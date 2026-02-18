Features
Original feature reporting from JNS, including profiles, current stories and in-depth coverage of the people, communities and issues shaping Jewish life.
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Prague Haggadah, which turns 500 this year, ‘created mold from which Haggadot would be illustrated for years to come’
Sharon Liberman Mintz, of Jewish Theological Seminary, told JNS that the 1526 Haggadah “is one of the most exciting books that I have ever had the pleasure to turn the pages of.”
Tel Aviv underground community finds resilience beneath the Dizengoff Center
Home Front Command and “purple” initiatives help vulnerable populations access shelters, information and essential services.
American Jewish teenagers came to Israel to study its history. Then Israeli history found them.
Israeli activist Hen Mazzig explains why Diaspora Jews are undeterred by missiles, but not by antisemitism.
Content creators from all over the world landed in Israel four days before the U.S.-Israel strikes, and found themselves in bomb shelters.
While the Iron Dome protects Israel’s skies, a “Digital Dome” of tech-driven economic resilience is protecting its markets, insiders say.
As classes, internships and jobs halt during the war, thousands of young adults on Masa Israel Journey programs are volunteering across Israel while also taking respites in safer areas such as Eilat and the Dead Sea.
JNS joins citizens coming home at Taba International Airport.
As part of the effort, the IDF is closely coordinating with individual communities and their security personnel to prevent terrorist attacks.
“Operation Roaring Lion” was named after the Jewish state’s national hero, who fell in the Battle of Tel Hai in 1920.