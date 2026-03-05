Anti-Israel Bias
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Christina Valera Devitt is accused of grabbing an Israeli flag from a former IDF soldier during a 2025 rally confrontation outside the university’s stadium.
Belgrade condemns the U.N. official’s remarks on its military ties with Israel, calling them beyond her mandate.
The progressive Michigan lawmaker said she plans to introduce a House resolution “standing with the people of Lebanon.”
The outcomes of the primaries show that “being pro-America, pro-Israel is good policy and good politics,” the Republican Jewish Coalition told JNS.
Organizers of a campus encampment said that participants were “subjected to serious and damaging abuse” and that “the police were contacted.”
A Jewish member of the Student Assembly told JNS that she is upset that “resolutions like these are introduced, prioritizing symbolic statements over listening to the students they represent.”
Prosecutors did not reply when asked if Bobby Vylan will face charges.
Israeli activist Hen Mazzig explains why Diaspora Jews are undeterred by missiles, but not by antisemitism.
Iran-backed al-Quds Day events in several U.S. cities featured chants praising Hamas, backing the IRGC and spreading antisemitic conspiracy theories.
The university has criticized the Student Workers of Columbia’s focus on advocacy rather than on employment conditions in its contract negotiations.
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