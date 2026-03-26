Flight Updates
Israel’s wartime restrictions on the country’s airspace are tentatively in place through April 16.
The embassy offered bus service to Jordan after El Al canceled additional outbound flights due to strict departure limits.
“This is an inconvenience, but our commitment to human life is our top priority,” Transportation Minister Miri Regev explained in a statement.
More than 70,000 Americans have returned to the United States from the Middle East since the Iran conflict began on Feb. 28.
El Al previously announced that it would not operate any regularly scheduled flights until the end of next week.