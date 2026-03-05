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Our Middle East

Our Middle East offers a rare insider’s view of the region’s shifting politics, power plays and partnerships. Hosted by Dr. Dan Diker, president of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs, and Khaled Abu Toameh, veteran Arab-Israeli journalist, senior fellow at the JCFA and at the Gatestone Institute, the show brings together two voices with unmatched access and experience.

JNS TV
Is Iran preparing a multi-front war against Israel?
WATCH: “Our Middle East” with Dan Diker and Khaled Abu Toameh
Mar. 17, 2026
Dan Diker
JNS TV
The mirage of a “New Gaza”: Why the peace plan could backfire
WATCH: “Our Middle East” with Dan Diker and Khaled Abu Toameh
Feb. 3, 2026
Dan Diker
JNS TV
How anti-Israel narratives unite the radical left and the new right
WATCH: “Our Middle East” with Dan Diker and Khaled Abu Toameh
Jan. 27, 2026
Dan Diker
JNS TV
Warnings grow that Gaza technocratic rule may allow Hamas to rearm quietly
WATCH: “Our Middle East” with Dan Diker and Khaled Abu Toameh
Jan. 18, 2026
Dan Diker
JNS TV
Middle East earthquake reshapes region as Iran axis weakens and Israel restores deterrence
WATCH: “Our Middle East” with Dan Diker
Jan. 7, 2026
Dan Diker
JNS TV
Trump-Netanyahu emergency summit signals deepened US Israel strategic alignment
WATCH: “Our Middle East” with Dan Diker
Jan. 5, 2026
Dan Diker
JNS TV
Mosab Hassan Yousef warns Western appeasement fuels jihadist momentum after Oct. 7
WATCH: “Our Middle East” with Dan Diker
Jan. 4, 2026
Dan Diker
JNS TV
Arab-Israeli expert: Hamas set a dangerous trap— What must the West do now?
WATCH: “Our Middle East” with Dan Diker and Khaled Abu Toameh
Dec. 3, 2025
Dan Diker
JNS TV
Hamas backtracks on Trump Gaza plan as Israel demands hostage remains
WATCH: “Our Middle East” with Dan Diker and Khaled Abu Toameh
Nov. 16, 2025
Dan Diker
JNS TV
Hamas defies Trump—will the West finally take action?
WATCH: “Our Middle East” with Dan Diker and Khaled Abu Toameh
Nov. 5, 2025
Dan Diker
JNS TV
Arafat’s strategy lives on: The PA’s war on Israel at the UN
Watch “Our Middle East” with Dan Diker and Khaled Abu Toameh
Sep. 29, 2025
Dan Diker
JNS TV
9/11 to 10/7: Mosab Hassan Yousef warns the West of jihad’s real goal
WATCH: “Our Middle East” with Dan Diker
Sep. 15, 2025
Dan Diker
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