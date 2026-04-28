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The hidden logic behind Iran’s rejection of the US deal

Apr. 28, 2026
Meira Kolatch

The hidden logic behind Iran’s rejection of the US deal

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( Apr. 28, 2026 / JNS )

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Iran
Meira Kolatch
Meira Kolatch Meira Kolatch
Meira Kolatch is the host of “The Meira K Show” on JNS TV.
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