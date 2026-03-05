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Anti-Israel Bias

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Police car lights
U.S. News
Woman arrested on warrant in alleged assault of Jewish counterprotester at University of Washington
Christina Valera Devitt is accused of grabbing an Israeli flag from a former IDF soldier during a 2025 rally confrontation outside the university’s stadium.
Mar. 20, 2026
Francesca Albanese
World News
Serbia blasts Albanese for ‘unacceptable interference’ after her latest criticism of Israel
Belgrade condemns the U.N. official’s remarks on its military ties with Israel, calling them beyond her mandate.
Mar. 19, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Rep. Rashida Tlaib
U.S. News
Tlaib accuses Israel of ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Lebanon
The progressive Michigan lawmaker said she plans to introduce a House resolution “standing with the people of Lebanon.”
Mar. 19, 2026
AOC Bernie Sanders
U.S. News
All six anti-Israel candidates seen as potential ‘Squad’ members lose Illinois primaries
The outcomes of the primaries show that “being pro-America, pro-Israel is good policy and good politics,” the Republican Jewish Coalition told JNS.
Mar. 18, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
University of Birmingham
Antisemitism
Birmingham, UK police say ‘no record’ of sexual assault anti-Israel group says it reported
Organizers of a campus encampment said that participants were “subjected to serious and damaging abuse” and that “the police were contacted.”
Mar. 17, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Barton Hall, Cornell University
U.S. News
Cornell student govt approves resolutions criticizing university’s Israel ties
A Jewish member of the Student Assembly told JNS that she is upset that “resolutions like these are introduced, prioritizing symbolic statements over listening to the students they represent.”
Mar. 16, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Bobby Vylan performs at the Valkhof Festival in the Netherlands on July 19, 2022. Credit: FakirNL via Wikimedia Commons.
Antisemitism
London cops ‘aware’ of ‘Death to IDF’ chants at rally
Prosecutors did not reply when asked if Bobby Vylan will face charges.
Mar. 16, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Israeli activist Hen Mazzig (right) at an Iranian missile strike site in Tel Aviv. Photo by Gil Kremer.
Features
‘If a missile hit my home, people around the world would celebrate’
Israeli activist Hen Mazzig explains why Diaspora Jews are undeterred by missiles, but not by antisemitism.
Mar. 16, 2026
Adi Nirman
Iranian security chief Ali Larijani attends a ceremony marking the first anniversary of Israel’s targeted killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, in Beirut’s southern suburbs, Sept. 27, 2025. Photo by Anwar Amro/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
‘Haaretz’ calls ruthless Iranian regime official ‘brilliant philosopher’
Mar. 16, 2026
JNS Staff
People march during an al-Quds Day rally in New York City on March 13, 2026. Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images.
U.S. News
ADL: Quds Day rallies urge ‘Death to Israel, America’
Iran-backed al-Quds Day events in several U.S. cities featured chants praising Hamas, backing the IRGC and spreading antisemitic conspiracy theories.
Mar. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
Hamilton Hall, Columbia University
U.S. News
Columbia student worker union authorizes strike amid contract talks, Israel boycott demands
The university has criticized the Student Workers of Columbia’s focus on advocacy rather than on employment conditions in its contract negotiations.
Mar. 12, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
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OPINION
Melissa Brodsky
Opinion
Campus intifada: How a decades-long strategy turned ‘Free Palestine’ into deadly global brand
Melissa Brodsky
Fiamma Nirenstein
Column
When antisemitism reinvents itself as anti-Zionism
Fiamma Nirenstein
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin
Chama Mechtaly
Opinion
Sánchez’s anti-Israel, anti-American politics may cost Spain its last African colonies
Chama Mechtaly
Martin Sherman
Column
An ominous cloud of un-American invective
Martin Sherman
Sharon Pardo
Opinion
Spain’s Israel gamble will cost both nations
Sharon Pardo
Jonathan S. Tobin
From the Editor-in-Chief
Drawing some conclusions about antisemitic incitement
Jonathan S. Tobin
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