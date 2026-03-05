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Eastern Europe

Zelenskyy
World News
Herzog calls Zelenskyy on fourth-year marker of Russian war on Ukraine
The Israeli president was said to have conveyed his condolences to the Ukrainian president and people “for the devastating loss of life.”
Feb. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) delivers a speech next to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha (R) at the Dutch House of Representatives in The Hague, on Dec. 16, 2025. Photo by Robin van Lonkhuijsen / ANP / AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Sa’ar condemns Russian strikes in call with Ukrainian counterpart
The Israeli foreign minister expressed solidarity with Ukraine and urged an end to the war after Russia’s latest deadly strike on civilians.
Jan. 29, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar speaks during a joint press conference alongside his Paraguayan counterpart Rubén Ramírez Lezcano (out of frame) at the Foreign Ministry in Asunción on Nov. 24, 2025. Photo by Daniel Duarte/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Israeli FM heads to Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan with business delegation
Gideon Sa’ar will meet with the presidents of both countries, as well as leaders of the Jewish communities.
Jan. 25, 2026
JNS Staff
Estonia Parliament
Features
Small states, big impact: Estonia and Israel forge growing tech, trade and defense alliance
The recent establishment of Jerusalem’s embassy in Talinn reflects an ongoing process of strengthening relations.
Jan. 3, 2026
David Isaac
Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk speaks to reporters in Tel Aviv, June 7, 2022. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel: Ukrainian ambassador comments ‘completely unacceptable’
The envoy was reprimanded for his criticism of Netanyahu, who spoke of his “personal relationship” with Putin.
Dec. 11, 2025
JNS Staff
Remigijus Žemaitaitis (left), the leader of the Nemuno Aura (Nemunas Dawn) Party speaks during a press conference after signing a coalition agreement in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Nov. 11, 2024. Photo by Petras Malukas/AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
Lithuania: Coalition lawmaker fined for antisemitic remarks
Remigijus Žemaitaitis charged journalists and local Jews with treating the destruction of Palestinian schools as “another pastime.”
Dec. 6, 2025
JNS Staff
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka (left) speaks with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar in Jerusalem on Dec. 3, 2025. Credit: Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Israel News
Ukrainian top official visits Israel for economic talks
Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka is among a small group of senior leaders from Kyiv who have traveled to Israel since the outbreak of the war with Russia.
Dec. 3, 2025
JNS Staff
Rubio, Witkoff, Kushner, Ukraine
U.S. News
Kushner, Witkoff Moscow-bound for a peace deal
“I think that there is a good chance that we can make a deal,” U.S. President Donald Trump said.
Dec. 1, 2025
Contestants celebrate their victories at the 2025 Para Dance Sport World Championships in Slovakia. Source: World Para Dance Sport/X.
World News
Israeli duo wins gold in wheelchair dance championship
Tomer Margalit and Orel Chalaf earned the gold cup in Slovakia, marking a milestone for Israeli adaptive dance as Hatikva played at the ceremony.
Nov. 26, 2025
JNS Staff
Estonia's Ambassador to Israel Andres Vosman. Credit: Courtesy.
Israel News
Estonia’s envoy: Israeli embassy in Tallinn will unlock untapped potential
Estonian Ambassador to Israel Andres Vosman hopes the two embassies together will act as a “force multiplier.”
Nov. 21, 2025
David Isaac
Yiddish
Jewish Life
Vilnius University launches new AI tool that accurately reads handwritten Yiddish
This will “contribute to advancing archival research on the history of Jews in Eastern and Central Europe,” said Sergii Gurbych, who created the model.
Nov. 18, 2025
Members of the new Albanian Israel Allies Caucus hold a painting depicting the history of the Jewish people at their inaugural meeting in parliament on Monday. Credit: Courtesy Israel Allies Foundation, November 10. 2025.
Antisemitism
Albania launches Israel parliamentary caucus
“We are proud to welcome Albania into our global network at a moment when standing with Israel is more important than ever,” said Israel Allies Foundation President Josh Reinstein.
Nov. 11, 2025
Etgar Lefkovits
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OPINION
Grant Gochin
Opinion
The indictment that put Lithuania on trial
Grant Gochin
Ruslan Antoniuk
Opinion
Ukraine’s fence-sitting on Israel: A moral and strategic failure
Ruslan Antoniuk
Sharon Pardo
Opinion
In Europe: The geography of Jewish fear
Sharon Pardo
Dov Maimon
Opinion
Could it be that Jews now feel safer in illiberal democracies?
Dov Maimon
Jack Simony
Opinion
Poland, Jewish memory and the hard work of truth
Jack Simony
Dr. Marc Weisman
Opinion
The reckoning of the West
Dr. Marc Weisman
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributor
Freedom is not negotiable: Trump’s strategy might be risky
Fiamma Nirenstein
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