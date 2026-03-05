Holocaust
In December, Israel was called a “terror state” at a rally in the city.
“Justice must no longer be denied due to procedural technicalities and legislative sunset provisions,” Rep. Jerry Nadler said.
The collections are “a treasure trove of primary source materials accessible to the broad Jewish public,” Rabbi Chaim Dovid Zwiebel stated.
“We are not asking for sympathy. We are asking for objective journalism,” Jack Simony, of the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation, told JNS.
“We see so much hate and antisemitism permeating our society,” said Rep. Mike Lawler. “Kids need to have a greater understanding of what the Holocaust actually was.”
“Here were Simon and Kirby, sending their star-spangled avatar to deck Hitler right on the cover,” pop-culture historian Roy Schwartz told JNS.
“What surprised me the most was the lengths to which Guides went to save people affected by the Holocaust, and how little the general public knew about it,” Lily Sassani, 18, told JNS.
The German branch of Jewish Voice for Peace is among signatories on a campaign that features a rally on the Nazi site’s liberation anniversary.
Preservation isn’t enough; this document must be seen, studied and understood.
Charlotte Roth becomes an Israeli citizen in Tel Aviv, completing her immigration process surrounded by five generations of descendants.
Proposed changes expand the panel and include contemporary manifestations of antisemitism, including the vitriol that ensued after Oct. 7.
American Jews are reportedly applying for European naturalization in growing numbers.
OPINION