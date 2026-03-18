Natan Galula

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
Egypt views Israel as an “imperialist” state looking to expand its territory, Ruth Wasserman Lande tells JNS • “Antisemitism and Islamism are part of the collective identity of Egypt,” Egyptian-born Khaled Hassan stresses.