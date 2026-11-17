Prominent American evangelical leader Laurie Cardoza-Moore has warned that rising antisemitism among younger Christians and influential conservative voices threatens the longstanding alliance between American evangelicals and Israel.

In an interview with JNS in Jerusalem on Sunday, the founder and president of Proclaiming Justice to The Nations (PJTN) sharply criticized U.S. Vice President JD Vance and conservative commentator Candace Owens, questioning how public figures who profess Christian faith could embrace positions she believes contradict biblical teachings about the Jewish people.

“My question to JD, the ‘Jew defamer,’ you know, is what does he base his position on? He’s supposed to be a Christian,” Cardoza-Moore said.

She pointed to the Catholic Church’s landmark 1965 declaration rejecting antisemitism, adopted during the Second Vatican Council, and questioned why Vance and Owens, both Catholics, appeared to disregard its principles.

“The Catholic Church took a huge stand back in 1965 during the Second Vatican Council to condemn antisemitism once and for all, to acknowledge that the Jews still had a relationship with God,” she said.

“So where is JD? And the same holds true for Candace Owens. She professes to be a Catholic too. How do they substantiate their position?”

Cardoza-Moore argued that Christian leaders, regardless of their political affiliations, have a religious obligation to support Israel.

“As a Christian leader, you are duty-bound to uphold those principles in the Bible,” she said.

She warned that abandoning Israel could have profound consequences for the United States and other Western nations.

“If our leaders, our political leaders, start turning against Israel and forsake the role, the responsibility, the position that we have enjoyed with Israel all these years, we turn our back, then we can kiss this country, the United States of America or the West, all the other Western countries goodbye because God is not going to turn his back on his people,” she added.

A troubling generational shift

Cardoza-Moore expressed particular concern about younger evangelical Christians who are becoming more religious while increasingly questioning their support for Israel.

She cited observations by the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk about growing religious commitment among young Americans, contrasting that trend with what she described as rising antisemitism.

“If these kids are becoming more biblically oriented and faith-oriented, well, they should want to also be supportive of Israel and want to understand that. But they’re not,” she said.

She attributed the problem partly to inadequate biblical education in churches and what she described as ideological influences in American classrooms.

“Unfortunately, we see with the rise of antisemitism, we see a lack of biblical understanding among many Christians, even the evangelicals,” she said.

Cardoza-Moore said she was shocked by the number of evangelicals now questioning America’s relationship with Israel and the Jewish people.

Her organization uses documentary films and its “Focus on Israel” television series to counter those trends and educate Christians about their biblical responsibility toward Israel.

“We believe that God made a covenant with Israel and the Jewish people that would be eternal. It would be everlasting,” she said.

She stressed the importance of reconnecting Christians with the Hebrew Bible, which she described as the foundation of their faith.

Challenging textbooks

Cardoza-Moore traced her campaign against what she considers antisemitic content in American schools to a 2012 incident involving a Tennessee student.

An evangelical Christian mother contacted her after her son returned from school questioning who had legitimate rights to the Land of Israel.

The boy, raised in a family that studied the Bible, had begun questioning what he had learned at home after encountering material in his school textbook.

Cardoza-Moore said she examined the textbook and found a passage she believed legitimized Palestinian suicide bombings, including the Aug. 9, 2001, Hamas attack on the Sbarro pizzeria in Jerusalem that killed 15 people, including seven children and a pregnant woman, and wounded more than 100 others.

“Not only was there an antisemitic quote about the Sbarro pizzeria bombing, there was no picture … in the textbook to show what that quote was referencing,” she said.

She also found that the textbook contained material hostile to American and Judeo-Christian values. The incident prompted her to investigate textbook publishers, educational standards and the process by which instructional materials are adopted by American schools.

She realized that the problem extended well beyond Tennessee, noting that textbooks adopted in Texas often influence purchasing decisions in other states.

Her organization has since made education a central focus, seeking to equip parents, teachers and religious leaders with materials highlighting Israel’s biblical and historical significance.

Lessons from the Inquisition

Cardoza-Moore is visiting Israel for 10 days with her family, including her husband, filmmaker Stan Moore, to film interviews for a forthcoming documentary, “The Lost Jews of the Inquisition,” as well as episodes of her organization’s television series, “Focus on Israel.”

She said the documentary would examine parallels between the persecution of Jews during the Middle Ages and contemporary antisemitism.

“We’re watching the same blood libels, the same accusations against the Jews during the medieval period, resurfacing in our generation,” she said.

Cardoza-Moore argued that antisemitism must be confronted not merely as a political phenomenon but as a spiritual and moral challenge.

“My message to Christians is not what’s politically expedient, but what is biblically required of us,” she said.

She invoked the biblical struggle against Amalek, an ancient enemy of the Israelites whose name has come to symbolize enduring hostility toward the Jewish people.

“I think that’s what we’re witnessing. This is a war with Amalek. Amalek never went away. We’re still dealing with Amalek even today,” she said.

Her organization’s mission, she explained, is to provide Christians with information they can use in schools, churches and their wider communities.

‘You’re not going to stand alone’

Despite her concerns, Cardoza-Moore stressed that Israel continues to have committed Christian supporters. Asked what message she wanted to convey to Israelis and JNS viewers, she pledged that her organization would stand by the Jewish state.

“We’re here to stand with you. You’re not going to stand alone. Not as long as PJTN is here,” she said.

She compared her organization’s role to that of Aaron and Hur, who supported Moses during the Israelites’ battle against Amalek.

“We’re here to lift up your arms, Israel. Don’t give up. The world is counting on you to do the right thing, to stand your ground, to uphold justice and righteousness for the sake of humanity, all of humanity,” she said.

Asked what sustained her commitment to Israel, Cardoza-Moore returned to the biblical covenant.

“What keeps me going is the text of the Bible, the covenant of promise. That is my sole focus: to uphold that promise that God made to Abraham, Isaac, Jacob and to their descendants, the everlasting covenant,” she said.

She expressed anguish over the terrorist attacks and international hostility Israelis have endured, while insisting that the Jewish state has more friends than its critics might suggest.

“There are many more who are with you than are against you,” she said.

Watch the full interview here. Watch Laurie Cardoza-Moore’s YouTube channel here.