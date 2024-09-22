Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. With 50-plus full-time staff across the U.S. and Israel we’re expanding rapidly and even increasing our coverage in multiple languages.At JNS we’re on a mission to reshape Jewish media replacing false narratives with accurate impactful reporting. As we grow our reach and our influence we’re looking for sharp passionate and innovative professionals to join our team. If you’re ready to make an impact explore our open positions below.