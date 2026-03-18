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Yisrael Medad

Yisrael Medad

Yisrael Medad is an American-born Israeli journalist, author and former director of educational programming at the Menachem Begin Heritage Center. A graduate of Yeshiva University, he made aliyah in 1970 and has since held key roles in Israeli politics, media and education. A member of Israel’s Media Watch executive board, he has contributed to major publications, including The Los Angeles Times, The Jerusalem Post and International Herald Tribune. He and his wife, who have five children, live in Shilo.

Western Wall - Notes
Opinion
This status quo, that status quo
Freedom of worship near the Western Wall depends on a mix of older history and newer developments, both amid the ruckus of who believes what.
Mar. 10, 2026
Yisrael Medad
Pro-Palestinian Protest in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, Ben-Gvir
Opinion
Jews endangering Jews
Feb. 18, 2026
Yisrael Medad
The Bilu Museum in Gedera, Israel
Opinion
Recalling a father of the ‘Zionism is settler-colonialism’ theory
Feb. 8, 2026
Yisrael Medad
B'nai Jeshurun on New York's Upper West Side
Opinion
Jews at a liberal crossroads
Amid a conversation on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, one point was clear: Throughout the centuries, the Jewish connection to Israel was, and remains, a subject of great ignorance.
Jan. 13, 2026
Yisrael Medad
Satmar Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum
Opinion
Mamdani goes to Satmar … and other Chanukah stories
The corruption of Jewish legacy customs, not to mention religious practices, is kinetic.
Dec. 18, 2025
Yisrael Medad
Lord Byron Stone Monument, Albania
Opinion
‘And mockery sits on Salem’s throne’
Who was Lord Byron, and what was his relationship to the Jewish state, other than the recent storm that has brewed in Israel?
Dec. 13, 2025
Yisrael Medad
Mike Evans, Friends of Zion Museum
Opinion
Onward, Christian Zionists!
American Christian leaders and influencers toured the ancient site of Shiloh as part of perhaps the largest public-diplomacy mission in Israel’s history to express solidarity and support.
Dec. 8, 2025
Yisrael Medad
Vladimir Lenin Speaking in Moscow in 1920
Opinion
Peter Beinart: Pummeled and purged
He is “a Zionist. I keep saying it. He’s not interested in justice—just in looking morally superior while cashing in on our struggle,” said Palestinian activist and organizer Nerdeen Kiswani.
Nov. 30, 2025
Yisrael Medad
Park East Synagogue
Opinion
On ‘sacred places’ and scared Jews
No one deserves to be frightened in any city. It is perfectly legal to live in New York as it is to reside in Shiloh or Hebron.
Nov. 23, 2025
Yisrael Medad
Peter Beinart
Opinion
Beinart gets liberally bumped
The activist has continued to adopt more extreme positions. Yet as we know, once one enters that arena, the competition to stand out simply causes one to become even more extreme.
Nov. 17, 2025
Yisrael Medad
Young Christian at Prayer
Opinion
The resurrection of American Christian antisemitism
The coming danger is less the anti-Israel beliefs expressed, but rather, that opponents of an Israel-American alliance promote their views using old-time tropes and memes.
Oct. 22, 2025
Yisrael Medad
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