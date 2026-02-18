Israel News

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IDF strikes continue to “deepen the damage to all arrays and capabilities of the Iranian terror regime.”
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The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Two people wounded and two homes damaged in Rehovot in Iranian missile barrages.
More than 70,000 Americans have returned to the United States from the Middle East since the Iran conflict began on Feb. 28.
“Obviously, our number one effort is geared toward Iran, but if the regime goes, you know that Hezbollah goes,” the Israeli prime minister told JNS at a live press conference in Jerusalem.
Four people were wounded in a separate missile attack on Kiryat Shmona.
El Al previously announced that it would not operate any regularly scheduled flights until the end of next week.
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The Argentine leader’s comments come as the Latin American country assumes the rotating presidency of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.
The measure will remain in place until further notice.
There’s been an uptick in Palestinian Authority rhetoric aimed at the U.S. ambassador.
“The Western Wall, Judaism’s holiest site, is also closed” due to the wartime cross-country restrictions, the American diplomat stressed.
Muhammad Abu Shaleh took part in planning the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.
The move reportedly came in the wake of pressure from the Trump administration.
The attack on Bandar Anzali targets a key corridor used to funnel weapons between Tehran and Moscow.
“An Israeli Air Force aircraft, acting on precise real-time IDF intelligence, identified and struck an IRGC Air Force Mi-17 helicopter,” the military said.
The Islamic Republic’s missile assault came in retaliation for what it said was an IAF strike on its part of the same field; Israel has not taken credit for that attack.
Delta delays return of Tel Aviv route until June as damage from missile debris prompts renewed passenger limits and widespread cancellations
Tel Aviv underground community finds resilience beneath the Dizengoff Center
Home Front Command and “purple” initiatives help vulnerable populations access shelters, information and essential services.
Israeli Air Force jets hit over 200 regime targets in central and western Iran.
Troops confiscated numerous weapons, including RPGs, anti-tank rockets, ammunition, a hunting rifle and additional combat equipment.
Israel ramps up ground maneuvers and mass evacuations in Southern Lebanon as it moves to dismantle Hezbollah’s presence south of the Litani River and impose a new “Yellow Line” security reality.
At least 21 people, all noncombatants, have been killed by Iranian ballistic missile attacks targeting civilians in the Jewish state since the start of the war.
Argentine president denounces Iran on 34th anniversary of Israeli embassy bombing
The Hebrew University of Jerusalem reported that Natufian hunter-gatherers produced 142 beads and pendants uncovered by archaeologists.
Bar-Ilan University researcher Anat Fanti: “Israel’s results reflect resilience, but not the psychological cost of war.”
Despite significant degradation, Israeli observers warn that Hezbollah retains the capability for localized cross-border raids.
Israel Airports Authority confirmed that the planes were empty and no injuries were reported.
Visiting the site of the Iranian strike, the president called the attack “unimaginably cruel” and urged Israelis to remain vigilant and united.
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Dara Horn, Ep. 214
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