1. General Privacy Policy Matters

At Jewish News Syndicate we take the privacy of our users very seriously. This Privacy Policy is a part of our Terms of Service and it describes our policies on the collection use and disclosure of information about you in connection with your use of our products and/or services through our websites emails and mobile applications (collectively the “Service”). The terms “we” “us” and “our” refer to Jewish News Service Inc. d/b/a Jewish News Syndicate (“JNS”) which owns the JNS website at https://www.jns.org/ and any third parties that it might engage in providing the Service. When you use the Service you consent to our collection use and disclosure of information about you including information that may be considered personal data as described in this Privacy Policy.

2. Information We Collect

We collect and store information from or about you:

when you directly provide it to us. This happens when you: make donations on our website (e.g. the billing information associated with your debit/credit card). Please note that we do not store credit/debit card numbers. If you make a payment through our Service your credit/debit card information will be collected processed and stored by Fundraiseup payment processor Stripe Inc. For more information about Fundraiseup’s data storage and privacy terms please read its terms of service here and privacy policy here. For more information about Stripe’s data storage and privacy terms please read its service agreement here and privacy policy here;

request assistance from our team or provide feedback (e.g. your phone number);

complete contact forms or surveys sign up for newsletters or request other information (e.g. your name and email address);

participate in promotions or contests;

comment on or share articles or join an online community chat room forum or message board;

respond to requests for additional information about you such as your age household income and buying preferences; or

otherwise participate in activities we promote that require information about you. automatically when you use and interact with the Service. Automatically collected information includes: your general activity on the Service (e.g. your viewing history and search activity including the date and time the Service was used);

identifiers such as an anonymized session identifier;

your geographic location. We use this data to provide you with location-based services (such as advertising and personalized content). Most mobile devices allow you to control or disable the use of location services for applications in the device’s settings;

website traffic volume frequency of visits and type and time of transactions you initiate through the Service;

information regarding your interaction with email messages (e.g. whether you opened clicked on or forwarded an email message);

your Internet Protocol (IP) address;

the type and settings of the device operating system and browser used to access the Service;

websites you visit before and after using the Services; and

other information gathered through cookies and similar technologies which are discussed further in the fourth section of this Privacy Policy entitled “Cookies and Similar Technologies”. From other sources. We may also receive information about you from our service providers and business partners including companies that assist with payment processing analytics data processing and management marketing hosting customer and technical support and other services which we use to personalize your Service experience.

3. How We Use Your Information We use information about you for several general purposes including to:

operate maintain and optimize the Service; supply you with and fulfill your requests for products services programs subscriptions and offerings; diagnose problems with and identify any security risks errors or needed enhancements to the Service; respond to questions comments or other requests and provide you with technical support; contact you for feedback or conduct research about JNS’s donor base or Service; process donations and send you information about your transactions with us; notify you in connection with your entry into a sweepstakes or contest; notify you of technical updates or changes in policy; and collect aggregate statistics about use of the Service.

4. Cookies

What are Cookies? Cookies are small text files that are placed on your computer by websites that you visit. These text files can be read by these websites and help to identify you when you return to a website. Cookies can be “persistent” or “session” cookies. Persistent cookies remain on your computer when you have gone offline while session cookies are deleted as soon as you close your web browser. To find out more about cookies including how to see what cookies have been set and how to block and delete cookies please visit http://www.aboutcookies.org/.

Other Technologies: We use cookies and similar technologies (such as action tags also known as beacons or pixels tags) for a number of purposes including to remember preferences track conversions conduct marketing and promotional efforts analyze site traffic and trends and generally understand the online behaviors and interests of people who interact with our Service.

We may also use third-party advertising companies to serve advertisements on our behalf. These companies may use a cookie or an action tag to tailor the advertisements you see on this website and other sites to track your response to their advertisement to determine whether advertising has been served and to measure the effectiveness of their advertising.

We use third-party analytics service providers to assist us in collecting and understanding website usage information. We use information from these services to help us improve our website and the services we provide to our users. We may also utilize Google Analytics for certain web analytics. You can opt out of your website usage data being included in our Google Analytics reports by visiting https://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout. By using the Service you agree to our use of these tracking technologies.

5. Sharing Information

We may share information about you with the following third parties:

Service Providers: We share your personal data as necessary for any third party to provide services associated with the Service including to provide measurement and analytic services. For example your personal data may be collected by and/or shared with our website operator RGB Media Inc. solely to the extent necessary to provide the Service. We require our business partners to agree in writing to maintain the confidentiality and security of the personal data they obtain on our behalf. These third parties (and any subcontractors) have their own privacy policies and data processing terms and are prohibited from utilizing sharing or retaining your personal data for any purpose other than as specified in such policies or as they have been specifically contracted for. Advertisers: We may allow advertisers and associated third parties to collect and use information they need to confirm that their ads are properly served and to measure the success of their campaigns on websites and apps. These advertising partners may use this information (and similar information collected from other websites) for purposes of delivering targeted advertisements to you when you visit non-JNS related websites within their networks. This practice is commonly referred to as “interest-based advertising” or “online behavioral advertising”. If you prefer that we do not share your personal data with third-party advertising partners you may opt-out of such sharing at no cost by following the instructions in the seventh section of this Privacy Policy entitled “Controlling Your Personal Data; Data Retention”. Business Partners and Affiliates: We may disclose your personal data to our business partners and affiliates with whom we have contracted to provide you with products or services that may be of interest to you. For example your personal data may be shared with business partners with whom we jointly offer products and services. We require our business partners and affiliates to agree in writing to maintain the confidentiality and security of the personal data they obtain on our behalf. Corporate Affiliates: We may share information with our corporate affiliates parents and/or subsidiaries. Others With Your Consent: We may ask for your explicit consent to share certain information with third parties.

We may also share information about you in the following contexts:

Pursuant to an Investigation: We may investigate and disclose information from or about you if we have a good faith belief that such investigation or disclosure (a) is reasonably necessary to comply with legal process and law enforcement instructions and orders such as a search warrant subpoena statute judicial proceeding or other legal process served on us; (b) is helpful to prevent investigate or identify possible wrongdoing in connection with the Service; or (c) protects our rights reputation property or that of our users affiliates or the public.

Pursuant to a Business Transfer: If another company acquires JNS or all or substantially all of our assets that company will possess the same information and will assume the rights and obligations with respect to that information as described in this Privacy Policy.

As Anonymized Data: We frequently aggregate personal data in a way that makes it impracticable to use that data to identify a particular person; we also sometimes maintain individual data records with personal identifiers removed and maintain in a manner in which it is impracticable to relink it to any particular individual. In this Privacy Policy we refer to such data as “Anonymized Data” and do not consider it to be personal data. We may use Anonymized Data in order to create statistical information regarding the Service and its use which we may then share with third parties.

6. “Do Not Track” Signals

Please note that your browser settings may allow you to automatically transmit a “Do Not Track” signal to websites and online services you visit. The Service does not alter its practices when it receives a “Do Not Track” from a visitor’s browser.

7. Controlling Your Personal Data; Data Retention

In order to process your personal data we rely on your consent contractual necessity our legitimate interests or legal obligation to process your data. We process personal data only when we have a valid legal basis under the GDPR as follows:

Consent - For sending newsletters marketing emails and placing non-essential cookies

Contractual necessity - To process donations

Legitimate interests - To improve our website display relevant content analyze how our content is viewed support our marketing activities prevent fraud and maintain security. Where we rely on legitimate interests we balance them against your rights and freedoms.

Legal obligation - Where required to comply with applicable laws or requests from authorities.

You may withdraw your consent or object to the use of our personal data at any time but withdrawal may limit our ability to provide certain services.. If you wish to withdraw your consent please contact us at admin@jns.org. Please note that once we have removed your personal data as described in this Privacy Policy we may send you a final confirmation email to let you know that such removal process has been completed.

Please note that the Service may contain links to unaffiliated third-party sites. We suggest you read the privacy policies on or applicable to all such third-party services.

Other users may be able to identify you if you include personal data in the content you post publicly on third-party social media platforms (e.g. when you post JNS articles on Facebook). We are not responsible for and this Privacy Policy does not apply to information you choose to post publicly on such third-party social media platforms.

You can access update and/or correct your personal data (e.g. your email address) by reaching out to us at admin@jns.org. You can delete your information by sending an email to admin@jns.org with your first name last name and the respective email addresses and/or other personal data you would like for us to delete.

Please note that we have the right to reject deletion requests that are unduly burdensome or repetitive or that cannot be honored in light of legal obligations or ongoing disputes or where retention is necessary to enforce our agreements or protect our or another party’s rights property safety or security. For example we may retain information to prevent investigate or identify possible wrongdoing in connection with the Service or to comply with legal obligations. The time-period for which we keep information varies according to the information’s use. In some cases there are legal requirements to keep data for a minimum period. Unless there is a specific legal requirement for us to keep the information we plan to retain it for no longer than is necessary to fulfill a legitimate business need. Please also note that even after you request the deletion of your personal data other content associated with your use of the Service may still be accessible and viewable in accordance with applicable law and our Terms of Service. We may maintain Anonymized Data after you request the deletion of your personal data for analytics purposes.

To control cookies you can modify your settings in most web browsers to accept or deny cookies or to request your permission each time a site attempts to set a cookie. You can also manually delete previously stored cookies at any time. Please note that cookie-based opt-outs are not effective on mobile applications. However on many mobile devices application users may opt out of certain mobile ads via their device settings. Please note that if you choose to block cookies doing so may impair the Service or prevent certain elements of it from functioning.

If you receive an email from us you can unsubscribe at any time by following the instructions provided within those emails.

8. Children

The Service is not directed to children under 16. We do not knowingly collect personal data from children under 16. If you become aware that a child has provided us with personal data without parental consent please contact us (see “Contact Information”). If we become aware that a child under 16 has provided us with personal data without parental consent we take steps to remove such information.

9. Security

We use commercially reasonable efforts including strict access controls and regular security audits to protect the personal data submitted to us both during transmission and once we receive it. However no method of transmission over the Internet or via mobile device or method of electronic storage is 100% secure. Therefore while we strive to use commercially acceptable means to protect information about you we cannot guarantee its absolute security.

10. Location of Data and Transfers of Information

The JNS website is owned by JNS which is located in the United States. If you are located outside of the United States please note that personal data will be processed in the cloud by our cloud service providers such as Google Cloud which relies on Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs) and the Data Privacy Framework (DPF) to implement appropriate technical and organizational safeguards that meet the standards of the General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”).

11. EEA Users

JNS endeavors to be fully compliant with the GDPR. JNS may act depending on the circumstances as either or both a Controller and a Processor of personal data (as these terms are defined in the GDPR). We act as the Controller of information that we ask you to provide and information that we automatically collect when you use the Service. We act as the Processor of user-generated content and information provided to us by third parties or other websites.

EEA users have the right to request access to personal data as well as to seek to update delete or correct their personal data. You can do this by making a request to admin@jns.org.

12. Your California Privacy Rights

We recognize the need to provide further privacy protections with respect to personal data we may collect from California residents. California residents have the right to:

Know the categories of personal information we collect the sources and the purposes of use.

Request deletion of your personal information (subject to legal exceptions).

Opt-out of the sale or sharing of your personal information.

Correct inaccurate personal information.

Not be discriminated against for exercising these rights.California residents may exercise these rights via emailing admin@jns.org and we will respond within 45 days

13. Modifications to this Privacy Policy

We may occasionally update this Privacy Policy. You can see when it was last updated by looking at the effective date at the bottom of this page. If we make any significant changes we’ll post them prominently on our website and notify you by other means as required by law. Your continued use of the website after a revision to the Privacy Policy indicates your acceptance and agreement to the current Privacy Policy. We recommend that you periodically review the Privacy Policy to make sure you understand and are up-to-date on how we’re keeping your information safe.

14. Contact Information

If you have any further questions regarding our privacy practices or information about you please feel free to contact us by email at admin@jns.org.

Effective Date of this Privacy Policy: September 25 2025