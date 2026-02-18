More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Features

Original feature reporting from JNS, including profiles, current stories and in-depth coverage of the people, communities and issues shaping Jewish life.

Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Prague Haggadah
Features
Prague Haggadah, which turns 500 this year, ‘created mold from which Haggadot would be illustrated for years to come’
Sharon Liberman Mintz, of Jewish Theological Seminary, told JNS that the 1526 Haggadah “is one of the most exciting books that I have ever had the pleasure to turn the pages of.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Menachem Wecker
The level -4 parking lot in Tel Aviv's Dizengoff Center shopping mall on the evening of March 17, 2026. Photo by Amelie Botbol.
Features
Love in the bomb shelter
Tel Aviv underground community finds resilience beneath the Dizengoff Center
Mar. 19, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Members of the Purple Vest Mission team take shelter during a siren in a shelter in Kfar Saba, March 2026. Credit: Access Israel.
Features
Support ramps up for disabled and elderly Israelis facing missile threats
Home Front Command and “purple” initiatives help vulnerable populations access shelters, information and essential services.
Mar. 19, 2026
Howard Blas
Muss students in shelter
Features
Barefoot in the bomb shelter
American Jewish teenagers came to Israel to study its history. Then Israeli history found them.
Mar. 17, 2026
Tania Shalom Michaelian
Israeli activist Hen Mazzig (right) at an Iranian missile strike site in Tel Aviv. Photo by Gil Kremer.
Features
‘If a missile hit my home, people around the world would celebrate’
Israeli activist Hen Mazzig explains why Diaspora Jews are undeterred by missiles, but not by antisemitism.
Mar. 16, 2026
Adi Nirman
Participants in the Tel Aviv Institute for Combating Antisemitism’s influencers lab, with former hostages Ohad Ben Ami, and his wife, Raz (center). Photo by Roman Birman.
Features
‘We’re experiencing history’: The influencers who fight for Israel and wound up in war
Content creators from all over the world landed in Israel four days before the U.S.-Israel strikes, and found themselves in bomb shelters.
Mar. 14, 2026
Adi Nirman
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE)
Features
How the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose to record highs despite war
While the Iron Dome protects Israel’s skies, a “Digital Dome” of tech-driven economic resilience is protecting its markets, insiders say.
Mar. 11, 2026
James Spiro
Masa fellows pose for a photograph at the Dead Sea, March 6, 2026. Credit: Masa.
Features
Masa fellows volunteer and recharge while war pauses programs
As classes, internships and jobs halt during the war, thousands of young adults on Masa Israel Journey programs are volunteering across Israel while also taking respites in safer areas such as Eilat and the Dead Sea.
Mar. 11, 2026
Howard Blas
Israeli newlyweds Tohar and Amit Cohen who were stranded in Abu Dhabi on the way home from their honeymoon at the Taba International Airport, March 9, 2026. Credit: Courtesy.
Features
‘Exodus via Egypt’: Relieved Israelis return in wartime from Sinai
JNS joins citizens coming home at Taba International Airport.
Mar. 10, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
IDF soldiers operating in Judea and Samaria during the week of March 1, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Features
Ramping up security in Judea and Samaria
As part of the effort, the IDF is closely coordinating with individual communities and their security personnel to prevent terrorist attacks.
Mar. 10, 2026
Josh Hasten
Battle of Tel Hai
Features
The Trumpeldor roar that still beats in Israel’s heart
“Operation Roaring Lion” was named after the Jewish state’s national hero, who fell in the Battle of Tel Hai in 1920.
Mar. 10, 2026
Natan Galula
Load More