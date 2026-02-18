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Israel News

The latest Israel news, videos, analysis and opinions on politics, business, government, society, culture and more. JNS.org covers everything from breaking stories to in-depth reports on Israel and Jewish communities worldwide.

An Israeli Air Force F-16I “Sufa” fighter jet takes off during “Operation Roaring Lion” against the Iranian regime and its regional terrorist proxies. Credit: Israeli Air Force.
Israel News
‘Roaring Lion': Israel hits Iranian missile launch and Basij sites
IDF strikes continue to “deepen the damage to all arrays and capabilities of the Iranian terror regime.”
Mar. 9, 2026
Joshua Marks
Missile attack Arad
Israel News
Paramedics treat nearly 100 people after Iranian missile hits Arad in southern Israel
Mar. 21, 2026
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
ANALYSIS
LATEST
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
54 wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah attacks, including boy in serious condition
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IRGC spokesman Ali Mohammad Naini. Credit: Tasnimnews_Fa/X.
Israel News
IRGC spokesman slain as IAF expands strikes on the Islamic Republic
Two people wounded and two homes damaged in Rehovot in Iranian missile barrages.
Mar. 20, 2026
JNS Staff
US State Department
U.S. News
State Department partners with El Al to operate evacuation flights
More than 70,000 Americans have returned to the United States from the Middle East since the Iran conflict began on Feb. 28.
Mar. 19, 2026
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to Israeli and foreign media at a press conference in Jerusalem, March 19, 2026. Photo by Alex Traiman.
Israel News
Netanyahu: ‘We are winning and Iran is being decimated’
“Obviously, our number one effort is geared toward Iran, but if the regime goes, you know that Hezbollah goes,” the Israeli prime minister told JNS at a live press conference in Jerusalem.
Mar. 19, 2026
Alex Traiman
The Haifa oil refinery. Photo by Avishai Teicher/PikiWiki Israel.
Israel News
Iranian missile shrapnel damages Haifa refinery
Four people were wounded in a separate missile attack on Kiryat Shmona.
Mar. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
An Israir plane at the Ben Gurion International airport near Tel Aviv on Oct. 31, 2024. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.
Israel News
Israir cancels regularly scheduled flights until Passover
El Al previously announced that it would not operate any regularly scheduled flights until the end of next week.
Mar. 19, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Israel News
Phone message calling to download ‘shelter app’ is a scam, Israel warns
Clicking on malicious links could lead to theft of personal information.
Mar. 19, 2026
Argentina's President Javier Milei speaks during a ceremony to commemorate the 34th anniversary of the bombing at the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires that killed 29 people and wounded 200, at the Israeli Embassy Square in Buenos Aires on March 17, 2026. Photo by Juan Mabromata/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Milei: Argentina’s commitment to the United States and Israel is ‘unwavering’
The Argentine leader’s comments come as the Latin American country assumes the rotating presidency of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.
Mar. 19, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
A 2018 Tesla Model S. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Tesla offers free charging for Israel, Mideast customers
The measure will remain in place until further notice.
Mar. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Huckabee
Israel News
Huckabee more extremist than Israeli fascist ministers, PA mouthpiece says
There’s been an uptick in Palestinian Authority rhetoric aimed at the U.S. ambassador.
Mar. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Mike Huckabee
Israel News
Huckabee slams reports on Christian, Muslim holy sites closures
“The Western Wall, Judaism’s holiest site, is also closed” due to the wartime cross-country restrictions, the American diplomat stressed.
Mar. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF in Khan Yunis
Israel News
IDF slays Hamas intel chief in Khan Yunis
Muhammad Abu Shaleh took part in planning the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.
Mar. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
A convoy transporting Palestinians heads towards the Rafah Crossing with Egypt after it reopens for the first time since the U.S.-Israeli war on the Iranian regime started, March 19, 2026. Photo by Bashar Taleb/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Israel fully reopens Gaza’s Rafah Crossing with Egypt
The move reportedly came in the wake of pressure from the Trump administration.
Mar. 19, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Iranian navy port strike
Israel News
Caspian strike marks first IDF hit on Iran-Russia supply lifeline
The attack on Bandar Anzali targets a key corridor used to funnel weapons between Tehran and Moscow.
Mar. 19, 2026
Dudi Kogan
“Adir” (F-35I) aircraft on their way to strike in Iran, March 15, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
WATCH: IDF airstrike obliterates IRGC military helicopter
“An Israeli Air Force aircraft, acting on precise real-time IDF intelligence, identified and struck an IRGC Air Force Mi-17 helicopter,” the military said.
Mar. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Michal Herzog meet with students at Ulpan Etzion in Jerusalem, March 18, 2026. Photo by Sharon Altshul.
Israel News
Herzog: Aliyah during wartime is the clearest answer to those who seek to undermine Israel
Mar. 19, 2026
Sharon Altshul
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters onboard Air Force One on March 15, 2026. Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images.
World News
Trump erupts over Iran strike on Qatari gas field, issues stark warning to Tehran
The Islamic Republic’s missile assault came in retaliation for what it said was an IAF strike on its part of the same field; Israel has not taken credit for that attack.
Mar. 19, 2026
David Isaac
Delta Air Lines
Israel News
International airlines extend Israel flight suspensions due to Iran war
Delta delays return of Tel Aviv route until June as damage from missile debris prompts renewed passenger limits and widespread cancellations
Mar. 19, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
The level -4 parking lot in Tel Aviv's Dizengoff Center shopping mall on the evening of March 17, 2026. Photo by Amelie Botbol.
Features
Love in the bomb shelter
Tel Aviv underground community finds resilience beneath the Dizengoff Center
Mar. 19, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Members of the Purple Vest Mission team take shelter during a siren in a shelter in Kfar Saba, March 2026. Credit: Access Israel.
Features
Support ramps up for disabled and elderly Israelis facing missile threats
Home Front Command and “purple” initiatives help vulnerable populations access shelters, information and essential services.
Mar. 19, 2026
Howard Blas
Smoke rises from the site of an airstrike in Tehran, March 17, 2026. Photo by Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
IDF strikes northern Iran in first since start of ‘Operation Roaring Lion’
Israeli Air Force jets hit over 200 regime targets in central and western Iran.
Mar. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF in Lebanon
Israel News
IDF soldiers kill 20 Lebanese terrorists in under 24 hours
Troops confiscated numerous weapons, including RPGs, anti-tank rockets, ammunition, a hunting rifle and additional combat equipment.
Mar. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers operate near the Israel–Lebanon border during Operation “Roaring Lion," March 16, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/FLASH90.
Analysis
IDF primed for full-scale invasion of Southern Lebanon
Israel ramps up ground maneuvers and mass evacuations in Southern Lebanon as it moves to dismantle Hezbollah’s presence south of the Litani River and impose a new “Yellow Line” security reality.
Mar. 19, 2026
Shimon Sherman
Israeli security and rescue forces at the scene where a missile fired from Iran killed a foreign worker, in Moshav Adanim in central Israel, March 19, 2026. Photo by Tal Gal/Flash90.
Israel News
Iranian missile attacks on Israel kill Thai worker, four Palestinians
At least 21 people, all noncombatants, have been killed by Iranian ballistic missile attacks targeting civilians in the Jewish state since the start of the war.
Mar. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Javier Milei, Genesis Prize
World News
Milei: No truce in the face of terrorism
Argentine president denounces Iran on 34th anniversary of Israeli embassy bombing
Mar. 19, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
A butterfly clay bead from the Final Natufian period in Eynan-Mallaha (Upper Jordan Valley), colored red with ochre and marked with the fingerprints of the child (≈10 years old) who modeled it 12,000 years ago. Credit: Laurent Davin
Israel News
‘Children shaped clay 15,000 years ago in Israel’
The Hebrew University of Jerusalem reported that Natufian hunter-gatherers produced 142 beads and pendants uncovered by archaeologists.
Mar. 19, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
People dressed in costume pose for photos
Israel News
Israel ranks eighth in World Happiness Report, despite ongoing war
Bar-Ilan University researcher Anat Fanti: “Israel’s results reflect resilience, but not the psychological cost of war.”
Mar. 19, 2026
Steve Linde
An Israeli soldier examines anti-tank ordnance seized from Hezbollah's Radwan Force in Southern Lebanon, Dec. 28, 2024. Credit: IDF.
Analysis
Hezbollah’s Radwan Force and the risk of northern infiltration
Despite significant degradation, Israeli observers warn that Hezbollah retains the capability for localized cross-border raids.
Mar. 19, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
Parked El Al jets near Terminal 3 and the airport tower control at Ben Gurion International Airport, Aug. 08, 2020. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Israel News
Three private jets damaged at Ben-Gurion Airport amid Iranian missile barrages
Israel Airports Authority confirmed that the planes were empty and no injuries were reported.

Mar. 18, 2026
Israeli President Isaac Herzog visits the site of a deadly cluster missile strike in Ramat Gan on March 18, 2026. Source: @Isaac_Herzog/X.
Israel News
Herzog mourns Ramat Gan victims of Iran cluster missile
Visiting the site of the Iranian strike, the president called the attack “unimaginably cruel” and urged Israelis to remain vigilant and united.
Mar. 18, 2026
JNS Staff
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JNS TV
JNS TV
Why people still love dead Jews
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Dara Horn, Ep. 214
Mar. 12, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
OPINION
Fiamma Nirenstein
Column
When antisemitism reinvents itself as anti-Zionism
Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributor
Ali Larijani’s elimination signals a potential turning point in Iran
Fiamma Nirenstein
Opinion
The warning Dearborn’s mayor just didn’t want to hear
Dexter Van Zile
Daniel Carmon. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Buenos Aires 1992: The day Iran’s terror came for my family
Daniel Carmon
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