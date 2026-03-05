Axis of Truth
Welcome to Axis of Truth, a hard-hitting JNS series hosted by Emily Schrader—columnist, human rights activist, and relentless critic of authoritarian regimes. Each week, Schrader cuts through the propaganda to expose the agendas driving conflict in the Middle East and beyond. From Iranian election theater to Hamas hostage manipulation and the Western media’s role in shaping global narratives, no topic is off-limits.
WATCH: “Axis of Truth” with political commentator Emily Schrader
WATCH: “Axis of Truth” with political commentator Emily Schrader
WATCH: “Axis of Truth” with political commentator Emily Schrader
WATCH: “Axis of Truth” with political commentator Emily Schrader
WATCH: “Axis of Truth” with political commentator Emily Schrader
WATCH: “Axis of Truth” with political commentator Emily Schrader
WATCH: “Axis of Truth” with political commentator Emily Schrader
WATCH: “Axis of Truth” with political commentator Emily Schrader
WATCH: “Axis of Truth” with political commentator Emily Schrader
WATCH: “Axis of Truth” with political commentator Emily Schrader
WATCH: “Axis of Truth” with political commentator Emily Schrader
WATCH: “Axis of Truth” with political commentator Emily Schrader