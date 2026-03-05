Israeli Foreign Policy
“Hezbollah joined the war following Iranian pressure, as it did on Oct. 8,” the top diplomat tweeted.
Gideon Sa’ar also told ambassadors stationed in Israel that Hezbollah’s choice to join the fight proves the terror group “operates in the service of Iran.”
“Our shared ideals are the deep foundations that give strength to our modern partnership. We are democracies shaped by history and focused on the future,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Jerusalem.
“The future belongs to those who innovate, and Israel and India are bent on innovation,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
In an interview with JNS conducted during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, Gila Gamliel hails growing cooperation in space, defense and agriculture.
The trip will include the signing of a series of strategic agreements to boost security and economic cooperation.
Israeli president arrived in Addis Ababa to meet leaders of the East African country and strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations.
Danny Danon toured Holocaust sites in Poland with counterparts from 23 countries, and will lead the delegation on a tour of Israel.
The pro-Israel leader is set to address Knesset amid an unprecedented deepening of ties despite attempt to isolate the Jewish state globally.
Jerusalem’s top diplomat will address the U.N. Security Council in New York before joining Trump’s inaugural Board session in Washington.
Bundestag President Julia Klöckner reaffirmed Israel’s right to self defense and criticized its planned death sentence for terrorists.
Israeli FM Gideon Sa’ar lauds Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi’s decisive snap‑election victory and vows to deepen strategic ties between the two allies.
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