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Gaza Strip

Netanyahu, Mladenov
Israel News
Gaza high rep says mediators agreed to ‘framework’ for rebuilding Gaza
“It requires one clear choice: full decommissioning by Hamas and every armed group, with no exceptions and no carve-outs,” said Nickolay Mladenov stated.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF in Khan Yunis
Israel News
IDF slays Hamas intel chief in Khan Yunis
Muhammad Abu Shaleh took part in planning the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.
Mar. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers from the 16th Brigade operate east of the Yellow Line in northern Gaza in this undated photo released on Jan. 17, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Israel eliminates Hamas logistics commander who supplied Oct. 7 weapons
Yahya Abu Labda served as a commander in the terror organization’s supply and logistics department.
Mar. 18, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers from the 16th Brigade operate east of the Yellow Line in northern Gaza in this undated photo released on Jan. 17, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF eliminates seven terrorists planning to attack troops in Gaza
Envoys of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace reportedly met with Hamas in an attempt to preserve the ceasefire.
Mar. 17, 2026
JNS Staff
ICJ International Court of Justice
Israel News
Israel rejects South Africa’s ‘blood libel’ genocide case
In its filing to the ICJ, Jerusalem says its Gaza war targeted Hamas terrorists, not civilians, asserting its right to self-defense following the Oct. 7 massacre.
Mar. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF in Rafah, Gaza Strip
Israel News
Gaza terrorist slain in Rafah firefight
No Israeli soldiers were hurt.
Mar. 15, 2026
Israel Defense Forces troops from the 2nd Brigade operating along the Yellow Line in the Gaza Strip, December 2025. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF eliminates three terrorists in northern Gaza
“IDF forces under Southern Command are deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” the army stated.
Mar. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Bezalel Zini appears on a screen at Beersheva District Court ahead of the filing of an indictment against him, on Feb. 5, 2026. Photo by Tsafrir Abayov/Flash90.
Israel News
Shin Bet chief’s brother didn’t aid enemy, judge rules
The judge made it clear earlier that he was skeptical of that particular charge.
Mar. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
A gap in the Gaza border fence created by invading terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Israel News
Gaza security gate left open for minutes
“The gate remained open without supervision and was closed by forces shortly afterward,” the military stated.
Mar. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Newly elected lawmaker Matti Sarfatti Harcavi a day before the opening session of the Knesset in Jerusalem on Nov. 14, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Features
Israeli elections 2026: Meet the parliament—MK Matti Sarfatti Harcavi
The nation must protect its periphery, agricultural sector, environment, shape Gaza’s future, the Yesh Atid lawmaker tells JNS.
Mar. 7, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Weapons stockpile found in Beit Hanoun
Analysis
IDF dismantles 5 km of tunnels in northern Gaza
Hamas tries to infiltrate the Strip’s planned police force and government apparatus.
Feb. 28, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
Israeli soldiers from the 7th Brigade Combat Team who killed four terrorists in eastern Rafah continue clearing the Yellow Line area. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF slays terrorists exiting tunnel in southern Gaza
In a separate incident, the Israeli Air Force struck gunmen who posed a threat to soldiers in the northern Strip.
Feb. 27, 2026
JNS Staff
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OPINION
Oded J.K. Faran
Opinion
We agree, Tom Friedman. Give Trump the Nobel Peace Prize for Gaza
Oded J.K. Faran
Rachel O’Donoghue
Opinion
When film-making becomes myth-making
Rachel O’Donoghue
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
The crumbling wall of Hamas propaganda
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Featured Columnist
‘New York Times’ unwittingly discovers antisemitic Palestinian curricula
Mitchell Bard
David M. Weinberg
Column
Billions for Gaza, nothing for Israel
David M. Weinberg
Martin Sherman
Column
The deradicalization of Gaza and other myths
Martin Sherman
Amine Ayoub
Opinion
The tribal solution: Why Gaza’s future lies in pre-Islamic social structures
Amine Ayoub
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