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Flight Updates

Delta Air Lines
Israel News
Delta pushes back flights to Israel until September
Israel’s wartime restrictions on the country’s airspace are tentatively in place through April 16.
Mar. 25, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Ben-Gurion International Airport, May 2014. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem urges Americans in Israel to consider overland routes to Jordan
The embassy offered bus service to Jordan after El Al canceled additional outbound flights due to strict departure limits.
Mar. 25, 2026
A traveler at Ben-Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on Jan. 4, 2022. Photo by Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel imposes further airport restrictions following weekend missile attacks

“This is an inconvenience, but our commitment to human life is our top priority,” Transportation Minister Miri Regev explained in a statement.

Mar. 23, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
US State Department
U.S. News
State Department partners with El Al to operate evacuation flights
More than 70,000 Americans have returned to the United States from the Middle East since the Iran conflict began on Feb. 28.
Mar. 19, 2026
An Israir plane at the Ben Gurion International airport near Tel Aviv on Oct. 31, 2024. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.
Israel News
Israir cancels regularly scheduled flights until Passover
El Al previously announced that it would not operate any regularly scheduled flights until the end of next week.
Mar. 19, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
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