Latin America
The Argentine leader’s comments come as the Latin American country assumes the rotating presidency of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.
“One of the main perpetrators is in control of the Iranian regime’s terror arm,” the American Jewish Committee said of Ahmad Vahidi, who has long been linked to the Jewish community center terrorist attack.
Shay Salamon, CAM’s executive director of Hispanic affairs, invited President Nasry Asfura to the group’s Latin American Forum Against Antisemitism in the Dominican Republic.
Jerusalem tells citizens to stay put amid cartel violence, flight disruptions and rising security risks after killing of Jalisco cartel kingpin.
HispanTV has, among other things, published an op-ed claiming that the “alliance between Zionism and Nazism never ended.”
The Islamic regime destabilizes the Middle East and seeks to spread its terrorism to other continents, including Latin America, says Gideon Sa’ar.
The Israeli foreign minister hailed growing ties with United States, Argentina, Paraguay and Ecuador ahead of a global minerals summit.
The Nobel Prize laureate discussed post-Maduro prospects and closer ties with Israel as her country moves “toward democracy.”
Michelle Bachelet, who green-lit a blacklist of companies operating in Judea and Samaria, could replace outgoing United Nations chief António Guterres.
“Costa Rica and Israel share a long history of friendship based on common values,” Israel’s foreign minister stated.
Some two-thirds of Brazilians believe that it is mandatory to teach about the Holocaust in school.
It was “a clear symbol of the friendship between our nations and the beginning of a new chapter in our relationship,” Ambassador Nadav Goren wrote on X.
OPINION