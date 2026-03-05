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Israeli President Isaac Herzog meets Bernie Galsim Lavarias, the widower of Mary Ann V. De Vera, who was killed in an Iranian missile strike on Tel Aviv on the first day of “Operation Roaring Lion,” March 12, 2026. Photo by Sharon Altshul.
Israel News
Herzog meets widower of Filipino caregiver killed in Iranian missile attack
The Israeli president praises Filipino community after Tel Aviv strike that claimed life of Mary Ann V. De Vera.
Mar. 12, 2026
Sharon Altshul
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar speaks at “The Future of Judea and Samaria” conference in Jerusalem, Oct. 29, 2025. Photo by Matt Kaminsky/JNS.
Israel News
Sa’ar: Trump acted against Iran to prevent another North Korea
Former U.S. presidents failed to act against Pyongyang, lacking Trump’s “greatness of leadership,” the Israeli foreign minister said.
Mar. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
ZAKA Volunteers Train With IDF Homefront Command
Israel News
Taiwan’s donated equipment used after Beit Shemesh disaster
The democratic island has donated $207,000 to the city in the wake of the Iranian missile attack that claimed nine lives.
Mar. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu With Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Analysis
Emerging India-Israel alliance at the heart of a changing world order
“Our shared ideals are the deep foundations that give strength to our modern partnership. We are democracies shaped by history and focused on the future,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Jerusalem.
Feb. 26, 2026
Alex Traiman
Israeli Prime Minister and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a press conference at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem, Feb. 26, 2026. Photo by Maayan Toaf/GPO.
Israel News
Jerusalem, New Delhi deepen ties with series of economic agreements
“The future belongs to those who innovate, and Israel and India are bent on innovation,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
Feb. 26, 2026
David Isaac
Israeli Innovation, Science and Technology Minister Gila Gamliel speaks during an exclusive interview in Jerusalem about expanding cooperation with India, Feb. 26, 2026. Photo by Alex Traiman.
Israel News
Exclusive: Israel’s innovation minister on deepening India ties
In an interview with JNS conducted during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, Gila Gamliel hails growing cooperation in space, defense and agriculture.
Feb. 26, 2026
Alex Traiman
Narendra Modi, the Indian prime minister, places a wreath at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on, Feb. 26, 2026. Credit: YouTube/IsraeliPM.
Israel News
Modi places wreath at Yad Vashem’s Hall of Remembrance
The trip will include the signing of a series of strategic agreements to boost security and economic cooperation.
Feb. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Indonesian troops
Israel News
Indonesia says 8,000 soldiers could deploy to Gaza by June
The decision to dispatch the troops depends on Jakarta’s government and international developments, an army spokesperson said.
Feb. 16, 2026
JNS Staff
An Arkia flight takes off from Ben-Gurion International Airport, March 2, 2021. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Israel News
Somalia agrees to let Israeli carrier resume transiting its airspace
The nearly two week delay was seen as revenge over Israel’s recognition of the Republic of Somaliland as an independent state.
Feb. 13, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), places a red paper rose on the name of an elected candidate at the LDP headquarters on general election day in Tokyo, Feb. 8, 2026. Photo by Kim Kyung-Hoon, POOL/Getty Images.
Israel News
Israel hails Takaichi’s landslide win in Japan
Israeli FM Gideon Sa’ar lauds Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi’s decisive snap‑election victory and vows to deepen strategic ties between the two allies.
Feb. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
El Al Airplanes
Israel News
El Al to fly to Vietnam, Korea and the Philippines
The thrice-weekly flights to each capital will bring to a record 60 the number of destinations serviced by the airline.
Feb. 8, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Israel’s national pavilion at the Singapore Airshow 2026, Feb. 5, 2026. Credit: Israeli Defense Ministry.
Israel News
Israel showcases air-defense systems, UAVs at Singapore Airshow
Israel’s delegation includes 11 defense companies presenting a range of “advanced and operationally proven technologies.”
Feb. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
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