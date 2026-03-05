United Nations
UN uses ‘every excuse in the book’ to obstruct probes, inspector general overseeing foreign assistance says
“Why are we to trust the U.N.’s own vetting procedures?” Adam Kaplan, of USAID, asked a congressional committee.
“We are now part of a process at the International Court of Justice initiated by Nicaragua,” Berlin said. “We have decided to focus on this process.”
Belgrade condemns the U.N. official’s remarks on its military ties with Israel, calling them beyond her mandate.
U.N. nuclear watchdog chief says inspectors still have not accessed Iran’s new underground Isfahan enrichment facility, leaving the plant’s status unknown.
“We’re launching a campaign to show the difference in the attitude towards Israel and towards Iran,” Daniel Meron, the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, told JNS.
A former U.N. official said that staffers should cite a Facebook page called “Jews against genocide,” which links to publications that support Hamas, to counter claims of antisemitism.
The Trump administration told the court in The Hague that it intends to intervene in the case that South Africa is bringing against the Jewish state.
The finance minister says the Lebanese terrorist group, while weakened, has not be vanquished.
“Through its indiscriminate strikes, Iran has sought to spread terror among our community, but our people have defied them,” said the envoy for the United Arab Emirates.
The terror group lashed out at Israel “not to protect Lebanon. Not to protect Lebanese citizens. But to serve the agenda of the Iranian regime,” Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon said.
The Israeli foreign minister says the regime’s recent actions show its aggression are a “direct threat not only to Israel, but to regional and international peace and security.”
Hillel Neuer, executive director of the Geneva-based NGO, tells JNS that critics are misapplying international law as Israel and the United States target Tehran’s military, nuclear and regime infrastructure.
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