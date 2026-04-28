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Iran regime braces for renewed protests amid economic crisis—report

Security officials warn mass unrest could erupt within days as economy deteriorates.

Apr. 28, 2026
JNS Staff

Iran regime braces for renewed protests amid economic crisis—report

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A woman wrapped in a shah-era flag at the rally in Place de la Bastille, Paris, April 19, 2026. Photo by Amelie Botbol.
A woman wrapped in a shah-era flag at the rally in Place de la Bastille, Paris, April 19, 2026. Photo by Amelie Botbol.
( Apr. 28, 2026 / JNS )

Iran’s leadership is preparing for a possible renewal of nationwide protests in the coming days, according to a report by the opposition outlet Iran International on Tuesday.

The report said Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, chaired by Secretary Mohammad-Bagher Zolfaghadr, held an emergency meeting amid growing concern that unrest could soon erupt.

Security officials presented intelligence assessments warning of mass demonstrations driven by the worsening economic situation, describing conditions in the Islamic Republic as increasingly unstable.

According to the report, officials warned that Iran’s economy may not withstand more than six to eight weeks under the U.S. naval blockade that began on April 13. Estimates presented at the meeting suggested that up to two million people could lose their jobs in the private sector by the end of spring.

Officials also cited a near-total shutdown of key industrial sectors, including oil, petrochemicals and steel. Iranian media reported that steel exports have halted, one month after Israeli strikes on major facilities.

The ongoing internet blackout, now in its 60th consecutive day, has left roughly 20% of the workforce effectively unemployed, according to the report.

In the financial sector, closures of banks, stock exchanges, gold markets and currency exchanges have largely frozen economic activity.

The report said Iranian officials believe the economic crisis will be the primary driver pushing large numbers of citizens into the streets, raising fears within the regime that protests may be unavoidable—particularly if they coincide with ongoing negotiations with the United States.

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