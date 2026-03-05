Hate Crimes
‘Somebody came into my house to shoot my babies’: Temple Israel, Federation call for federal security measures after attack
“This could have been the greatest terrorist tragedy in America since 9/11,” Eric Fingerhut, president and CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America, told JNS.
“I hope all the folks from Temple Israel know that we’re praying for them,” the U.S. vice president said. “We’re thinking about them.”
“We’re never going to remove evil from the world, but we are going to stand strong against it,” Rabbi Josh Bennett told JNS.
The Nonprofit Security Grant Program “makes it possible for schools and synagogues to harden physical security, and hire and train private security guards,” said Nathan Diament of the OU Advocacy Center.
Sadat Mousa faces multiple charges, including felony vandalism with a hate-crime enhancement, following the Feb. 28 incident.
Authorities reported that the attacker repeatedly punched a 54-year-old man while making anti-Jewish statements and forcibly removed the victim’s yarmulke before fleeing.
“Every New Yorker deserves to live in a safe city where they can practice their faith freely and without fear,” stated NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.
Despite unseasonal cold, snow in NY, Baltimore, too soon to say if crime rise is significant, expert says
“If the pattern holds over time and continues to grow as the months get warmer, then you start to look at things that changed at the turn of the year that might have explained it,” Rafael Mangual, of the Manhattan Institute, told JNS.
Armani Charles, 23, was arrested in December for stabbing a Jewish man near Chabad headquarters after shouting that he wanted to “kill Jewish people.”
“When hatred reaches students this young, antisemitism is not just alive, it is thriving,” Hen Mazzig, a senior fellow at the Tel Aviv Institute, stated.
“The attacks are only intensifying in New York, and the response requires more than a statement,” the Israeli consul general in New York stated.
Police say a Toronto-area boy, 14, made antisemitic calls to Jewish institutions amid a surge in anti-Jewish threats, vandalism and violence since Oct. 7.
OPINION