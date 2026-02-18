More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Antisemitism

Follow the latest Antisemitism news, videos, analysis and opinion from Jewish News Syndicate (JNS).

U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Vatican, Catholic Church
U.S. News
Catholic Bishops urge rejection of Jew-hatred, conspiracy theories
Nathan Diament, of the Orthodox Union, told JNS that the statement “could not come at a more important time with bad actors weaponizing Catholicism to spread antisemitic views.”
Mar. 19, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Arizona State Senate chamber
U.S. News
Arizona county screening potential lawmakers for Jew-hatred
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
Mar. 19, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Biden Lipstadt
U.S. News
‘It’s not true,’ Lipstadt tells JNS of prof’s letter saying she shouldn’t speak at University of Washington
“If you grab too much, you don’t grab anything at all,” the former U.S. envoy on Jew-hatred said, quoting the Talmud.
Mar. 19, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Mourning flags of the European Union, France and Midi-Pyrénées on the Capitole de Toulouse after attacks on a Jewish school in Toulouse that resulted in the deaths of a rabbi, his two young sons and another child, March 22, 2012. Credit: Pierre Selim via Wikimedia Commons.
Antisemitism
Far-left lawmakers booed out of memorial event in Toulouse
The France Unbowed representatives were called “fascists” at the annual ceremony for victims of the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school massacre.
Mar. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
A man examines the informational plaque near the main Holocaust monument in Hanover, Germany on Oct. 25, 2013. Photo by Bernd Schwabe via Wikimedia Commons.
Antisemitism
Holocaust monument defaced in Hanover, Germany
In December, Israel was called a “terror state” at a rally in the city.
Mar. 19, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Argentina's President Javier Milei speaks during a ceremony to commemorate the 34th anniversary of the bombing at the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires that killed 29 people and wounded 200, at the Israeli Embassy Square in Buenos Aires on March 17, 2026. Photo by Juan Mabromata/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Milei: Argentina’s commitment to the United States and Israel is ‘unwavering’
The Argentine leader’s comments come as the Latin American country assumes the rotating presidency of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.
Mar. 19, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Temple Israel
U.S. News
‘Somebody came into my house to shoot my babies’: Temple Israel, Federation call for federal security measures after attack
“This could have been the greatest terrorist tragedy in America since 9/11,” Eric Fingerhut, president and CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America, told JNS.
Mar. 18, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Trojan Horse
U.S. News
California GOP memo warns of ‘America First’ extremist faction
The memo calls on the party to be aware of “the strategic goal of groypers across the nation” to take over the Republican party from within.
Mar. 18, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Vance
U.S. News
‘Disgusting, unacceptable,’ Vance says of attack at Michigan temple
“I hope all the folks from Temple Israel know that we’re praying for them,” the U.S. vice president said. “We’re thinking about them.”
Mar. 18, 2026
California State Capitol Building in Sacramento
U.S. News
New bill would ‘gut’ key protections in state law for Jewish students, California lawmakers say
The co-author of the K-12 law told JNS that “this attempt to undermine crucial safety protections for Jewish children at a time when antisemitic hate and violence is rampant and rising is breathtaking.”
Mar. 18, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Wisconsin State Capitol building. Credit: UmFOTO/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Wisconsin Senate passes IHRA antisemitism bill
The measure has drawn opposition from civil-liberties groups, including the state’s ACLU.

Mar. 18, 2026
Load More
JNS TV
JNS TV
Why people still love dead Jews
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Dara Horn, Ep. 214
Mar. 12, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
OPINION
Fiamma Nirenstein
Column
When antisemitism reinvents itself as anti-Zionism
Fiamma Nirenstein
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard
Martin Sherman
Column
An ominous cloud of un-American invective
Martin Sherman
Load More