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United Nations

United Nations Headquarters Building
World News
UN uses ‘every excuse in the book’ to obstruct probes, inspector general overseeing foreign assistance says
“Why are we to trust the U.N.’s own vetting procedures?” Adam Kaplan, of USAID, asked a congressional committee.
Mar. 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
International Court of Justice, The Hague
World News
As Germany accused at ICJ for aiding Israel, it pulls support for Jewish state before UN court
“We are now part of a process at the International Court of Justice initiated by Nicaragua,” Berlin said. “We have decided to focus on this process.”
Mar. 19, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Francesca Albanese
World News
Serbia blasts Albanese for ‘unacceptable interference’ after her latest criticism of Israel
Belgrade condemns the U.N. official’s remarks on its military ties with Israel, calling them beyond her mandate.
Mar. 19, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director general Rafael Grossi arrives for a dinner held at the conclusion of the Civil Nuclear Energy Summit at the Elysee Palace on March 10, 2026 in Paris, France. Photo by Tom Nicholson/Getty Images.
World News
IAEA unsure of status of Iran’s new underground enrichment site
U.N. nuclear watchdog chief says inspectors still have not accessed Iran’s new underground Isfahan enrichment facility, leaving the plant’s status unknown.
Mar. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Daniel Meron
World News
Israeli UN envoy sees opening, as global body rebuked Iran this month
“We’re launching a campaign to show the difference in the attitude towards Israel and towards Iran,” Daniel Meron, the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, told JNS.
Mar. 18, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
UN United Nations headquarters NYC
World News
Webinar led by UN staff advised boycotting Israel, anti-Jewish advocacy
A former U.N. official said that staffers should cite a Facebook page called “Jews against genocide,” which links to publications that support Hamas, to counter claims of antisemitism.
Mar. 17, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
ICJ International Court of Justice
U.S. News
Israel not genocidal, US tells International Court of Justice in ‘strongest terms possible’
The Trump administration told the court in The Hague that it intends to intervene in the case that South Africa is bringing against the Jewish state.
Mar. 14, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah from the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., Nov. 26, 2024. Credit: Oliver Contreras/White House.
Israel News
Smotrich: 2024 Hezbollah ceasefire was signed due to Biden threats
The finance minister says the Lebanese terrorist group, while weakened, has not be vanquished.
Mar. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
United Nations Security Council UNSC
World News
Gulf states lead resolution at UN Security Council decrying Iran that passes sans opposition
“Through its indiscriminate strikes, Iran has sought to spread terror among our community, but our people have defied them,” said the envoy for the United Arab Emirates.
Mar. 11, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Danny Danon, Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, addresses the U.N. Security Council during a meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, at the U.N. Headquarters in New York City, on Jan. 28, 2026. Credit: Evan Schneider/U.N.
Israel News
Israel calls for action against Hezbollah at UN emergency session on Lebanon
The terror group lashed out at Israel “not to protect Lebanon. Not to protect Lebanese citizens. But to serve the agenda of the Iranian regime,” Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon said.
Mar. 11, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar attends a Knesset Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee in Jerusalem on Dec, 2, 2025. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Sa’ar urges UN to condemn Iran, label IRGC as terror group
The Israeli foreign minister says the regime’s recent actions show its aggression are a “direct threat not only to Israel, but to regional and international peace and security.”
Mar. 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Air Force F-16 fighter jets during “Operation Roaring Lion” against Iran, March 2026. Credit: Israel Defense Forces.
Analysis
UN Watch: Strikes on Iran are self-defense, not illegal war
Hillel Neuer, executive director of the Geneva-based NGO, tells JNS that critics are misapplying international law as Israel and the United States target Tehran’s military, nuclear and regime infrastructure.
Mar. 11, 2026
Israel Kasnett
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OPINION
Jonathan S. Greenwald
Opinion
Repeal UN Resolution 1701
Jonathan S. Greenwald
Daniel Carmon. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Buenos Aires 1992: The day Iran’s terror came for my family
Daniel Carmon
Opinion
Hindsight is 20/20
Michal Cotler-Wunsh
Opinion
Stewards of conscience
Danny Danon
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributor
Francesca Albanese and the United Nations’ crisis of credibility
Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributor
Laughing at Francesca Albanese
Fiamma Nirenstein
James Sinkinson
Opinion
Media outraged by Israel’s demolition of UNRWA headquarters in Jerusalem
James Sinkinson
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