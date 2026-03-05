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Defense and Security

Iranian security official Mohsen Fathi Zadeh, who received a call from the Mossad. Credit: Courtesy.
Israel News
Mossad is calling senior Iranian commanders and pressuring them to stand aside
Hundreds of phone calls are being made by Israel’s foreign intelligence agency, along with targeted assassinations of top regime leaders.
Mar. 22, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
The Arab Israeli city of Umm al-Fahm. Source: Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Israeli forces thwart terrorist cell in Umm al-Fahm, arrest four
Police say the cell conducted live-fire exercises as part of training for attacks.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar gives a press statement at the site of the Iranian missile strike in Arad, March 22, 2026. Photo by Shlomi Amsalem/GPO.
Israel News
War crimes: Sa’ar says targeting civilians is ‘mad Iranian regime’s strategy’
“All the casualties from Iranian attacks, without an exception, are civilians,” Israel’s foreign minister adds.
Mar. 22, 2026
David Isaac
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the site of an Iranian missile strike in Arad on March 22, 2026. Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Iran a threat to entire world
At the site of a missile impact in southern Israel, the premier accused Tehran of targeting civilians and holy sites, and urged global action to stop Iranian aggression.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
https://newsmedia.tasnimnews.ir/Tasnim/Uploaded/Image/1402/02/26/1402022609510427827584284.jpg
World News
Iran strikes near Baghdad, threatens escalation
Regime media reports drone attack near airport as Tehran hints at widening campaign across Gulf.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Two F/A-18 Super Hornets launch from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Mediterranean Sea, in support of "Operation Epic Fury" on March 3, 2026. Photo by U.S. Navy via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Adm. Brad Cooper: ‘Iran’s combat capability is in steady decline’
With air supremacy and the use of bunker-busting bombs on underground facilities in the Strait of Hormuz, the CENTCOM chief laid out the scale of the battering inflicted on the Islamic Republic.
Mar. 22, 2026
Dudi Kogan
Flag of the Republic of Turkey. Credit: Zeynel Cebeci via Wikimedia Commons.
Analysis
Iran war undermines Turkey’s regional ambitions
Ankara’s balancing act grows more difficult as economic pressure, border instability and strategic tensions reshape its position in the Middle East.
Mar. 22, 2026
Shimon Sherman
IAF F-35 stealth fighter aircraft
Israel News
IDF kills senior Hamas moneyman in Lebanon
Walid Muhammad Dib was responsible for transferring funds to Palestinian terrorists in Judea and Samaria, Lebanon and “additional countries.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz makes an announcement regarding Hezbollah, March 22, 2026. Photo by Elad Malka/MoD.
Israel News
Israel orders all Litani River bridges destroyed to hem in Hezbollah
The IDF also will speed up the destruction of southern Lebanese homes exploited by the terror group.
Mar. 22, 2026
David Isaac
IDF tank soldiers from the 53rd Battalion of the 188th Tank Brigade on alert in a military outpost overlooking Syrian villages near the Israeli border in the southern Golan Heights on May 23, 2022. Photo by Michael Giladi/ Flash90.
Israel News
IDF strikes Syrian regime sites in defense of Druze
“If necessary, we will strike with even greater force,” said Israel’s defense minister.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
A missile impact site in central Israel, March 22, 2026. Credit: United Hatzalah.
Israel News
Missiles from Iran injure 15 in Tel Aviv
Fragments from intercepted projectiles hit across the metropolis as rescue crews and police secured impact sites.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Pro-regime activists gather in Tehran's Vali Asr Square under a banner depicting Iran's ballistic missile arsenal, March 17, 2026. Photo by Kaveh Kazemi/Getty Images.
World News
IDF: Iran fired long-range missile at US-British Diego Garcia base in Indian Ocean
“The Iranian terrorist regime poses a global threat. Now, with missiles that can reach London, Paris or Berlin,” the military said.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
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Iran is a strategic adversary, not an ideological Rorschach test
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