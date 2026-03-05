Asia
The Israeli president praises Filipino community after Tel Aviv strike that claimed life of Mary Ann V. De Vera.
Former U.S. presidents failed to act against Pyongyang, lacking Trump’s “greatness of leadership,” the Israeli foreign minister said.
The democratic island has donated $207,000 to the city in the wake of the Iranian missile attack that claimed nine lives.
“Our shared ideals are the deep foundations that give strength to our modern partnership. We are democracies shaped by history and focused on the future,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Jerusalem.
“The future belongs to those who innovate, and Israel and India are bent on innovation,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
In an interview with JNS conducted during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, Gila Gamliel hails growing cooperation in space, defense and agriculture.
The trip will include the signing of a series of strategic agreements to boost security and economic cooperation.
The decision to dispatch the troops depends on Jakarta’s government and international developments, an army spokesperson said.
The nearly two week delay was seen as revenge over Israel’s recognition of the Republic of Somaliland as an independent state.
Israeli FM Gideon Sa’ar lauds Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi’s decisive snap‑election victory and vows to deepen strategic ties between the two allies.
The thrice-weekly flights to each capital will bring to a record 60 the number of destinations serviced by the airline.
Israel’s delegation includes 11 defense companies presenting a range of “advanced and operationally proven technologies.”
OPINION