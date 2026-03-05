TALX with Alex Traiman
TALX with Alex Traiman is a JNS TV series where Alex Traiman, CEO and Jerusalem bureau chief of Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), conducts in-depth interviews with influential figures in politics, diplomacy and Jewish affairs. The show provides viewers with insightful discussions on critical topics such as Israel’s geopolitical strategies, U.S.-Israel relations and global Jewish issues.
Watch: TALX with Alex Traiman and guest Dinesh D’Souza
WATCH: “TALX” with Josh Hasten and guest Bruce Pearl
WATCH: “TALX” with Alex Traiman and guest Ezra Cohen
WATCH: “TALX” with Alex Traiman and guest Harley Lippman
WATCH: “TALX” with Alex Traiman and guest Banafsheh Zand
WATCH: “TALX” with Alex Traiman and guest Balázs Orbán
WATCH: “TALX” with Alex Traiman and guest Col. Richard Kemp
WATCH: “TALX” with Alex Traiman and guest David Friedman
WATCH: “TALX” with Alex Traiman and guest Yossie Hollander
WATCH: “TALX” with Alex Traiman and guest Mort Klein
WATCH: “TALX” with Alex Traiman and guest William Daroff
WATCH: “TALX” with Alex Traiman and guest Malcolm Hoenlein