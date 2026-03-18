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Natan Galula

Natan Galula

Natan Galula is a writer at JNS.org.

Battle of Tel Hai
Features
The Trumpeldor roar that still beats in Israel’s heart
“Operation Roaring Lion” was named after the Jewish state’s national hero, who fell in the Battle of Tel Hai in 1920.
Mar. 10, 2026
Natan Galula
Brig. Gen. (res.) Oren Solomon (second from right) received the National Resilience Award from Professors for a Strong Israel for his personal bravery on Oct. 7, as well as for his civic courage in investigating the IDF’s shortcomings before the Hamas-led surprise attack, Feb. 10, 2026. Credit: Professors for a Strong Israel.
Israel News
Enhancing Israel’s resilience in a post-Oct. 7 world
Feb. 15, 2026
Natan Galula
Hamas terrorists in Khan Yunis, the southern Gaza, before the Islamist group handed over of the bodies of four Israeli hostages on Feb. 20, 2025. Photo by Eyad Baba/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Hamas recruits the world to retain its power
Jan. 26, 2026
Natan Galula
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
Analysis
Is Egypt on a collision path with Israel?
Egypt views Israel as an “imperialist” state looking to expand its territory, Ruth Wasserman Lande tells JNS • “Antisemitism and Islamism are part of the collective identity of Egypt,” Egyptian-born Khaled Hassan stresses.
Oct. 4, 2025
Natan Galula
Trump
Israel News
‘Trump 21-point plan’ to end Gaza war presented to Arab states, Israel
The proposal includes the prompt release of the remaining hostages and the temporary transfer of power in the Strip to an Arab security force.
Sep. 27, 2025
Amelie Botbol
Keir Starmer
Israel News
UK recognition of Palestinian state ‘reward for terrorism,’ Tory leader says
“We must remember Oct. 7, one of the worst, most violent days in the history of the world,” U.S. President Donald Trump said, standing next to Starmer.
Sep. 21, 2025
Joshua Marks
A chess board is seen in a chess tournament held at the Knesset. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
Features
‘Just don’t come here': Israeli chess players nix competition in Spain
One of the Israeli registrants, whose sister was murdered on Oct. 7, 2023, told JNS he had received a warning from a woman in Sestao not to come.
Sep. 18, 2025
Natan Galula
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media after signing an executive order renaming the Department of Defense to the Department of War as U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. Dan Caine look on in the Oval Office on Sept. 5, 2025. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images.
Israel News
Trump: Several hostages in Gaza may ‘have recently died’
“We know that at least 30 people are dead. And we’re negotiating to get them out,” the U.S. president told reporters in the Oval Office.
Sep. 6, 2025
Natan Galula
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee speaks in Shiloh, in the Binyamin region of Samaria, on May 8, 2025. Credit: Ancient Shiloh/Facebook.
Israel News
Huckabee: US never asked Israel not to annex Judea, Samaria
The American ambassador shot down reports saying the Trump administration asked Jerusalem not to advance sovereignty at this time.
Sep. 6, 2025
Natan Galula
Construction on Highway 25 in the route connecting Kibbutz Nahal Oz to Sa’ad Junction is underway, as the road is expected to reopen at the end of September, 2025. Credit: Tkuma Directorate.
Israel News
Kibbutz Nahal Oz barriers dismantled amid diminished Gaza threat
The highway that serves as the main road into the kibbutz is also scheduled to reopen.
Sep. 1, 2025
Natan Galula
Netanyahu
Israel News
Netanyahu decries vandalism of IDF chief of staff’s home
The Israeli military “is acting with morality and determination to defeat Hamas and bring all our hostages home,” the Israeli premier said.
Aug. 31, 2025
Natan Galula
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