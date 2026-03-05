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Israeli Elections

Then-Israeli Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Alon Schuster during a visit to Kibbutz Metzar in the southern Golan Heights, March 19, 2021. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90.
Features
Israeli elections 2026: Meet the parliament—MK Alon Schuster
Schuster advocates for Gaza demilitarization, national unity and strengthening the periphery.
Feb. 26, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi during an Economic Affairs Committee meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem, Dec. 18, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Features
Israeli elections 2026: Meet the parliament—Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi
Right-wing voters must understand they are voting for legal advisers to assume an actual advisory role, for the Supreme Court’s authority to be capped and for the communications market to open to competition, says Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi.
Feb. 15, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Brig. Gen. (res.) Oren Solomon (second from right) received the National Resilience Award from Professors for a Strong Israel for his personal bravery on Oct. 7, as well as for his civic courage in investigating the IDF’s shortcomings before the Hamas-led surprise attack, Feb. 10, 2026. Credit: Professors for a Strong Israel.
Israel News
Enhancing Israel’s resilience in a post-Oct. 7 world
Israeli officials and intellectuals convened at the annual Professors for a Strong Israel conference to discuss the challenges facing the Jewish state.
Feb. 15, 2026
Natan Galula
MK Meirav Ben-Ari attends a meeting of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee at the Knesset in Jerusalem, Nov. 10, 2025. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Features
Israeli elections 2026: Meet the parliament—MK Meirav Ben-Ari
The opposition lawmaker says Israelis agree on 80% of key issues.
Jan. 26, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses supporters on election night at Likud Party headquarters in Jerusalem, March 23, 2021. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu, right-wing bloc retain majority in ‘Channel 14’ survey
Fifty-three percent of respondents said Benjamin Netanyahu is best suited to be prime minister.
Jan. 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Naor Shiri
Features
Israeli elections 2026: Meet the parliament—MK Naor Shiri
Protecting children from social media, Israel’s high cost of living and strengthening the periphery rank high on the Yesh Atid lawmaker’s agenda.
Dec. 28, 2025
Amelie Botbol
Israeli MK Michal Woldiger at the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem. Photo by Noam Moskowitz/Knesset Spokesperson’s Office.
Features
Israeli elections 2026: Meet the parliament—MK Michal Woldiger
The Religious Zionism lawmaker seeks the replacement of the Palestinian Authority, which she says continues to fund and support terrorism.
Dec. 8, 2025
Amelie Botbol
MK Ohad Tal. Photo by Dani Shem-Tov/Knesset.
Features
Israeli elections 2026: Meet the parliament—MK Ohad Tal
Religious Zionism lawmaker Ohad Tal tells JNS that peace can be achieved only by applying Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria and Gaza.
Nov. 26, 2025
Amelie Botbol
Dutch lawmakers debate their parties' policies on Israel and Jewish community issues in Amstelveen, the Netherlands on Oct. 16, 2025. Photo courtesy of CIDI.
Features
A Dutch Jewish election event exposes growing isolation
Once a tour de force, the traditional debate was snubbed and deplatformed in “a drawing inward to an almost ghetto-like environment,” one viewer said.
Nov. 3, 2025
Canaan Lidor
Committee chairman MK Simcha Rothman leads a Constitution, Law and Justice Committee meeting at the Knesset, in the Israeli parliament on June 9, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli elections 2026: Meet the parliament—MK Simcha Rothman
Religious Zionism’s Simcha Rothman talks with JNS about his key achievements in the Knesset, and the challenges the country still faces.
Oct. 30, 2025
Amelie Botbol
Israeli minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich attends a Finance committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on Aug. 14, 2025. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Smotrich conveys red lines to Netanyahu ahead of Trump meeting
The Religious Zionism leader laid down six points his party won’t compromise on, including a complete Hamas withdrawal from Gaza and permanent IDF presence at the perimeter.
Sep. 29, 2025
JNS Staff
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid Party) at a protest outside the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem March 27, 2023. Photo by Erik Marmor/Flash90.
Israel News
Lapid: Netanyahu’s re-election would be the ‘end of Zionism’
If Netanyahu wins again, “the state will fall apart,” the Yesh Atid Party leader claimed.
Sep. 2, 2025
JNS Staff
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Yisrael Medad
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Israel’s ‘privileged class’: Its roots and its rot
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Ruthie Blum
Senior Contributing Editor
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Opinion
The New York Times’ Israeli ‘elected autocracy’
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Caroline B. Glick is a prominent journalist and analyst, serving as JNS's senior contributing editor and host of the Caroline Glick Show
Column
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Opinion
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