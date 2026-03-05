Israeli Politics and Knesset
Rep. Jim Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, told JNS that it appears the progressive group engaged in “obvious electioneering” to oppose Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“We believe it is still possible to establish such a joint list,” party chairman Yousef Jabareen told JNS.
“We are looking after the security of the people of Israel,” the senior minister told JNS.
“A ruling that directly contradicts the clear language of the law cannot grant authority that does not exist in law,” ministers said.
A survey found that 53.3% of respondents said that Netanyahu was best for the role, followed by Gadi Eisenkot at 26.5%.
The former school principal and welfare minister emphasized the importance of every child studying math, English, Hebrew and science.
“People want a fair judicial system. They want a judicial system that operates according to the principles of the law. And that is possible,” said the Israeli premier.
Secular activist Naor Narkis’s suggestion that Religious Zionist soldiers’ casualty rates might not be so high were they to do “full military service” was “unnecessary,” said Golan.
The legislation was defeated 41-36 after the ultra-Orthodox Shas Party boycotted the vote.
“Before the war, the public was divided,” the premier said. “I think that has changed.”
The former U.N. ambassador and senior Likud member said he is focused on “significant decisions.”
The convoys will travel toward Prison 10 near Kfar Yona, where some yeshivah students are being held.
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