Jewish Education
Distance learning will continue throughout most of the country.
‘Three years away was just too long for us,’ says de Toledo High School, as it resumes Israel exchange
“The relationship our students have with the State of Israel was too important for this to go another year without us coming,” the head of school told JNS.
Florida bill aimed at easing zoning barriers for small private schools backed by Jewish ed advocates
This “will help more schools open their doors and ensure kids actually get the access to education they deserve,” a Teach Florida spokesperson told JNS.
Lowell Milken, of the Milken Family Foundation, told JNS that the recipient, Ellen Dooley, is an “extraordinary instructional leader.”
The program has honored more than 8,600 students since its inception by executive order in 1964.
In an interview with JNS, COO Naomi Kovitz outlines the Yael Foundation’s global vision for Jewish education.
The state funding that covers certain teacher salaries “allows us to keep quality up and keep tuition increases reasonable, all thanks to the state,” Rabbi Bini Krauss, principal of SAR Academy, told JNS.
Liberty was the talk of the town—from America to Iran.
Parents “deserve more high-quality options for their children’s education, not fewer,” said Peter Deutsch, of the Ben Gamla Jewish Charter School.
“I want my work to be remembered with one word—schools,” says Yael Foundation co-founder Uri Poliavich.
Jewish and non-Jewish students learn, celebrate and grow together under a shared educational model rooted in Jewish values and global inquiry.
“This policy eases financial pressure on families, strengthens communities and expands educational opportunity at no cost to the state—priorities that resonate across party lines,” Sydney Altfield, of Teach Coalition, told JNS.
OPINION