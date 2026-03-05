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Australia

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Dennis Richardson
Antisemitism
Former Australian spy chief steps down from royal commission on Jew-hatred
Dennis Richardson served as a special advisor to the commission, which was established after the terrorist attack at a Chanukah event at Bondi Beach.
Mar. 11, 2026
Members of the Iranian national women’s soccer team are seen on their respective room balconies at the Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia, on March 9, 2026. Photo by Patrick Hamilton/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Iran’s women’s soccer team granted asylum in Australia
The immigration minister told local media that the women “were moved to a safe location” by Australian police.
Mar. 10, 2026
Oren Aharoni
Bondi Beach, Sydney
World News
From surfboards to flowers: Sydney Jewish Museum preserving Bondi Beach memorial tributes
The items will be archived in a future exhibit honoring those killed and wounded in the December terrorist attack and reflecting the community response to the tragedy, per the museum.
Mar. 6, 2026
Richard Marles
Israel News
Australian personnel ‘safe’ after Dubai base hit in Iranian drone strike
Defense Minister Richard Marles expressed his support in “denying Iran the ability to acquire a deployable nuclear weapon.”
Mar. 3, 2026
JNS Staff
A poster in Melbourne, Australia, shows Naveed Akram, the 24-year-old shooting suspect in the Dec. 14, 2025 Chanukah massacre on Bondi Beach, February 2026. Credit: Courtesy of the Combat Antisemitism Movement.
Antisemitism
Australian tribunal rules ‘All Zionists are terrorists’ chant a criminal offense
“The notion of being labeled the derogatory term of ‘terrorist’ is soul-destroying to me,” the Jewish man who submitted the case said.
Feb. 27, 2026
JNS Staff
Tim Kaine, Australia
U.S. News
Virginia senator’s Australia trip highlights US partnership, Jew-hatred concerns
Sen. Tim Kaine met with rabbis in Sydney to discuss the aftermath of the Bondi Beach attack and a forthcoming Royal Commission report on antisemitism.
Feb. 24, 2026
Bondi Beach, Sydney
Antisemitism
Australia opens Sydney terror inquiry
A Royal Commission led by retired judge Virginia Bell begins probing December’s Bondi Beach attack, antisemitism and security failures.
Feb. 24, 2026
JNS Staff
A man attends a memorial at the site of the Bondi Beach mass shooting in Sydney, Australia, Dec. 21, 2025. Photo by Audrey Richardson/Getty Images.
Antisemitism
Australian teen assaulted in suspected antisemitic attack
Police probe alleged assault on 18-year-old man at Victorian Scouts camp who was wearing a yarmulke and carrying an Israeli flag.
Feb. 23, 2026
JNS Staff
The Brisbane Synagogue in Queensland, Australia, Dec. 21, 2019. Photo by Chris Olszewski via Wikimedia Commons.
Antisemitism
Australia: Man rams vehicle into Brisbane synagogue
“A synagogue is a sacred space—a place of prayer, reflection and community,” a Jewish community leader lamented.
Feb. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Itzik Gvili, Talik Gvili, Ran Gvili
Israel News
Slain captive Ran Gvili’s parents to visit Jewish community in Australia
Talik and Itzik Gvili will share their son’s story of heroism and sacrifice.
Feb. 17, 2026
JNS Staff
Mourners follow the hearse carrying the coffin of rabbi Eli Schlanger, who was killed in the Dec. 14 Bondi beach shooting attack, after his funeral service at the Chabad of Bondi Synagogue in Sydney on Dec. 17, 2025. Photo by David Gray / AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
Bondi Beach terrorist appears in court for first time
The hearing was the first time that Naveed Akram has been seen on screen since his arrest in December, according to “ABC Australia.”
Feb. 16, 2026
JNS Staff
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OPINION
Michael Gencher
Opinion
At some point, the country has to stop arguing with reality
Michael Gencher
Sarri Singer
Opinion
Why are we still talking about Bondi?
Sarri Singer
Justin Amler
Opinion
The Trojan horse of anti-Zionism
Justin Amler
Justin Amler
Opinion
Writers’ block at the Adelaide festival
Justin Amler
Shuki Friedman
Opinion
Diaspora Jews: Brothers and sisters in routine, not just in crisis
Shuki Friedman
Opinion
Calls for global intifada must end
Morton A. Klein
Nachum Kaplan
Opinion
ISIS kills Jews while Australian politicians blame guns
Nachum Kaplan
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