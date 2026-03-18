More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Alex Traiman

Alex Traiman

Alex Traiman is the CEO and Jerusalem bureau chief of the Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) and host of “Jerusalem Minute.” A seasoned Israeli journalist, documentary filmmaker and startup consultant, he is an expert on Israeli politics and U.S.-Israel relations. He has interviewed top political figures, including Israeli leaders, U.S. senators and national security officials with insights featured on major networks like BBC, Bloomberg, CBS, NBC, Fox and Newsmax. A former NCAA champion fencer and Yeshiva University Sports Hall of Fame member, he made aliyah in 2004, and lives in Jerusalem with his wife and five children.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to Israeli and foreign media at a press conference in Jerusalem, March 19, 2026. Photo by Alex Traiman.
Israel News
Netanyahu: ‘We are winning and Iran is being decimated’
“Obviously, our number one effort is geared toward Iran, but if the regime goes, you know that Hezbollah goes,” the Israeli prime minister told JNS at a live press conference in Jerusalem.
Mar. 19, 2026
Alex Traiman
JNS TV
Inside the strategy to dismantle Iran’s regime
Mar. 16, 2026
Alex Traiman
JNS TV
How Trump and Netanyahu targeted Iran’s leadership succession plan
Mar. 9, 2026
Alex Traiman
JNS TV
‘Operation Roaring Lion’: US-Israel strike on Iran’s leadership and escalation risks
WATCH: “Jerusalem Minute” with Middle East correspondent Josh Hasten
Mar. 3, 2026
Alex Traiman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu With Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Analysis
Emerging India-Israel alliance at the heart of a changing world order
“Our shared ideals are the deep foundations that give strength to our modern partnership. We are democracies shaped by history and focused on the future,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Jerusalem.
Feb. 26, 2026
Alex Traiman
Israeli Innovation, Science and Technology Minister Gila Gamliel speaks during an exclusive interview in Jerusalem about expanding cooperation with India, Feb. 26, 2026. Photo by Alex Traiman.
Israel News
Exclusive: Israel’s innovation minister on deepening India ties
In an interview with JNS conducted during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, Gila Gamliel hails growing cooperation in space, defense and agriculture.
Feb. 26, 2026
Alex Traiman
JNS TV
The media fight over Israel that signals a bigger Iran showdown
WATCH: “Jerusalem Minute” with Middle East correspondent Josh Hasten
Feb. 23, 2026
Alex Traiman
JNS TV
Nissim Black reflects on leaving hip-hop at its peak and embracing Jewish destiny
WATCH: “TALX” with Alex Traiman and guest Nissim Black
Feb. 18, 2026
Alex Traiman
JNS TV
Col. Richard Kemp on Israel’s risk of war with Iran
WATCH: “TALX” with Alex Traiman and guest Col. Richard Kemp
Feb. 17, 2026
Alex Traiman
JNS TV
If Trump cuts a deal with Iran, would Netanyahu strike alone?
WATCH: “Jerusalem Minute” with Middle East correspondent Josh Hasten
Feb. 15, 2026
Alex Traiman
Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel News
Netanyahu expresses ‘skepticism’ on any deal with Iran
The Israeli prime minister said U.S. President Donald Trump believes that the Iranians “already understand who they are dealing with.”
Feb. 12, 2026
Alex Traiman
Load More