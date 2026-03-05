Australia
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Dennis Richardson served as a special advisor to the commission, which was established after the terrorist attack at a Chanukah event at Bondi Beach.
The immigration minister told local media that the women “were moved to a safe location” by Australian police.
The items will be archived in a future exhibit honoring those killed and wounded in the December terrorist attack and reflecting the community response to the tragedy, per the museum.
Defense Minister Richard Marles expressed his support in “denying Iran the ability to acquire a deployable nuclear weapon.”
“The notion of being labeled the derogatory term of ‘terrorist’ is soul-destroying to me,” the Jewish man who submitted the case said.
Sen. Tim Kaine met with rabbis in Sydney to discuss the aftermath of the Bondi Beach attack and a forthcoming Royal Commission report on antisemitism.
A Royal Commission led by retired judge Virginia Bell begins probing December’s Bondi Beach attack, antisemitism and security failures.
Police probe alleged assault on 18-year-old man at Victorian Scouts camp who was wearing a yarmulke and carrying an Israeli flag.
“A synagogue is a sacred space—a place of prayer, reflection and community,” a Jewish community leader lamented.
Talik and Itzik Gvili will share their son’s story of heroism and sacrifice.
The hearing was the first time that Naveed Akram has been seen on screen since his arrest in December, according to “ABC Australia.”
OPINION