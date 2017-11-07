The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
Palestinian advocacy is couched using the identity-politics vocabulary that dominates American college culture and places Israel on the wrong side of the progressive moral hierarchy. Challenge it, and you’re a racist.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
Palestinian advocacy is couched using the identity-politics vocabulary that dominates American college culture and places Israel on the wrong side of the progressive moral hierarchy. Challenge it, and you’re a racist.