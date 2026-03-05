Eastern Europe
The Israeli president was said to have conveyed his condolences to the Ukrainian president and people “for the devastating loss of life.”
The Israeli foreign minister expressed solidarity with Ukraine and urged an end to the war after Russia’s latest deadly strike on civilians.
Gideon Sa’ar will meet with the presidents of both countries, as well as leaders of the Jewish communities.
The recent establishment of Jerusalem’s embassy in Talinn reflects an ongoing process of strengthening relations.
The envoy was reprimanded for his criticism of Netanyahu, who spoke of his “personal relationship” with Putin.
Remigijus Žemaitaitis charged journalists and local Jews with treating the destruction of Palestinian schools as “another pastime.”
Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka is among a small group of senior leaders from Kyiv who have traveled to Israel since the outbreak of the war with Russia.
“I think that there is a good chance that we can make a deal,” U.S. President Donald Trump said.
Tomer Margalit and Orel Chalaf earned the gold cup in Slovakia, marking a milestone for Israeli adaptive dance as Hatikva played at the ceremony.
Estonian Ambassador to Israel Andres Vosman hopes the two embassies together will act as a “force multiplier.”
This will “contribute to advancing archival research on the history of Jews in Eastern and Central Europe,” said Sergii Gurbych, who created the model.
“We are proud to welcome Albania into our global network at a moment when standing with Israel is more important than ever,” said Israel Allies Foundation President Josh Reinstein.
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