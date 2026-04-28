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News   Israel News

Israeli FM tells UN Lebanon coordinator Hezbollah increasingly operating near UNIFIL sites

The conduct of the Iranian-backed terrorist organization is undermining the ceasefire against Lebanon’s interests, said Gideon Sa’ar.

Apr. 28, 2026
JNS Staff

Israeli FM tells UN Lebanon coordinator Hezbollah increasingly operating near UNIFIL sites

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Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar speaks during a gathering at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, March 23, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar speaks during a gathering at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, March 23, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
( Apr. 28, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar told United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis in Jerusalem on Monday that Hezbollah’s actions are undermining the ceasefire, against Lebanon’s interests.

“Hezbollah has launched roughly 10,000 rockets, missiles, and drones at Israel since March 2” when it joined Iran’s war efforts against the Jewish state, Sa’ar tweeted regarding the meeting.

He went on to say that Israel has identified a growing pattern of Hezbollah deploying its military assets next to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon positions across Lebanon.

“Hezbollah is using these positions for surveillance against IDF forces and is moving its terrorists in vehicles identical to those of UNIFIL. The Government of Lebanon must act decisively against Hezbollah and its terrorists, including through financial measures targeting its sources of funding,” Sa’ar added.

Hennis, as the head of the Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon (UNSCOL), is the U.N.’s Secretary-General’s representative to the Lebanese Government.

Earlier on Monday, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem reaffirmed his rejection of proposals to disarm the terror group as part of the ongoing direct talks between Israel and Lebanon.

“We will not give up our weapons and defense,” the Iranian-backed terrorist leader vowed in a written statement, according to a translation by Tehran’s Press TV outlet. “The field has shown that the resistance is ready for a Karbala-like epic,” he added, referencing a brutal 7th-century battle revered in Shi’ite tradition for its message of sacrifice and martyrdom.

“These direct negotiations and their outcomes are as if they do not exist for us, and they do not concern us in the slightest,” the top terrorist declared.

Jerusalem and Beirut on April 16 agreed to a 10-day ceasefire following mediation by U.S. President Donald Trump. Last week, the two countries agreed to extend the ceasefire for three more weeks following historic direct talks in Washington, D.C.

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