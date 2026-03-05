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Education

Harvard
U.S. News
Federal suit alleges Harvard turned ‘blind eye,’ violated civil rights of Jews, Israelis
“Harvard’s efforts demonstrate the very opposite of deliberate indifference,” the university said, in response to the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
School Classroom
U.S. News
Grad student unions give ‘lopsided critical attention to Israel’ over Iran, Russia
Jay Greene, author of a new report on the subject, told JNS that the unions communicate in an “overwrought and extreme” way about Israel.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
University of California, Berkeley
U.S. News
Berkeley to better protect Jews, reimburse $1 million in Brandeis Center legal fees
“What happened at Berkeley is a cautionary tale,” stated Kenneth Marcus, of the Brandeis Center, after the public school settled a lawsuit alleging Jew-hatred.
Mar. 19, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Biden Lipstadt
U.S. News
‘It’s not true,’ Lipstadt tells JNS of prof’s letter saying she shouldn’t speak at University of Washington
“If you grab too much, you don’t grab anything at all,” the former U.S. envoy on Jew-hatred said, quoting the Talmud.
Mar. 19, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Classroom
U.S. News
Virginia attorney general urges K-12 schools to adopt IHRA definition
“We cannot fight something we fail to define,” Jason Miyares stated.
Jan. 5, 2026
School Desk, Classroom
U.S. News
New California law offers ‘clear guidance’ to combat Jew-hatred in K-12 schools, bill co-author says
“Jewish students should be able to have an education free from bias and discrimination,” David Bocarsly, of the Jewish Public Affairs Committee of California, told JNS.
Jan. 5, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Huwara
Features
Israeli elections 2026: Meet the parliament—MK Tzvi Sukkot
We need to address shortages of teachers and overcrowded classrooms, the new head of the Knesset Education Committee tells JNS.
Jan. 4, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Fatah terrorist leader Marwan Barghouti (left) and former Israeli Foreign Ministry Director General Alon Liel. Photos by Oren Ben Hakoon/Tal Cohen.
Israel News
Reichman U lecturer’s call for terrorist’s freedom accidentally sent to students
The letter claims that Marwan Barghouti’s release could contribute to renewing peace efforts between Israel and the Palestinians.
Jan. 4, 2026
Noam Dvir
California on a School Chalkboard
U.S. News
AJC applauds protections for Jewish students in California public schools
“Bias and discrimination that can lead to outright antisemitism has no place in California,” said AJC CEO Ted Deutch.
Jan. 2, 2026
Ten Commandments at State Capitol Building in Austin, Texas
U.S. News
AJC joins legal challenge to laws that mandate public schools display the Ten Commandments
The organization stated that the religious text has “critical differences in wording among faiths and denominations.”
Dec. 30, 2025
Classroom, Desks, Books
World News
Little focus on Jew-hatred today in European textbooks, UNESCO study suggests
Some of the countries in question have “very polemicized attitudes to Jewish history and what’s going on at the moment,” a study researcher told JNS.
Dec. 29, 2025
Mike Wagenheim
The Hebrew University of Jerusalem campus
Israel News
Israel Post issues stamp marking 100 years of the Hebrew University
The commemorative stamp features the iconic amphitheater on the Mount Scopus campus, looking out toward the Judean Desert and Edom Mountains.
Dec. 24, 2025
JNS Staff
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OPINION
Itai Roffman
Opinion
How Jane Goodall brought her work and wisdom to Israel
Itai Roffman
Amy Rosenthal. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Civil-discourse class about Israel and ‘Palestine’ leaves students confused
Amy Rosenthal
Gabi Farber Cohen
Opinion
Bigotry rippling through Cape Town can become global tidal waves
Gabi Farber Cohen
Stella Linson
Opinion
Teaching hatred of Israel in Hebrew school
Stella Linson
Mitchell Bard
Featured Columnist
Israel must not be Sparta
Mitchell Bard
Rabbi Yaakov Menken
Opinion
‘The Forward’ takes education backward
Rabbi Yaakov Menken
Moshe Phillips
Featured Columnist
How public education turned against Israel
Moshe Phillips
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