Defense and Security
Hundreds of phone calls are being made by Israel’s foreign intelligence agency, along with targeted assassinations of top regime leaders.
Police say the cell conducted live-fire exercises as part of training for attacks.
“All the casualties from Iranian attacks, without an exception, are civilians,” Israel’s foreign minister adds.
At the site of a missile impact in southern Israel, the premier accused Tehran of targeting civilians and holy sites, and urged global action to stop Iranian aggression.
Regime media reports drone attack near airport as Tehran hints at widening campaign across Gulf.
With air supremacy and the use of bunker-busting bombs on underground facilities in the Strait of Hormuz, the CENTCOM chief laid out the scale of the battering inflicted on the Islamic Republic.
Ankara’s balancing act grows more difficult as economic pressure, border instability and strategic tensions reshape its position in the Middle East.
Walid Muhammad Dib was responsible for transferring funds to Palestinian terrorists in Judea and Samaria, Lebanon and “additional countries.”
The IDF also will speed up the destruction of southern Lebanese homes exploited by the terror group.
“If necessary, we will strike with even greater force,” said Israel’s defense minister.
Fragments from intercepted projectiles hit across the metropolis as rescue crews and police secured impact sites.
“The Iranian terrorist regime poses a global threat. Now, with missiles that can reach London, Paris or Berlin,” the military said.
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