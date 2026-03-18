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Josh Hasten

Josh Hasten is a Middle East correspondent for JNS. He is co-host of the JNS podcast “Jerusalem Minute,” as well as the host of the JNS podcast “Judeacation.” He also hosts the weekly radio program “Israel Uncensored” on “The Land of Israel Radio Network.” An award-winning freelance journalist, he writes regularly for JNS and other publications. He is also a sought-after guest for television and radio interviews on current events in Israel, having appeared on CNN, BBC, Sky News, Fox, APTV, WABC, ILTV, i24News, and many others.

JNS TV
Iranian missile strike on Israeli village reveals Tehran’s expanding war strategy
WATCH: “Judeacation” with Josh Hasten
Mar. 16, 2026
Josh Hasten
JNS TV
Inside the strategy to dismantle Iran’s regime
Mar. 16, 2026
Alex Traiman
IDF soldiers operating in Judea and Samaria during the week of March 1, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Features
Ramping up security in Judea and Samaria
Mar. 10, 2026
Josh Hasten
Cluster munitions
JNS TV
Palestinian reactions to Iranian missile attacks on Tel Aviv
WATCH: “Judeacation” with Josh Hasten
Mar. 9, 2026
Josh Hasten
JNS TV
How Trump and Netanyahu targeted Iran’s leadership succession plan
WATCH: “Jerusalem Minute” with Middle East correspondent Josh Hasten
Mar. 9, 2026
Alex Traiman
Jewish National Fund-USA delegation
Features
Israel visit interrupted by war, though mission goes on
Even as sirens forced participants into shelters, Jewish National Fund-USA’s Brotherhood Mission pressed on with acts of solidarity and support.
Mar. 5, 2026
Josh Hasten
JNS TV
‘Operation Roaring Lion’: US-Israel strike on Iran’s leadership and escalation risks
WATCH: “Jerusalem Minute” with Middle East correspondent Josh Hasten
Mar. 3, 2026
Alex Traiman
JNS TV
How false media narratives spread about Judea and Samaria
WATCH: “Judeacation” with Josh Hasten
Feb. 24, 2026
Josh Hasten
Tucker Carlson
Opinion
Fact check: Debunking Carlson’s claims on Israel
Claims on Netanyahu’s family, the USS “Liberty” and Christian populations in Qatar are contradicted by historical and official records.
Feb. 23, 2026
Josh Hasten
JNS TV
The media fight over Israel that signals a bigger Iran showdown
WATCH: “Jerusalem Minute” with Middle East correspondent Josh Hasten
Feb. 23, 2026
Alex Traiman
From left, MK Simcha Rothman, MK Amit Halevy, MK Ohad Tal, Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) and Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) at the Knesset in Jerusalem on Feb. 18, 2026. Photo by Josh Hasten.
Features
GOP lawmakers, Israeli MKs urge shift from US aid to strategic partnership, reject Palestinian state
Israelis should stop worrying about what the West thinks and focus on their own destiny, says Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.).
Feb. 23, 2026
Josh Hasten
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