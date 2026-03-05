Our Middle East
Our Middle East offers a rare insider’s view of the region’s shifting politics, power plays and partnerships. Hosted by Dr. Dan Diker, president of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs, and Khaled Abu Toameh, veteran Arab-Israeli journalist, senior fellow at the JCFA and at the Gatestone Institute, the show brings together two voices with unmatched access and experience.
WATCH: “Our Middle East” with Dan Diker and Khaled Abu Toameh
WATCH: “Our Middle East” with Dan Diker and Khaled Abu Toameh
WATCH: “Our Middle East” with Dan Diker and Khaled Abu Toameh
WATCH: “Our Middle East” with Dan Diker and Khaled Abu Toameh
WATCH: “Our Middle East” with Dan Diker
WATCH: “Our Middle East” with Dan Diker
WATCH: “Our Middle East” with Dan Diker
WATCH: “Our Middle East” with Dan Diker and Khaled Abu Toameh
WATCH: “Our Middle East” with Dan Diker and Khaled Abu Toameh
WATCH: “Our Middle East” with Dan Diker and Khaled Abu Toameh
Watch “Our Middle East” with Dan Diker and Khaled Abu Toameh
WATCH: “Our Middle East” with Dan Diker