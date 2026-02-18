Antisemitism
Follow the latest Antisemitism news, videos, analysis and opinion from Jewish News Syndicate (JNS).
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Nathan Diament, of the Orthodox Union, told JNS that the statement “could not come at a more important time with bad actors weaponizing Catholicism to spread antisemitic views.”
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
‘It’s not true,’ Lipstadt tells JNS of prof’s letter saying she shouldn’t speak at University of Washington
“If you grab too much, you don’t grab anything at all,” the former U.S. envoy on Jew-hatred said, quoting the Talmud.
The France Unbowed representatives were called “fascists” at the annual ceremony for victims of the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school massacre.
In December, Israel was called a “terror state” at a rally in the city.
The Argentine leader’s comments come as the Latin American country assumes the rotating presidency of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.
‘Somebody came into my house to shoot my babies’: Temple Israel, Federation call for federal security measures after attack
“This could have been the greatest terrorist tragedy in America since 9/11,” Eric Fingerhut, president and CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America, told JNS.
The memo calls on the party to be aware of “the strategic goal of groypers across the nation” to take over the Republican party from within.
“I hope all the folks from Temple Israel know that we’re praying for them,” the U.S. vice president said. “We’re thinking about them.”
The co-author of the K-12 law told JNS that “this attempt to undermine crucial safety protections for Jewish children at a time when antisemitic hate and violence is rampant and rising is breathtaking.”
The measure has drawn opposition from civil-liberties groups, including the state’s ACLU.
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Dara Horn, Ep. 214
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