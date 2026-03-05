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Standpoint

Standpoint is a thought-driven podcast hosted by Gabe Groisman—attorney, government affairs consultant and the former mayor of Bal Harbour, Fla. Each episode brings Groisman’s sharp political insight and legal acumen to conversations that matter. Broadcasting from Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, Standpoint dives deep into the stories and ideas shaping our times, exploring the intersection of policy, leadership and culture with clarity and conviction.

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Canadian MP Melissa Lantsman criticizes Mark Carney’s stance on Iran conflict
WATCH: “Standpoint” with Gabe Groisman
Mar. 9, 2026
Gabe Groisman
JNS TV
Israeli deputy FM: two-state ‘Gaza experiment’ failed, Iran threat growing
WATCH: “Standpoint” with Gabe Groisman and guest Sharren Haskel
Feb. 19, 2026
Gabe Groisman
JNS TV
Florida congressman says capture of Maduro could trigger regional upheaval
WATCH: “Standpoint” with Gabe Groisman
Jan. 11, 2026
Gabe Groisman
JNS TV
Mike Pompeo credits Israel with saving American lives through intelligence and deterrence
WATCH: “Standpoint” with Gabe Groisman
Dec. 28, 2025
Gabe Groisman
JNS TV
United Hatzalah founder recounts emergency efforts that saved Israel’s incoming Mossad chief
WATCH: “Standpoint” with Gabe Groisman
Dec. 17, 2025
Gabe Groisman
JNS TV
Sen. Bernie Moreno warns US neglect of Latin America fueled Hezbollah and China threats
WATCH: “Standpoint” with Gabe Groisman
Dec. 14, 2025
Gabe Groisman
JNS TV
Senator Fetterman sharply criticizes Mamdani and left wing over Israel policy in interview
WATCH: “Standpoint” with Gabe Groisman
Dec. 14, 2025
Gabe Groisman
JNS TV
Former neo-Nazi: I hated Jews until Seinfeld changed everything
WATCH: “Standpoint” with Gabe Groisman
Dec. 7, 2025
Gabe Groisman
JNS TV
Ted Cruz takes aim at Tucker Carlson in bombshell interview
WATCH: “Standpoint” with Gabe Groisman
Nov. 16, 2025
Gabe Groisman
JNS TV
U.S. Representative says a major realignment is happening across the country
WATCH: “Standpoint” with Gabe Groisman
Nov. 11, 2025
Gabe Groisman
JNS TV
Sid Rosenberg: Mamdani may win NYC, and no one is ready for what will come next
WATCH: “Standpoint” with Gabe Groisman
Nov. 3, 2025
Gabe Groisman
JNS TV
JNS exclusive video-interview with Netanyahu days after the ceasefire deal
WATCH: “Standpoint” with Gabe Groisman
Oct. 29, 2025
Gabe Groisman
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