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Hate Crimes

Temple Israel
U.S. News
‘Somebody came into my house to shoot my babies’: Temple Israel, Federation call for federal security measures after attack
“This could have been the greatest terrorist tragedy in America since 9/11,” Eric Fingerhut, president and CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America, told JNS.
Mar. 18, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Vance
U.S. News
‘Disgusting, unacceptable,’ Vance says of attack at Michigan temple
“I hope all the folks from Temple Israel know that we’re praying for them,” the U.S. vice president said. “We’re thinking about them.”
Mar. 18, 2026
Emergency vehicles in the parking lot of Temple Israel as American, Israeli and Michigan state flags blow in the wind following an active shooter incident at the Reform synagogue in West Bloomfield, Mich., on March 12, 2026. Photo by Emily Elconin/Getty Images.
Israel News
‘Everyone knew what to do’: Michigan synagogue’s rabbis credit training, security after attack
“We’re never going to remove evil from the world, but we are going to stand strong against it,” Rabbi Josh Bennett told JNS.
Mar. 13, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Law enforcement respond to reports of an active shooter at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich., on March 12, 2026. Photo by Emily Elconin/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Jewish groups urge Congress to end security funding ‘stalemate’ after Michigan attack
The Nonprofit Security Grant Program “makes it possible for schools and synagogues to harden physical security, and hire and train private security guards,” said Nathan Diament of the OU Advocacy Center.
Mar. 13, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Gavel, Courtroom
U.S. News
Court orders competency evaluation for suspect in swastika vandalism at San Francisco church
Sadat Mousa faces multiple charges, including felony vandalism with a hate-crime enhancement, following the Feb. 28 incident.
Mar. 6, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Brooklyn Subway
U.S. News
NYPD searching for suspect in antisemitic assault on Brooklyn subway
Authorities reported that the attacker repeatedly punched a 54-year-old man while making anti-Jewish statements and forcibly removed the victim’s yarmulke before fleeing.
Mar. 5, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Chabad World Headquarters
U.S. News
NJ man charged after ‘intentionally damaging’ Chabad headquarters in car-ramming attack
“Every New Yorker deserves to live in a safe city where they can practice their faith freely and without fear,” stated NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.
Mar. 3, 2026
NYPD snow
U.S. News
Despite unseasonal cold, snow in NY, Baltimore, too soon to say if crime rise is significant, expert says
“If the pattern holds over time and continues to grow as the months get warmer, then you start to look at things that changed at the turn of the year that might have explained it,” Rafael Mangual, of the Manhattan Institute, told JNS.
Feb. 23, 2026
Menachem Wecker
Gavel
U.S. News
Brooklyn man arrested for antisemitic stabbing released on $50,000 bail
Armani Charles, 23, was arrested in December for stabbing a Jewish man near Chabad headquarters after shouting that he wanted to “kill Jewish people.”
Feb. 12, 2026
The Renaissance Charter School
U.S. News
Teen arrested over antisemitic terror threat at NYC charter school
“When hatred reaches students this young, antisemitism is not just alive, it is thriving,” Hen Mazzig, a senior fellow at the Tel Aviv Institute, stated.
Feb. 4, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Chabad
U.S. News
Suspect in car-ramming at Chabad headquarters faces multiple hate-crime charges
“The attacks are only intensifying in New York, and the response requires more than a statement,” the Israeli consul general in New York stated.
Jan. 29, 2026
JNS Staff
A view of the Toronto skyline from Riverdale Park East in Toronto on Sept. 14, 2025. Photo by Pouria Afkhami/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
Canadian teen charged with antisemitic hate campaign
Police say a Toronto-area boy, 14, made antisemitic calls to Jewish institutions amid a surge in anti-Jewish threats, vandalism and violence since Oct. 7.
Jan. 25, 2026
JNS Staff
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OPINION
Opinion
Think of it as 251 Nancys
Alan Newman
Robin Friedman
Opinion
To wear or not to wear Judaica in public: A modern-day dilemma
Robin Friedman
Opinion
Are guns still ‘goyish’? Not by a long shot
Rabbi Cary Kozberg
Gabe Groisman
Opinion
Charlie Kirk’s murder and America’s moral rot
Gabe Groisman
Robert Singer
Opinion
A time to stand strong with Jews in the land Down Under
Robert Singer
Andrew G. Bostom
Opinion
Invented Islamophobia and real Muslim Jew-hatred
Andrew G. Bostom
Opinion
Global intifada makes the Haganah necessary again
David Garrett
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