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Holocaust

A man examines the informational plaque near the main Holocaust monument in Hanover, Germany on Oct. 25, 2013. Photo by Bernd Schwabe via Wikimedia Commons.
Antisemitism
Holocaust monument defaced in Hanover, Germany
In December, Israel was called a “terror state” at a rally in the city.
Mar. 19, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Several paintings stolen by the Nazi task forces of the Einsatzstab Reichsleiter Rosenberg in the storage area of the Jeu de Paume museum, in Paris, 1940. Credit: Archives du ministère des Affaires étrangères via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Congress unanimously passes bill to permanently extend Holocaust art restitution law
“Justice must no longer be denied due to procedural technicalities and legislative sunset provisions,” Rep. Jerry Nadler said.
Mar. 17, 2026
Newspapers
U.S. News
Agudath Israel digitizes Holocaust-era archives, highlights wartime Orthodox Jewish press
The collections are “a treasure trove of primary source materials accessible to the broad Jewish public,” Rabbi Chaim Dovid Zwiebel stated.
Mar. 17, 2026
Auschwitz Birkenau
U.S. News
‘Deep failure’ in ‘NYT’ framing of Zionism, not Holocaust about attacked Michigan synagogue
“We are not asking for sympathy. We are asking for objective journalism,” Jack Simony, of the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation, told JNS.
Mar. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
Ritchie Torres, Mike Lawler
U.S. News
Bipartisan lawmakers host virtual-reality Holocaust exhibit on Capitol Hill
“We see so much hate and antisemitism permeating our society,” said Rep. Mike Lawler. “Kids need to have a greater understanding of what the Holocaust actually was.”
Mar. 9, 2026
Captain America
U.S. News
USHMM acquires ‘Captain America’ comic with superhero punching Hitler
“Here were Simon and Kirby, sending their star-spangled avatar to deck Hitler right on the cover,” pop-culture historian Roy Schwartz told JNS.
Mar. 5, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Girl Scouts
U.S. News
Pennsylvania Girl Scout launches Holocaust Education Patch Program
“What surprised me the most was the lengths to which Guides went to save people affected by the Holocaust, and how little the general public knew about it,” Lily Sassani, 18, told JNS.
Feb. 27, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
The entrance to the Buchenwald concentration camp near Weimar, Germany. Credit: Chiode via Wikimedia Commons.
Antisemitism
Jewish anti-Israel group promotes Buchenwald camp protest
The German branch of Jewish Voice for Peace is among signatories on a campaign that features a rally on the Nazi site’s liberation anniversary.
Feb. 22, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Auschwitz-Birkenau Crematoria Whiteprint
Features
Why I acquired the whiteprint of the Auschwitz-Birkenau crematoria
Preservation isn’t enough; this document must be seen, studied and understood.
Feb. 18, 2026
Elliott Broidy
Charlotte Roth
Israel News
Holocaust survivor, 96, makes aliyah to Israel
Charlotte Roth becomes an Israeli citizen in Tel Aviv, completing her immigration process surrounded by five generations of descendants.
Feb. 18, 2026
JNS Staff
West Virginia State Capitol, Lincoln St
Antisemitism
Noting passage of time, West Virginia bill updates Holocaust Education Commission
Proposed changes expand the panel and include contemporary manifestations of antisemitism, including the vitriol that ensued after Oct. 7.
Feb. 6, 2026
Brandenburg Gate
Antisemitism
103-year-old Holocaust survivor reclaims German citizenship amid fear of Jew-hatred
American Jews are reportedly applying for European naturalization in growing numbers.
Feb. 2, 2026
JNS Staff
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OPINION
Ben Cohen
Column
Death of a Holocaust denier
Ben Cohen
Linda Margolin Royal
Opinion
Paint won’t mar the legacy of a Japanese diplomat
Linda Margolin Royal
Grant Gochin
Opinion
The indictment that put Lithuania on trial
Grant Gochin
Opinion
Stewards of conscience
Danny Danon
Yoav Heller
Opinion
From the tracks of Auschwitz to the screens of Tehran: 1944 is now
Yoav Heller
Ben Cohen
Featured Columnist
‘Holocaust erasure’ on the BBC
Ben Cohen
Michael Freund
Opinion
Jamaica’s quiet righteousness in the Holocaust
Michael Freund
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