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Israeli Foreign Policy

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar meets Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the U.N.'s special coordinator for Lebanon, at the Israeli Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, March 9, 2026. Credit: MFA.
Israel News
IDF war on Hezbollah in Beirut and Jerusalem’s mutual interest, says Sa’ar
“Hezbollah joined the war following Iranian pressure, as it did on Oct. 8,” the top diplomat tweeted.
Mar. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar briefs ambassadors in Jerusalem on Iran’s attacks on its neighbors and the massacre of its own people, calling on countries worldwide to sever ties with the regime, March 3, 2026. Photo by Shlomi Amsalem/GPO.
Israel News
Israeli FM urges countries to sever ties with Iranian regime
Gideon Sa’ar also told ambassadors stationed in Israel that Hezbollah’s choice to join the fight proves the terror group “operates in the service of Iran.”
Mar. 4, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu With Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Analysis
Emerging India-Israel alliance at the heart of a changing world order
“Our shared ideals are the deep foundations that give strength to our modern partnership. We are democracies shaped by history and focused on the future,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Jerusalem.
Feb. 26, 2026
Alex Traiman
Israeli Prime Minister and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a press conference at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem, Feb. 26, 2026. Photo by Maayan Toaf/GPO.
Israel News
Jerusalem, New Delhi deepen ties with series of economic agreements
“The future belongs to those who innovate, and Israel and India are bent on innovation,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
Feb. 26, 2026
David Isaac
Israeli Innovation, Science and Technology Minister Gila Gamliel speaks during an exclusive interview in Jerusalem about expanding cooperation with India, Feb. 26, 2026. Photo by Alex Traiman.
Israel News
Exclusive: Israel’s innovation minister on deepening India ties
In an interview with JNS conducted during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, Gila Gamliel hails growing cooperation in space, defense and agriculture.
Feb. 26, 2026
Alex Traiman
Narendra Modi, the Indian prime minister, places a wreath at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on, Feb. 26, 2026. Credit: YouTube/IsraeliPM.
Israel News
Modi places wreath at Yad Vashem’s Hall of Remembrance
The trip will include the signing of a series of strategic agreements to boost security and economic cooperation.
Feb. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli President Isaac Herzog visits the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum in Addis Ababa on Feb. 25, 2026, during his state visit to Ethiopia. Photo by Haim Zach/ GPO.
Israel News
Herzog begins official state visit to Ethiopia
Israeli president arrived in Addis Ababa to meet leaders of the East African country and strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations.
Feb. 25, 2026
JNS Staff
Danny Danon, waering a red tie and standing left of the woman in red, leads U.N. ambassadors at Oskar Schildner's former factory in Krakow, Poland on Feb. 18, 2026. Photo courtesy of Danon's office.
Israel News
Israeli UN envoy leads colleagues on tour of Auschwitz, Israel
Danny Danon toured Holocaust sites in Poland with counterparts from 23 countries, and will lead the delegation on a tour of Israel.
Feb. 19, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Benjamin Netanyahu and Narendra Modi
Israel News
India’s premier Modi to visit Israel, his second trip in eight years
The pro-Israel leader is set to address Knesset amid an unprecedented deepening of ties despite attempt to isolate the Jewish state globally.
Feb. 18, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar attends a Knesset Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee in Jerusalem on Dec, 2, 2025. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli FM Sa’ar heads to United States for Board of Peace meetings
Jerusalem’s top diplomat will address the U.N. Security Council in New York before joining Trump’s inaugural Board session in Washington.
Feb. 18, 2026
JNS Staff
Bundestag President Julia Klöckner shakes hands with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar in Jerusalem on Feb. 12, 2026. Credit: Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Israel News
Top German official visits Gaza for first time since 2010
Bundestag President Julia Klöckner reaffirmed Israel’s right to self defense and criticized its planned death sentence for terrorists.
Feb. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), places a red paper rose on the name of an elected candidate at the LDP headquarters on general election day in Tokyo, Feb. 8, 2026. Photo by Kim Kyung-Hoon, POOL/Getty Images.
Israel News
Israel hails Takaichi’s landslide win in Japan
Israeli FM Gideon Sa’ar lauds Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi’s decisive snap‑election victory and vows to deepen strategic ties between the two allies.
Feb. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
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