with a winning program.
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Inbar Yehezkeli Blilious, a lawyer from Jerusalem and mother of two, is the former CEO of the Jerusalem Sexual Assault Crisis Center.
The former premiers vow to form a “Zionist government,” with Bennett at the helm.
Limor Son Har-Melech, who introduced the bill and whose husband was murdered in a 2003 terror attack, stated that the “historic law” means “whoever chooses to murder Jews because they are Jews forfeits their right to live.”
The bill is expected to go to the Knesset plenum for its final two readings later on Monday.
“Citizens should contribute as much as they can to the country, and the state should give back. That kind of reciprocal relationship is our guiding principle,” she says.
The bill was condemned by opposition leader Yair Lapid.