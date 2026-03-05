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Politics and Knesset

Yoav Gallant
Israel News
Gallant says won’t run in Knesset election
Israel’s former defense minister and Likud Party member relayed that he will return to politics if “an opportunity to make an impact” emerges.
Mar. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives for a hearing in his trial at the Tel Aviv District Court, Dec. 16, 2024. Photo by Yossi Zeliger/POOL.
Israel News
Netanyahu’s pardon request moves forward as Trump pressures
The release of the Ministry’s opinion follows U.S. President Donald Trump once again weighing in on the matter on March 5.
Mar. 11, 2026
David Isaac
Amir Ohana
Israel News
Knesset speaker: Only offer to Iran is unconditional surrender
Amir Ohana was responding to his Iranian counterpart Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf’s claim that the Islamic Republic was no longer seeking to negotiate with the United States and Israel.
Mar. 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Smotrich, Netanyahu
Israel News
Ultra-Orthodox draft exemption law shelved to boost wartime defense budget
“We are now putting aside controversial issues that are not suitable for wartime,” Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said.
Mar. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich leads a faction meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, Dec. 1, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Hezbollah rocket wounds son of Israeli finance minister
His son, Binya Hevron, remained “strong and determined,” and “with God’s help, after rehabilitation and dedicated treatment, he will recover and return to us and to the IDF,” said Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich.
Mar. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Newly elected lawmaker Matti Sarfatti Harcavi a day before the opening session of the Knesset in Jerusalem on Nov. 14, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Features
Israeli elections 2026: Meet the parliament—MK Matti Sarfatti Harcavi
The nation must protect its periphery, agricultural sector, environment, shape Gaza’s future, the Yesh Atid lawmaker tells JNS.
Mar. 7, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid Party) visits the Beit Shemesh site where an Iranian ballistic missile killed nine Israelis, March 2, 2026. Credit: Yair Lapid/X
Israel News
Lapid meets Netanyahu, vows support for war
The opposition leader said he had assured the Israeli premier of his “full backing” for “Operation Roaring Lion.”
Mar. 2, 2026
JNS Staff
The Knesset Plenum in Jerusalem, Feb. 1, 2010. Photo by Itzik Edri via Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Israeli lawmakers present united front as Iran war escalates
Israel had taken “the only correct decision for the security of Israel,” said Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar.
Mar. 2, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Then-Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett with Ra’am Party head Mansour Abbas during a plenum session and a vote on the state budget at the assembly hall of the Knesset in Jerusalem on Nov. 3, 2021. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu shares report alleging Bennett funded Arab program rejecting Israel’s right to exist
Among the initiatives supported by the Midad NGO were said to be a pro-Palestinian student group at the Hebrew University; and INJAZ Palestine, which creates anti-Israel propaganda.
Feb. 27, 2026
JNS Staff
Then-Israeli Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Alon Schuster during a visit to Kibbutz Metzar in the southern Golan Heights, March 19, 2021. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90.
Features
Israeli elections 2026: Meet the parliament—MK Alon Schuster
Schuster advocates for Gaza demilitarization, national unity and strengthening the periphery.
Feb. 26, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Western Wall
Israel News
Knesset gives initial OK to bill imposing prison for desecrating holy sites
The proposal was submitted to parliament in the wake of a ruling by Israel’s Supreme Court ordering the government to allow a mixed-gender prayer space at the Western Wall.
Feb. 25, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionism Party) leads a faction meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, Feb. 23, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Smotrich: Jerusalem will ‘never’ cede control of Judea and Samaria
“It is part of Israel, part of the State of Israel,” Smotrich told JNS, “and with God’s help, this can never be changed.”
Feb. 24, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
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OPINION
Amos Fried
Opinion
Israel’s constitutional crises: A legal analysis
A. Amos Fried
Moshe Phillips
Featured Columnist
The 50th anniversary of a book that explained Israel like no other
Moshe Phillips
Avi Abelow
Opinion
From protest to psychosis
Avi Abelow
Jesse Ferris
Opinion
Strengthening democracy and defending the Jewish state
Jesse Ferris
Haim Ramon
Opinion
How the Israel Democracy Institute abandoned both Israel and democracy
Haim Ramon
Ben Cohen
Featured Columnist
Israel prepares for a ‘mass immigration event’
Ben Cohen
Ben Cohen
Featured Columnist
Britain’s new far-left party may be Jeremy Corbyn’s undoing
Ben Cohen
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