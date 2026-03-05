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Jewish Education

Yoav Kisch, then-chairman of the Interior Affairs Committee, leads a committee meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem on July 12, 2018. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Most schools in Israel to stay closed next week
Distance learning will continue throughout most of the country.
Mar. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
Classroom, Desks
U.S. News
‘Three years away was just too long for us,’ says de Toledo High School, as it resumes Israel exchange
“The relationship our students have with the State of Israel was too important for this to go another year without us coming,” the head of school told JNS.
Feb. 27, 2026
Rebecca Szlechter
Students, Classroom, School
U.S. News
Florida bill aimed at easing zoning barriers for small private schools backed by Jewish ed advocates
This “will help more schools open their doors and ensure kids actually get the access to education they deserve,” a Teach Florida spokesperson told JNS.
Feb. 26, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Ellen Dooley
U.S. News
‘Really grateful’ to win national educator award, Los Angeles Jewish school teacher says
Lowell Milken, of the Milken Family Foundation, told JNS that the recipient, Ellen Dooley, is an “extraordinary instructional leader.”
Feb. 25, 2026
Aaron Bandler
School Desk, Classroom
U.S. News
Nine Jewish day-school students named US presidential scholars candidates
The program has honored more than 8,600 students since its inception by executive order in 1964.
Feb. 24, 2026
Yael Camp counselors during training in Israel ahead of the Yael Foundation’s international summer programs, 2026. Credit: Yael Foundation.
Features
‘No Jewish child should feel alone in the Jewish story’
In an interview with JNS, COO Naomi Kovitz outlines the Yael Foundation’s global vision for Jewish education.
Feb. 19, 2026
Steve Linde
Hochul
U.S. News
Delays in NY state funding disbursement leave Jewish schools in a lurch
The state funding that covers certain teacher salaries “allows us to keep quality up and keep tuition increases reasonable, all thanks to the state,” Rabbi Bini Krauss, principal of SAR Academy, told JNS.
Feb. 14, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
BBYO International Convention 2026 Philadelphia
U.S. News
‘Room where it happened’: BBYO convention opens curtain in Philadelphia
Liberty was the talk of the town—from America to Iran.
Feb. 13, 2026
Carin M. Smilk
Classroom, Desks, Chalkboard
U.S. News
Citing ‘binding’ court precedent, Oklahoma board rejects Jewish charter school bid
Parents “deserve more high-quality options for their children’s education, not fewer,” said Peter Deutsch, of the Ben Gamla Jewish Charter School.
Feb. 10, 2026
Yael Foundation co-founder Uri Poliavich speaks at the organization’s annual conference in Cyprus, Feb. 4, 2025. Credit: Yael Foundation.
Features
Building schools, building the future: Yael Foundation’s global bet on Jewish education
“I want my work to be remembered with one word—schools,” says Yael Foundation co-founder Uri Poliavich.
Feb. 9, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Student, Writing, School
Jewish Life
Where cultures meet: Inside the Carmel School of Hong Kong
Jewish and non-Jewish students learn, celebrate and grow together under a shared educational model rooted in Jewish values and global inquiry.
Feb. 4, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Students, Classroom, School
U.S. News
Jewish groups call growing state participation in school choice tax credit ‘deeply encouraging’
“This policy eases financial pressure on families, strengthens communities and expands educational opportunity at no cost to the state—priorities that resonate across party lines,” Sydney Altfield, of Teach Coalition, told JNS.
Jan. 29, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
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OPINION
Rabbi Steven Burg
Opinion
Jewish unity is existential
Rabbi Steven Burg
John Mirisch
Opinion
Taking action against Wikipedia: Why #WikiSux
John Mirisch
Sharona Israeli-Roth
Opinion
The ABCs of early-childhood education
Sharona Israeli-Roth
Steve Rosenberg
Opinion
The battle for the classroom is the battle for the nation
Steve Rosenberg
Mitchell Bard
Featured Columnist
‘If not for ourselves, then who?’
Mitchell Bard
Jonathan S. Tobin
From the Editor-in-Chief
Don’t mourn the Holocaust while supporting the genocide of living Jews
Jonathan S. Tobin
Farley Weiss
Opinion
Jews in the 20th century made their mark in the United States
Farley Weiss
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