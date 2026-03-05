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Israeli Politics and Knesset

New Israel Fund Daniel Sokatch
U.S. News
EXCLUSIVE: House panels probe New Israel Fund over claims of illegal electioneering
Rep. Jim Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, told JNS that it appears the progressive group engaged in “obvious electioneering” to oppose Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
July 9, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Hadash Chairman Yousef Jabareen speaks during the Hadash–Ta'al faction meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, July 6, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Hadash: United Arab slate could block Netanyahu from forming coalition
“We believe it is still possible to establish such a joint list,” party chairman Yousef Jabareen told JNS.
July 7, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld, Amelie Botbol
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich leads a meeting of his Religious Zionism Party faction at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, July 6, 2026. Photo by Oren Ben Hakoon/Flash90.
Israel News
Smotrich vows to keep fighting ‘terrible idea’ of Palestinian state ahead of election
“We are looking after the security of the people of Israel,” the senior minister told JNS.
July 7, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld, Amelie Botbol
Justice Minister Yariv Levin (right) and Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi during the weekly government meeting, held at the Western Wall tunnels in Jerusalem's Old City, May 21, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli government says it won’t heed Supreme Court ruling on media regulator
“A ruling that directly contradicts the clear language of the law cannot grant authority that does not exist in law,” ministers said.
July 5, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the second annual JNS International Policy Summit at the Waldorf Astoria in Jerusalem, June 21, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu best suited as next prime minister, likely to form new gov, poll suggests
A survey found that 53.3% of respondents said that Netanyahu was best for the role, followed by Gadi Eisenkot at 26.5%.
July 2, 2026
JNS Staff
MK Meir Cohen attends a Yesh Atid faction meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, Jan. 15, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Feature
Israeli elections 2026: Meet the parliament—MK Meir Cohen
The former school principal and welfare minister emphasized the importance of every child studying math, English, Hebrew and science.
July 2, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at the Tel Aviv District Court for testimony in the criminal proceedings against him, Oct. 28, 2025. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Israel News
Corruption trial bolsters case for judicial reform, says Netanyahu
“People want a fair judicial system. They want a judicial system that operates according to the principles of the law. And that is possible,” said the Israeli premier.
July 1, 2026
JNS Staff
Democrats Party chairman Yair Golan leads a faction meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, June 29, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
The Democrats’ Yair Golan disavows candidate’s remarks about fallen Religious Zionist troops
Secular activist Naor Narkis’s suggestion that Religious Zionist soldiers’ casualty rates might not be so high were they to do “full military service” was “unnecessary,” said Golan.
June 30, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld, Amelie Botbol
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Shas chairman Aryeh Deri in the Knesset. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Knesset rejects bill to bar Red Cross visits to Palestinian terrorists
The legislation was defeated 41-36 after the ultra-Orthodox Shas Party boycotted the vote.
June 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at an event marking the recognition of 17 new Jewish communities in the Binyamin Region of Samaria, Aug. 26, 2025. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu: ‘No room’ for Palestinian state between Mediterranean Sea and Jordan River
“Before the war, the public was divided,” the premier said. “I think that has changed.”
June 28, 2026
Gilad Erdan, the global president of Israel's Magen David Adom emergency medical service, speaks at the JNS International Policy Summit at the Waldorf Astoria in Jerusalem, June 23, 2026. Photo by Nim Gluckman.
Israel News
Gilad Erdan resigns from Israel Aerospace Industries board
The former U.N. ambassador and senior Likud member said he is focused on “significant decisions.”
June 24, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
Israel braces for nationwide Haredi protests over IDF draft
The convoys will travel toward Prison 10 near Kfar Yona, where some yeshivah students are being held.
June 24, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
OPINION
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Rahm Emanuel and the persistent delusion of failed policies
Jonathan S. Tobin
Yitzhak Zivan. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Basic Law: Torah study is the bad product of a bad system
Yitzhak Zivan
Amihood Amir. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
The Israeli legal system chooses the law over the people
Amihood Amir
Yisrael Medad. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Shouting down Ben-Gvir when he comes to America …
Yisrael Medad
Israeli journalist Amit Segal in Tel Aviv, Sept. 15, 2024. Photo by Yehoshua Yosef/Flash90.
Opinion
What you still haven’t been told about the Iran deal
Amit Segal
Maoz Druskin. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Abu Yair: The Israeli left’s new superstar
Maoz Druskin
Robert Cherry. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Under Netanyahu, Arab Israelis are thriving
Robert Cherry