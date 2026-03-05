Gaza Strip
“It requires one clear choice: full decommissioning by Hamas and every armed group, with no exceptions and no carve-outs,” said Nickolay Mladenov stated.
Muhammad Abu Shaleh took part in planning the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.
Yahya Abu Labda served as a commander in the terror organization’s supply and logistics department.
Envoys of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace reportedly met with Hamas in an attempt to preserve the ceasefire.
In its filing to the ICJ, Jerusalem says its Gaza war targeted Hamas terrorists, not civilians, asserting its right to self-defense following the Oct. 7 massacre.
“IDF forces under Southern Command are deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” the army stated.
The judge made it clear earlier that he was skeptical of that particular charge.
“The gate remained open without supervision and was closed by forces shortly afterward,” the military stated.
The nation must protect its periphery, agricultural sector, environment, shape Gaza’s future, the Yesh Atid lawmaker tells JNS.
Hamas tries to infiltrate the Strip’s planned police force and government apparatus.
In a separate incident, the Israeli Air Force struck gunmen who posed a threat to soldiers in the northern Strip.
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