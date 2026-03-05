Standpoint
Standpoint is a thought-driven podcast hosted by Gabe Groisman—attorney, government affairs consultant and the former mayor of Bal Harbour, Fla. Each episode brings Groisman’s sharp political insight and legal acumen to conversations that matter. Broadcasting from Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, Standpoint dives deep into the stories and ideas shaping our times, exploring the intersection of policy, leadership and culture with clarity and conviction.
WATCH: “Standpoint” with Gabe Groisman
WATCH: “Standpoint” with Gabe Groisman and guest Sharren Haskel
WATCH: “Standpoint” with Gabe Groisman
WATCH: “Standpoint” with Gabe Groisman
WATCH: “Standpoint” with Gabe Groisman
WATCH: “Standpoint” with Gabe Groisman
WATCH: “Standpoint” with Gabe Groisman
WATCH: “Standpoint” with Gabe Groisman
WATCH: “Standpoint” with Gabe Groisman
WATCH: “Standpoint” with Gabe Groisman
WATCH: “Standpoint” with Gabe Groisman
WATCH: “Standpoint” with Gabe Groisman