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Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani during a meeting with his Syrian counterpart in Damascus, Feb. 16, 2020. Photo by Louai Beshara/AFP via Getty Images.
Column
Death of a Holocaust denier
Over decades, Iran proved itself adept at fertilizing the lies that reside at the heart of anti-Zionist ideology, turning them into common-sense notions among adherents.
Mar. 20, 2026
Ben Cohen
Joseph Kent, then-director of the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC), testifies during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing titled "Worldwide Threats to the Homeland" on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on Dec. 11, 2025. Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images.
Column
When antisemitism reinvents itself as anti-Zionism
Old conspiracy theories are repackaged in modern language, turning Israel—and the Jewish people—once again into the target.
Mar. 19, 2026
Fiamma Nirenstein
Epic Fury USS Abraham Lincoln
Column
Wimps and warriors
The war with Iran is clarifying who is for civilization against barbarism—and who is not.
Mar. 19, 2026
Melanie Phillips
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to U.S. President Donald Trump during a roundtable discussion in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 8, 2025. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Support for the Iran war among the GOP base and President Trump’s intervention in the podcast wars signal that the Tucker Carlson wing of the GOP has hit a dead-end.
Mar. 18, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
Donald Trump speaks with attendees at a rally at Dream City Church in Phoenix, Ariz., on June 6, 2024. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons.
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
The attack on a Reform temple in Michigan demanded an address to the American people about what the administration has been doing to make Jewish citizens feel safer.
Mar. 18, 2026
Mitchell Bard
Ana Kasparian speaks onstage during the 2019 Politicon at Music City Center on Oct. 26, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Politicon.
Column
An ominous cloud of un-American invective
The resurgence of anti-Israel rhetoric in U.S. discourse reflects deeper and troubling currents in American political culture.
Mar. 17, 2026
Martin Sherman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, flanked by Defense Minister Israel Katz and Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, conveys a message to the Iranian people from the Israeli Air Force command center, March 17, 2026. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
Senior Contributor
Ali Larijani’s elimination signals a potential turning point in Iran
Israel’s successful strike on a key regime figure may mark the start of a new era.
Mar. 17, 2026
Fiamma Nirenstein
Pins worn by actor Javier Bardem during the 98th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on March 15, 2026. Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images.
Featured Columnist
Actors turned politicos
The question is why the Academy Awards have become a stage for geopolitical pronouncements at all.
Mar. 17, 2026
Stephen M. Flatow
Tel Aviv Billboard, Iran War
Editor-in-Chief
Stopping Tehran’s apocalyptic goals is more important than thwarting Trump
Critics assert that the price America is paying to force the Islamic Republic to give up its nuclear ambitions and zeal for terrorism is too high. But the alternatives are far worse.
Mar. 16, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
Coins, Money, Donations
Torah Portion of the Week
Where’s the money?
Charity today is what sacrifices were yesterday.
Mar. 16, 2026
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Roaring Lion Statue in Tel Hai
Featured Columnist
The Jewish Legion: A lesson for today’s Iran war
International security crises are rarely fought by a single nation alone.
Mar. 16, 2026
Moshe Phillips
Pro-Iran regime supporters pray on the sidelines of an annual protest, this year a static protest, held by pro-Palestinian group Al-Quds in central London on March 15, 2026. The U.K. government banned an annual pro-Palestinian march organized by a group "supportive of the Iranian regime." A static protest and counter-protest went ahead in place of the march. Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images.
Senior Contributor
The new pro-ayatollah antisemitism
As the war with Iran intensifies, a disturbing trend has emerged across Europe and North America.
Mar. 16, 2026
Fiamma Nirenstein
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