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Fiamma Nirenstein

Fiamma Nirenstein

Fiamma Nirenstein is an Italian-Israeli journalist, author and senior research fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA). An adviser on antisemitism to Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she served in the Italian Parliament (2008-2013) as vice president of the Foreign Affairs Committee. A founding member of the Friends of Israel Initiative, she has written 15 books, including October 7, Antisemitism and the War on the West, and is a leading voice on Israel, the Middle East, Europe and the fight against antisemitism.

Joseph Kent, then-director of the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC), testifies during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing titled "Worldwide Threats to the Homeland" on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on Dec. 11, 2025. Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images.
Column
When antisemitism reinvents itself as anti-Zionism
Old conspiracy theories are repackaged in modern language, turning Israel—and the Jewish people—once again into the target.
Mar. 19, 2026
Fiamma Nirenstein
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, flanked by Defense Minister Israel Katz and Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, conveys a message to the Iranian people from the Israeli Air Force command center, March 17, 2026. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
Senior Contributor
Ali Larijani’s elimination signals a potential turning point in Iran
Mar. 17, 2026
Fiamma Nirenstein
Pro-Iran regime supporters pray on the sidelines of an annual protest, this year a static protest, held by pro-Palestinian group Al-Quds in central London on March 15, 2026. The U.K. government banned an annual pro-Palestinian march organized by a group "supportive of the Iranian regime." A static protest and counter-protest went ahead in place of the march. Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images.
Senior Contributor
The new pro-ayatollah antisemitism
Mar. 16, 2026
Fiamma Nirenstein
Smoke trails from missiles fired by Hezbollah terrorists toward Israel are seen over Southern Lebanon, March 8, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Senior Contributor
Israel’s ultimatum on Hezbollah
The war in the north is no longer about deterrence. It is about whether Israel will finally dismantle Hezbollah’s military power in Southern Lebanon.
Mar. 15, 2026
Fiamma Nirenstein
Women from the "Non Una Di Meno" feminist movement demonstrate in Rome, Italy, on March 9, 2026. Photo by Simona Granati-Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images.
Senior Contributor
Stopping Iran is not a violation of international law
The Iranian regime’s decades-long campaign of terror, nuclear ambition and proxy warfare posed a clear and present danger—one that critics of Israel and the United States often choose to ignore.
Mar. 10, 2026
Fiamma Nirenstein
Anti-aircraft guns at Iran’s Natanz uranium enrichment facility. Credit: Hamed Saber via Wikimedia Commons.
Senior Contributor
Who will take the uranium?
The fate of Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium—enough, if weaponized, for multiple nuclear bombs—may determine whether the current campaign against Tehran’s nuclear ambitions succeeds.
Mar. 9, 2026
Fiamma Nirenstein
Trump Netanyahu
Senior Contributor
Israel and the US have the same goals in the war against Iran
The joint military campaign against the regime of the ayatollahs reflects an unprecedented strategic alignment between the two allies.
Mar. 7, 2026
Fiamma Nirenstein
Trump, European World Leaders
Senior Contributor
Trump’s strike on Tehran exposes Europe’s blindness
The Western debate focuses on imperialism, while ignoring Tehran’s decades-long war against the free world.
Mar. 6, 2026
Fiamma Nirenstein
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump, Feb. 28, 2026. Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO.
Senior Contributor
Netanyahu’s long road to confronting Iran
For decades, Israel’s leader has maintained that survival demands strength. After Oct. 7, that doctrine became a policy to reshape the region.
Mar. 3, 2026
Fiamma Nirenstein
Netanyahu Kirya meeting
Senior Contributor
Iran’s strategic blunder is reshaping the Middle East
Tehran’s attacks on Arab states and Western interests are accelerating a regional alignment against it that it hoped to prevent.
Mar. 2, 2026
Fiamma Nirenstein
Zaka Beit Shemesh
Senior Contributor
When terrorist ideology meets a nation that refuses to break
Israeli losses mark the painful cost of a war intended to dismantle the most dangerous regime in the region.
Mar. 1, 2026
Fiamma Nirenstein
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