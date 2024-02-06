JNS
This 2024 - Let's Win the Battle of Headlines
newsIsrael at War

Death threat sent to Israeli coalition members, families

The letter, described as unprecedented, threatened to harm members of the current government, their children and grandchildren.

Likud MK Eli Dellal, see here on April 19, 2023 at the Knesset, received a copy of the letter. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
(February 6, 2024 / JNS)

A group calling itself “The Israeli Avengers Organization” recently sent a letter threatening the lives of Knesset members and their families.

The letter holds the current government responsible for failing to prevent the Hamas massacre on Oct. 7, in which 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, were killed.

“We established the organization to exact a price and harm individual terrorists. Until Oct. 7, we did not see fit to act against coalition members. Unfortunately, we deceived ourselves. We will act personally against the current members. Their names won’t be forgotten,” the letter states.

The letter was posted on the gates of the home of Likud MK Eli Dellal. An identical copy was sent to Eliyahu Revivo, also of Likud, Ynet reported.

The letter listed the addresses and identity numbers of the coalition members, and the names and numbers of their family members as well.

“Children and grandchildren will also be harmed, in relation to the number of the fallen,” the letter said, referring to those killed on Oct. 7.

“The organization was established last summer by a group of Israelis from different places,” it added. “There are no direct victims among us, nor family members of victims, and we do not claim to represent them.”

The Knesset said that the letter was handed over to the Knesset security officer “and passed on to the relevant authorities, including the Israel Police.”

