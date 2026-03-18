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Shimon Sherman

Shimon Sherman

Shimon Sherman is a columnist covering global security, Middle Eastern affairs, and geopolitical developments. His reporting provides in-depth analysis on topics such as the resurgence of ISIS, Iran’s nuclear ambitions, judicial reforms in Israel, and the evolving landscape of militant groups in Syria and Iraq. With a focus on investigative journalism and expert interviews, his work offers critical insights into the most pressing issues shaping international relations and security.

Israeli troops operating in the Gaza Strip, March 23, 2024. Credit: IDF.
Analysis
How is the Iran war impacting Gaza?
The initiation of the joint U.S.-Israel military campaign against Iran has precipitated a fundamental refocusing of regional priorities. This unprecedented military undertaking has forcefully shifted the geopolitical center of gravity toward the Persian Gulf, rapidly relegating the Gaza Strip to a secondary theater of operations.
Mar. 22, 2026
Shimon Sherman
Flag of the Republic of Turkey. Credit: Zeynel Cebeci via Wikimedia Commons.
Analysis
Iran war undermines Turkey’s regional ambitions
Mar. 22, 2026
Shimon Sherman
Israeli soldiers operate near the Israel–Lebanon border during Operation “Roaring Lion," March 16, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/FLASH90.
Analysis
IDF primed for full-scale invasion of Southern Lebanon
Mar. 19, 2026
Shimon Sherman
Drones CENTCOM LUCAS
Analysis
AI, lasers and satellites: Technological innovation in the 2026 Iran war
The war between Israel, the U.S. and Iran is not only reshaping the Middle East battlefield; it is accelerating a revolution in how modern wars are fought.
Mar. 16, 2026
Shimon Sherman
Houthi fighters rally against the United States and the United Kingdom after airstrikes in the capital city of Sanaa, Yemen, Jan. 14, 2024. Credit: Voice of America via Wikimedia Commons.
Analysis
Why are the Houthis sitting out the Iran war?
The ideological reluctance of the movement to enter the current regional conflict is heavily reinforced by the recent degradation of its military capabilities and the high vulnerability of its supply lines.
Mar. 15, 2026
Shimon Sherman
A plume of smoke rises from the port of Jebel Ali following an Iranian strike in Dubai on March 1, 2026. Photo by Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
The Gulf’s strategic restraint and the Iran war
Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain have insisted on maintaining a policy of absolute military passivity.
Mar. 13, 2026
Shimon Sherman
Exiled Kurdish Democratic Party of Iran (KDP-I) fighters at a base in the Zagros Mountains, northern Iraq, July 26, 2017. Photo by Martyn Aim/Corbis via Getty Images.
Analysis
Kurds prepare to launch ground offensive against Iran
“We believe we have a big chance now,” a senior Iranian Kurdish official said.
Mar. 8, 2026
Shimon Sherman
A general view of Haifa, Oct. 14, 2007. Photo by Oren Fixler/Flash90.
Analysis
Israel 2048: A vision for the Jewish state’s centennial
A report from the Henry Jackson Society envisions an nation that functions as a spiritual anchor for the West and a vital industrial partner for the East, fusing military resilience with global technological indispensability.
Feb. 27, 2026
Shimon Sherman
A U.S. Navy officer walks past F-18 fighter jets parked on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS “Abraham Lincoln” during a media tour in Port Klang, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Nov. 26, 2024. Photo by Fazry Ismail/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Explainer: US military buildup and scenarios for war with Iran
Trump is weighing airstrikes to neutralize the Islamic Republic’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, and a sustained campaign to topple the regime.
Feb. 22, 2026
Shimon Sherman
The site on Mt. Ebal where according to archaeologists the "Altar of Joshua bin Nun" stood, June 2, 2025. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
Features
Israeli Cabinet moves to protect archaeological sites from PA destruction
By establishing this civilian framework, the government has created a permanent administrative apparatus designed to bypass Oslo-era restrictions and assert direct Israeli responsibility for the historical sites of Judea and Samaria.
Feb. 15, 2026
Shimon Sherman
Police at the scene where three men were shot dead by assassins in the city of Shefar’am, northern Israel, Jan. 7, 2026. Credit: Flash90.
Analysis
Organized crime poses strategic threat to Israel
The ratio of Arab-to-Jewish homicides expanded from 4:1 in 2015 to 14:1 by late 2025.
Feb. 15, 2026
Shimon Sherman
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