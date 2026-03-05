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Axis of Truth

Welcome to Axis of Truth, a hard-hitting JNS series hosted by Emily Schrader—columnist, human rights activist, and relentless critic of authoritarian regimes. Each week, Schrader cuts through the propaganda to expose the agendas driving conflict in the Middle East and beyond. From Iranian election theater to Hamas hostage manipulation and the Western media’s role in shaping global narratives, no topic is off-limits.

JNS TV
Iranian women’s football team refuses IRGC Anthem, faces death Threats
WATCH: “Axis of Truth” with political commentator Emily Schrader
Mar. 11, 2026
Emily Schrader
JNS TV
Could Iran become the West’s strongest ally after the fall of the regime?
WATCH: “Axis of Truth” with political commentator Emily Schrader
Mar. 9, 2026
Emily Schrader
JNS TV
The case for regime change in Iran and the risks no one talks about
WATCH: “Axis of Truth” with political commentator Emily Schrader
Mar. 3, 2026
Emily Schrader
JNS TV
How the Iran nuclear talks could backfire on America
WATCH: “Axis of Truth” with political commentator Emily Schrader
Feb. 25, 2026
Emily Schrader
JNS TV
Allegations of Iran-funded influencers promoting IRGC propaganda
WATCH: “Axis of Truth” with political commentator Emily Schrader
Feb. 17, 2026
Emily Schrader
JNS TV
How lawsuits against Hezbollah target terror financing
WATCH: “Axis of Truth” with political commentator Emily Schrader
Feb. 16, 2026
Emily Schrader
IRGC
JNS TV
What the IRGC could do after the fall of Iran’s regime
WATCH: “Axis of Truth” with political commentator Emily Schrader
Feb. 11, 2026
Emily Schrader
JNS TV
The IRGC’s secret eight year blueprint to control Iran
WATCH: “Axis of Truth” with political commentator Emily Schrader
Feb. 8, 2026
Emily Schrader
JNS TV
Israeli Ambassador reveals Iran’s IRGC assassination plot abroad
WATCH: “Axis of Truth” with political commentator Emily Schrader
Feb. 2, 2026
Emily Schrader
JNS TV
How Iran uses executions and media manipulation to silence dissent
WATCH: “Axis of Truth” with political commentator Emily Schrader
Feb. 1, 2026
Emily Schrader
JNS TV
Iranian activist says current uprising marks regime’s most dangerous moment yet
WATCH: “Axis of Truth” with political commentator Emily Schrader
Jan. 25, 2026
Emily Schrader
JNS TV
Iran internet blackout and regime violence highlight urgent need for international action
WATCH: “Axis of Truth” with political commentator Emily Schrader
Jan. 21, 2026
Emily Schrader
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