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Israeli Elections 2026

MEET THE PARLIAMENT
Newly elected lawmaker Matti Sarfatti Harcavi a day before the opening session of the Knesset in Jerusalem on Nov. 14, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Feature
Israeli elections 2026: Meet the parliament—MK Matti Sarfatti Harcavi
The nation must protect its periphery, agricultural sector, environment, shape Gaza’s future, the Yesh Atid lawmaker tells JNS.
Mar. 7, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Then-Israeli Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Alon Schuster during a visit to Kibbutz Metzar in the southern Golan Heights, March 19, 2021. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90.
Feature
Israeli elections 2026: Meet the parliament—MK Alon Schuster
Schuster advocates for Gaza demilitarization, national unity and strengthening the periphery.
Feb. 26, 2026
Amelie Botbol
MK Nissim Vaturi
Feature
Israeli elections 2026: Meet the parliament—MK Nissim Vaturi
Feb. 25, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Knesset member Sasson Guetta speaks during a meeting of the Committee on Public Projects at the Knesset, Feb. 10, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Feature
Israeli elections 2026: Meet the parliament—MK Sasson Guetta
“It will be hard—wars are no fun—but we need to do this so that our children will not experience what we experience, so that they will have greater quiet,” the lawmaker told JNS.
Feb. 24, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi during an Economic Affairs Committee meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, Dec. 18, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Feature
Israeli elections 2026: Meet the parliament—Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi
Right-wing voters must understand they are voting for legal advisers to assume an actual advisory role, for the Supreme Court’s authority to be capped and for the communications market to open to competition, says Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi.
Feb. 15, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Knesset member Moshe Passal speaks during an Economic Committee meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, Feb. 14, 2024. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Feature
Israeli elections 2026: Meet the parliament—MK Moshe Passal
The Likud lawmaker spoke with JNS about the lack of a right-wing fiscal approach in Israel, the importance of sovereignty and the urgency of dealing with the Iran threat.
Feb. 1, 2026
Amelie Botbol
MK Meirav Ben-Ari attends a meeting of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee at the Knesset in Jerusalem, Nov. 10, 2025. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Feature
Israeli elections 2026: Meet the parliament—MK Meirav Ben-Ari
The opposition lawmaker says Israelis agree on 80% of key issues.
Jan. 26, 2026
Amelie Botbol
MK Eitan Ginzburg. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Feature
Israeli elections 2026: Meet the parliament—MK Eitan Ginzburg
Enabling ride-sharing services, limiting the state’s right to appeal citizens’ acquittals are among the initiatives driven by the Blue and White lawmaker.
Jan. 25, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Amit Halevi
Feature
Israeli Elections 2026: Meet the parliament—MK Amit Halevi
While a Knesset lawmaker’s work includes legislation, committee activity and media appearances, Likud lawmaker Amit Halevi said the media is often the most effective tool for driving change.
Jan. 18, 2026
Amelie Botbol
MK Karine Elharrar. Credit: Courtesy.
Feature
Israeli elections 2026: Meet the parliament—MK Karine Elharrar
Israel should not press ahead with the U.S.-mediated Gaza ceasefire deal until Hamas returns the body of the last hostage, the Yesh Atid lawmaker told JNS.
Jan. 12, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Huwara
Feature
Israeli elections 2026: Meet the parliament—MK Tzvi Sukkot
We need to address shortages of teachers and overcrowded classrooms, the new head of the Knesset Education Committee tells JNS.
Jan. 4, 2026
Amelie Botbol
MKs Eli Dallal (center) and Boaz Bismuth (right) lead a joint meeting of the Special Committee for the Rights of the Child and the Special Committee for Combatting Drug and Alcohol Abuse at the Knesset in Jerusalem on April 19, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Feature
Israeli elections 2026: Meet the parliament—MK Eli Dallal
The Likud legislator calls on all Knesset members to unite for the good of the nation.
Jan. 1, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Naor Shiri
Feature
Israeli elections 2026: Meet the parliament—MK Naor Shiri
Protecting children from social media, Israel’s high cost of living and strengthening the periphery rank high on the Yesh Atid lawmaker’s agenda.
Dec. 28, 2025
Amelie Botbol
Amona spokesman Avichay Buaron speaks to reporters, Dec. 15, 2016. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Feature
Israeli elections 2026: Meet the parliament—MK Avichay Buaron
No troops from Turkey or Qatar will enter the Gaza Strip, the Likud lawmaker tells JNS.
Dec. 18, 2025
Amelie Botbol
Noam Party Chairman Avi Maoz speaks with JNS at his office at the Knesset in Jerusalem, December 2025. Credit: Courtesy of Avi Maoz.
Feature
Israeli elections 2026: Meet the parliament—MK Avi Maoz
Noam Party wants state recognition of Jewish identity, and eligibility under the Law of Return, to be determined by “halachah.”
Dec. 11, 2025
Amelie Botbol
Israeli MK Michal Woldiger at the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem. Photo by Noam Moskowitz/Knesset Spokesperson’s Office.
Feature
Israeli elections 2026: Meet the parliament—MK Michal Woldiger
The Religious Zionism lawmaker seeks the replacement of the Palestinian Authority, which she says continues to fund and support terrorism.
Dec. 8, 2025
Amelie Botbol
Knesset member Moshe Solomon leads Education, Culture, and Sports Committee meeting in the Israeli parliament on Feb. 15, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Feature
Israeli elections 2026: Meet the parliament—MK Moshe Solomon
“It is possible to hold the book in one hand and a weapon in the other,” said Moshe Solomon on the haredi draft.
Dec. 1, 2025
Amelie Botbol
MK Ohad Tal. Photo by Dani Shem-Tov/Knesset.
Feature
Israeli elections 2026: Meet the parliament—MK Ohad Tal
Religious Zionism lawmaker Ohad Tal tells JNS that peace can be achieved only by applying Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria and Gaza.
Nov. 26, 2025
Amelie Botbol
MK Yitzhak Kroizer attends a National Security committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament on November 18, 2025. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
Feature
Israeli elections 2026: Meet the parliament—MK Yitzhak Kroizer
“The IDF withdrew from Lebanon in 20o0, and Hezbollah ended up becoming the largest terror army in the world,” Otzma Yehudit lawmaker Yitzhak Kroizer tells JNS.
Nov. 23, 2025
Amelie Botbol
Dan Illouz poses for a picture at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on July 30, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Feature
Israeli elections 2026: Meet the parliament—MK Dan Illouz
U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza “has a lot of potential,” Likud lawmaker Dan Illouz told JNS at the Knesset.
Oct. 23, 2025
Amelie Botbol
Members of the Brothers in Arms movement march in the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak, calling for equal military service, March 7, 2024. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Feature
‘Brothers in Arms’ spearheads protests calling for early elections
The group and others like it want to “undermine Israeli democracy and preserve oligarchy,” says researcher Martin Sherman.
Mar. 20, 2024
Amelie Botbol
Rabbi Haim Drukman during a press conference in Jerusalem, March 22, 2022. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Feature
‘There is no problem with having a halachic state’
The elder rabbi of the national religious sector talks conversions, gay rights and the states of Israel’s Supreme Court in a no-holds-barred interview.
Nov. 21, 2022
Feature
Israeli elections 2022: Making sense of the results
An EMET webinar.
Nov. 10, 2022
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid at a memorial service marking 27 years since the assassination of Prime Minsiter Yitzhak Rabin, at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem. Nov. 6, 2022. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Feature
Lapid survives as opposition leader, but challenges ahead
With his position as opposition leader secured, outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid faces a bigger challenge—coming up with a winning program.
Nov. 9, 2022
David Isaac
Feature
Post-Israeli election analysis with Jonathan Tobin and Ruthie Blum
Nov. 4, 2022
LATEST
Former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot attends the INSS conference in Tel Aviv on April 12, 2022. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Yashar Party’s latest Knesset candidate to lead national recovery plan
Inbar Yehezkeli Blilious, a lawyer from Jerusalem and mother of two, is the former CEO of the Jerusalem Sexual Assault Crisis Center.
Apr. 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett speak during a press conference announcing a joint list named “Together” ahead of upcoming elections, to be led by Bennett, in Herzliya, April 26, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Bennett, Lapid unite ahead of 2026 elections
The former premiers vow to form a “Zionist government,” with Bennett at the helm.
Apr. 27, 2026
Steve Linde
Death penalty Knesset
Israel News
Knesset passes law imposing death penalty on convicted Palestinian terrorists
Limor Son Har-Melech, who introduced the bill and whose husband was murdered in a 2003 terror attack, stated that the “historic law” means “whoever chooses to murder Jews because they are Jews forfeits their right to live.”
Mar. 30, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir attends a National Security Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, Sept. 28, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Haredi Shas Party backs death penalty for terrorists ahead of final votes
The bill is expected to go to the Knesset plenum for its final two readings later on Monday.
Mar. 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Inbar Harush Gity. Source: Inbar Harush Gity/Facebook.
Israel News
Yashar party’s Harush Gity identifies the issue of Haredi military service as a top priority
“Citizens should contribute as much as they can to the country, and the state should give back. That kind of reciprocal relationship is our guiding principle,” she says.
Mar. 27, 2026
Amelie Botbol
The Haifa Rabbinical Court. Credit: Rabbinical Courts Administration spokesman.
Israel News
Knesset passes law enabling rabbinical courts to arbitrate civil disputes
The bill was condemned by opposition leader Yair Lapid.
Mar. 24, 2026
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Former Prime Ministers Naftali Bennett (left) and Yair Lapid and hold a press conference in Herzliya announcing their joint list named “Together” ahead of upcoming elections, April 26, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Analysis
The Beyachad gamble: Inside the Bennett-Lapid bid to topple Netanyahu
May. 2, 2026
Shimon Sherman
National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and committee head MK Zvika Fogel attend a National Security committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament on March 24, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
Can Israel fire a minister without charges?
May. 1, 2026
Aylana Meisel
A large billboard near the Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv, showing support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Trump, April 13, 2026. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Editor-in-Chief
Why they blame Netanyahu for antisemitism and the Iran war
Apr. 13, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
Israeli Supreme Court
Opinion
Israel’s constitutional crises: A legal analysis
Feb. 19, 2026
A. Amos Fried
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