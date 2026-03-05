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Latin America

Argentina's President Javier Milei speaks during a ceremony to commemorate the 34th anniversary of the bombing at the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires that killed 29 people and wounded 200, at the Israeli Embassy Square in Buenos Aires on March 17, 2026. Photo by Juan Mabromata/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Milei: Argentina’s commitment to the United States and Israel is ‘unwavering’
The Argentine leader’s comments come as the Latin American country assumes the rotating presidency of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.
Mar. 19, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
AMIA memorial
Antisemitism
Argentine prosecutor seeks indictments of 10 suspects in 1994 AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
“One of the main perpetrators is in control of the Iranian regime’s terror arm,” the American Jewish Committee said of Ahmad Vahidi, who has long been linked to the Jewish community center terrorist attack.
Mar. 6, 2026
Shay Salamon, executive director of Hispanic affairs for the Combat Antisemitism Movement, left, presents a menorah to Honduran President Nasry Asfura at the Palacio José Cecilio del Valle in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. Courtesy.
Antisemitism
CAM meets Honduran president to fight antisemitism
Shay Salamon, CAM’s executive director of Hispanic affairs, invited President Nasry Asfura to the group’s Latin American Forum Against Antisemitism in the Dominican Republic.
Feb. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Burned cars and trucks, allegedly torched by organized crime members on a highway near Acatlán de Juárez in Mexico’s Jalisco state, on Feb. 22, 2026. Photo by Ulises Ruiz/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Israel warns citizens to shelter in parts of Mexico
Jerusalem tells citizens to stay put amid cartel violence, flight disruptions and rising security risks after killing of Jalisco cartel kingpin.
Feb. 23, 2026
JNS Staff
Social Media Buttons to Push
Antisemitism
ADL: Iranian Spanish-language outlet spreads Jew-hatred, glorifies terrorism
HispanTV has, among other things, published an op-ed claiming that the “alliance between Zionism and Nazism never ended.”
Feb. 18, 2026
Paraguayan Foreign Minister Rubén Ramírez Lezcano (left) and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar in Jerusalem on Feb. 8, 2026. Credit: GPO.
World News
Israeli FM: Iran’s ballistic missiles endanger Europe
The Islamic regime destabilizes the Middle East and seeks to spread its terrorism to other continents, including Latin America, says Gideon Sa’ar.
Feb. 8, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, center, poses with senior officials from the United States, Argentina, Paraguay and Ecuador at an event in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 3, 2026. Source: @gidonsaar/X.
Israel News
Sa’ar meets US and Latin American officials in Washington
The Israeli foreign minister hailed growing ties with United States, Argentina, Paraguay and Ecuador ahead of a global minerals summit.
Feb. 4, 2026
JNS Staff
Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado meets with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar in Washington. D.C. on Feb. 3, 2026 to discuss Venezuela’s political future and ties with Israel. Source: @gidonsaar/X.
Israel News
Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado meets Israeli FM
The Nobel Prize laureate discussed post-Maduro prospects and closer ties with Israel as her country moves “toward democracy.”
Feb. 4, 2026
JNS Staff
Michelle Bachelet
World News
Anti-Israel, former president of Chile nominated as next UN secretary-general
Michelle Bachelet, who green-lit a blacklist of companies operating in Judea and Samaria, could replace outgoing United Nations chief António Guterres.
Feb. 2, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Gideon Sa'ar
Israel News
Sa’ar congratulates Costa Rica’s president-elect on her win
“Costa Rica and Israel share a long history of friendship based on common values,” Israel’s foreign minister stated.
Feb. 2, 2026
JNS Staff
A view of the Hall of Names inside the Holocaust History Museum in the Yad Vashem complex in Jerusalem, Feb. 25, 2007. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.
Antisemitism
Survey finds half of Brazilians ignorant about Holocaust, Auschwitz
Some two-thirds of Brazilians believe that it is mandatory to teach about the Holocaust in school.
Jan. 29, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Israeli Ambassador Nadav Goren in Honduras
World News
Honduras president receives credentials of Israeli ambassador on taking office
It was “a clear symbol of the friendship between our nations and the beginning of a new chapter in our relationship,” Ambassador Nadav Goren wrote on X.
Jan. 29, 2026
JNS Staff
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