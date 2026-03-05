Education
“Harvard’s efforts demonstrate the very opposite of deliberate indifference,” the university said, in response to the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit.
Jay Greene, author of a new report on the subject, told JNS that the unions communicate in an “overwrought and extreme” way about Israel.
“What happened at Berkeley is a cautionary tale,” stated Kenneth Marcus, of the Brandeis Center, after the public school settled a lawsuit alleging Jew-hatred.
‘It’s not true,’ Lipstadt tells JNS of prof’s letter saying she shouldn’t speak at University of Washington
“If you grab too much, you don’t grab anything at all,” the former U.S. envoy on Jew-hatred said, quoting the Talmud.
“We cannot fight something we fail to define,” Jason Miyares stated.
New California law offers ‘clear guidance’ to combat Jew-hatred in K-12 schools, bill co-author says
“Jewish students should be able to have an education free from bias and discrimination,” David Bocarsly, of the Jewish Public Affairs Committee of California, told JNS.
We need to address shortages of teachers and overcrowded classrooms, the new head of the Knesset Education Committee tells JNS.
The letter claims that Marwan Barghouti’s release could contribute to renewing peace efforts between Israel and the Palestinians.
“Bias and discrimination that can lead to outright antisemitism has no place in California,” said AJC CEO Ted Deutch.
The organization stated that the religious text has “critical differences in wording among faiths and denominations.”
Some of the countries in question have “very polemicized attitudes to Jewish history and what’s going on at the moment,” a study researcher told JNS.
The commemorative stamp features the iconic amphitheater on the Mount Scopus campus, looking out toward the Judean Desert and Edom Mountains.
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