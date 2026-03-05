Column
Over decades, Iran proved itself adept at fertilizing the lies that reside at the heart of anti-Zionist ideology, turning them into common-sense notions among adherents.
Old conspiracy theories are repackaged in modern language, turning Israel—and the Jewish people—once again into the target.
The war with Iran is clarifying who is for civilization against barbarism—and who is not.
Support for the Iran war among the GOP base and President Trump’s intervention in the podcast wars signal that the Tucker Carlson wing of the GOP has hit a dead-end.
The attack on a Reform temple in Michigan demanded an address to the American people about what the administration has been doing to make Jewish citizens feel safer.
The resurgence of anti-Israel rhetoric in U.S. discourse reflects deeper and troubling currents in American political culture.
Israel’s successful strike on a key regime figure may mark the start of a new era.
The question is why the Academy Awards have become a stage for geopolitical pronouncements at all.
Critics assert that the price America is paying to force the Islamic Republic to give up its nuclear ambitions and zeal for terrorism is too high. But the alternatives are far worse.
International security crises are rarely fought by a single nation alone.
As the war with Iran intensifies, a disturbing trend has emerged across Europe and North America.