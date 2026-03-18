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Moshe Phillips

Moshe Phillips

Moshe Phillips, a veteran pro-Israel activist and author, is the national chairman of Americans For a Safe Israel (AFSI). A former board member of the American Zionist Movement, he previously served as national director of the U.S. division of Herut and worked with CAMERA in Philadelphia. He was also a delegate to the 2020 World Zionist Congress and served as editor of The Challenger, the publication of the Tagar Zionist Youth Movement. His op-eds and letters have been widely published in the United States and Israel.

Roaring Lion Statue in Tel Hai
Featured Columnist
The Jewish Legion: A lesson for today’s Iran war
International security crises are rarely fought by a single nation alone.
Mar. 16, 2026
Moshe Phillips
Depiction of the Western Wall (Kotel) in Jerusalem
Featured Columnist
What would Tucker Carlson learn at my Passover seder table?
Mar. 9, 2026
Moshe Phillips
Iranian Ballistic Missiles, Tel Aviv
Featured Columnist
On Iran attacks, J Street diverges from the Israeli left
Mar. 2, 2026
Moshe Phillips
Palestine Action Rally in London
Featured Columnist
Spreading newspeak, spreading ‘intifada’
The U.K.-based Palestine Action has often been treated with kid gloves by the media and the courts.
Feb. 23, 2026
Moshe Phillips
Israeli Soldiers Shaked Force, 1967 Six-Day War
Featured Columnist
The 50th anniversary of a book that explained Israel like no other
Reading a chronicle of the Israeli peace movement now is a fascinating reminder of how far the Labor Party and the Israeli left has drifted.
Feb. 17, 2026
Moshe Phillips
Rafah Border Crossing, Gaza
Featured Columnist
Groundhog Day all over again
Opening the Rafah border crossing while Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad continue to be fully armed benefits the terrorists more than anyone.
Feb. 9, 2026
Moshe Phillips
Cement Into Gaza
Featured Columnist
Netanyahu is correct: Gaza cannot be rebuilt until Hamas is disarmed
The terrorist group has demonstrated a consistent ability to transform civilian goods into weapons, turning humanitarian aid into a force multiplier for violence against Israel.
Feb. 2, 2026
Moshe Phillips
Fatah, Arafat
Featured Columnist
Fatah shares Hamas’s goal to destroy Israel
Much of the international community has clung to the fiction that Hamas and Fatah are different—that Hamas is irredeemably extremist, while Fatah, which dominates the Palestinian Authority, is flawed but pragmatic.
Jan. 19, 2026
Moshe Phillips
Flag of Bangledesh
Featured Columnist
No postwar role for Bangladesh in Gaza
The U.S. government needs to realize that nations with a documented history of hostility toward Israel cannot credibly serve as neutral peacekeepers.
Jan. 12, 2026
Moshe Phillips
Tammy Bruce
Featured Columnist
A little pro-Israel honesty at the United Nations
Ambassador Tammy Bruce reaffirmed both America’s commitment to its allies and its insistence that international norms apply equally to all.
Jan. 5, 2026
Moshe Phillips
NATO Summit 2023
Featured Columnist
Washington should hold off on selling F-35s to Turkey
History shows how quickly allies can turn into adversaries.
Dec. 29, 2025
Moshe Phillips
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