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TALX with Alex Traiman

TALX with Alex Traiman is a JNS TV series where Alex Traiman, CEO and Jerusalem bureau chief of Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), conducts in-depth interviews with influential figures in politics, diplomacy and Jewish affairs. The show provides viewers with insightful discussions on critical topics such as Israel’s geopolitical strategies, U.S.-Israel relations and global Jewish issues.

JNS TV
Dinesh D’Souza: Is Israel’s war with Hamas a biblical prophecy?
Watch: TALX with Alex Traiman and guest Dinesh D’Souza
Sep. 16, 2025
Alex Traiman
JNS TV
Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl: Israel support, antisemitism and Final Four journey
WATCH: “TALX” with Josh Hasten and guest Bruce Pearl
Aug. 13, 2025
Josh Hasten
JNS TV
From NASDAQ to the Western Wall: Panama’s ambassador speaks out
WATCH: “TALX” with Alex Traiman and guest Ezra Cohen
Jul. 28, 2025
Alex Traiman
JNS TV
Is Hamas about to get the ‘Hezbollah treatment’?
WATCH: “TALX” with Alex Traiman and guest Harley Lippman
Jul. 7, 2025
Alex Traiman
JNS TV
Iran’s 10% rules over 90%: Could the regime finally break?
WATCH: “TALX” with Alex Traiman and guest Banafsheh Zand
Jun. 5, 2025
Alex Traiman
JNS TV
Inside the growing Hungary-Israel alliance
WATCH: “TALX” with Alex Traiman and guest Balázs Orbán
Apr. 6, 2025
Alex Traiman
JNS TV
Gaza combat through the eyes of UK Col. Richard Kemp
WATCH: “TALX” with Alex Traiman and guest Col. Richard Kemp
Apr. 2, 2025
Alex Traiman
JNS TV
What Israel must do to finally end the conflict
WATCH: “TALX” with Alex Traiman and guest David Friedman
Mar. 24, 2025
Alex Traiman
Yossie Hollander video interview
JNS TV
Three moves for Israel to change the Middle East: Video interview
WATCH: “TALX” with Alex Traiman and guest Yossie Hollander
Feb. 24, 2025
Alex Traiman
Mort Klein ZOA
JNS TV
ZOA’s Mort Klein speaks uncomfortable truths
WATCH: “TALX” with Alex Traiman and guest Mort Klein
Feb. 17, 2025
Alex Traiman
William Daroff
JNS TV
William Daroff: What’s changed for American Jews since Oct. 7?
WATCH: “TALX” with Alex Traiman and guest William Daroff
Feb. 16, 2025
Alex Traiman
JNS TV
Malcolm Hoenlein: Connecting to our Jewish past and future
WATCH: “TALX” with Alex Traiman and guest Malcolm Hoenlein
Jan. 14, 2025
Alex Traiman
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