Mossad chief says Iran, Lebanon ops proved ‘powerful, innovative’ capabilities

Recent Mossad operations in Iran and Lebanon proved the effectiveness of a “powerful, innovative system for striking our enemies,” agency director David Barnea said on Monday.

Together with the Israel Defense Forces, the Jewish state’s famed intelligence agency “changed the strategic posture of the State of Israel and strengthened its might,” Barnea said, speaking at an internal award event.

As part of the 2025 Commendations Ceremony, held at Mossad headquarters, ten of the agency’s operations and projects were awarded a prize for their “extraordinary contributions” to national security.

“The operations that won citations this year allowed us to break boundaries in Lebanon and Iran,” Barnea said in his address, per a readout provided by Israel’s Government Press Office.

“We acquired strategic and tactical intelligence from the heart of the enemy’s secrets. We proved new, groundbreaking operational capabilities in target countries. We demonstrated the effectiveness of a powerful, innovative system for striking our enemies. We implemented a clandestine diplomatic campaign whose importance is critical to creating regional alliances and expanding Israel’s strategic depth,” he stated.

The Mossad and its agents remain focused on “keeping our eyes open,” Barnea vowed. “We are committed to intelligence and operational daring, and we are committed to the principle of action.”

“We will not rest on our laurels, and when we see a threat, we will act with full force,” the top spy concluded.

Last week, a retired Mossad agent from The Netherlands, described as one of Jerusalem’s most important strategic assets in Europe, told the Dutch Telegraaf newspaper that the agency developed an artificial intelligence-driven system to map large segments of the Iranian population, including their connections and political views, enabling it to identify potential agents on the ground.

A new version of the system would automatically send computer-generated messages or phone calls to potential informants, inviting them to assist the Jewish state in the fight against the Islamic regime.

“I felt proud that I could make a modest contribution to the AI system that allowed Mossad to manage that flood of tips and human sources,” said the Mossad agent, adding that it was also helpful that the intelligence agency gained control over Iran’s entire telecommunications system.