Israeli Elections
Schuster advocates for Gaza demilitarization, national unity and strengthening the periphery.
Right-wing voters must understand they are voting for legal advisers to assume an actual advisory role, for the Supreme Court’s authority to be capped and for the communications market to open to competition, says Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi.
Israeli officials and intellectuals convened at the annual Professors for a Strong Israel conference to discuss the challenges facing the Jewish state.
The opposition lawmaker says Israelis agree on 80% of key issues.
Fifty-three percent of respondents said Benjamin Netanyahu is best suited to be prime minister.
Protecting children from social media, Israel’s high cost of living and strengthening the periphery rank high on the Yesh Atid lawmaker’s agenda.
The Religious Zionism lawmaker seeks the replacement of the Palestinian Authority, which she says continues to fund and support terrorism.
Religious Zionism lawmaker Ohad Tal tells JNS that peace can be achieved only by applying Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria and Gaza.
Once a tour de force, the traditional debate was snubbed and deplatformed in “a drawing inward to an almost ghetto-like environment,” one viewer said.
Religious Zionism’s Simcha Rothman talks with JNS about his key achievements in the Knesset, and the challenges the country still faces.
The Religious Zionism leader laid down six points his party won’t compromise on, including a complete Hamas withdrawal from Gaza and permanent IDF presence at the perimeter.
If Netanyahu wins again, “the state will fall apart,” the Yesh Atid Party leader claimed.
OPINION