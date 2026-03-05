Politics and Knesset
Israel’s former defense minister and Likud Party member relayed that he will return to politics if “an opportunity to make an impact” emerges.
The release of the Ministry’s opinion follows U.S. President Donald Trump once again weighing in on the matter on March 5.
Amir Ohana was responding to his Iranian counterpart Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf’s claim that the Islamic Republic was no longer seeking to negotiate with the United States and Israel.
“We are now putting aside controversial issues that are not suitable for wartime,” Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said.
His son, Binya Hevron, remained “strong and determined,” and “with God’s help, after rehabilitation and dedicated treatment, he will recover and return to us and to the IDF,” said Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich.
The nation must protect its periphery, agricultural sector, environment, shape Gaza’s future, the Yesh Atid lawmaker tells JNS.
The opposition leader said he had assured the Israeli premier of his “full backing” for “Operation Roaring Lion.”
Israel had taken “the only correct decision for the security of Israel,” said Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar.
Among the initiatives supported by the Midad NGO were said to be a pro-Palestinian student group at the Hebrew University; and INJAZ Palestine, which creates anti-Israel propaganda.
Schuster advocates for Gaza demilitarization, national unity and strengthening the periphery.
The proposal was submitted to parliament in the wake of a ruling by Israel’s Supreme Court ordering the government to allow a mixed-gender prayer space at the Western Wall.
“It is part of Israel, part of the State of Israel,” Smotrich told JNS, “and with God’s help, this can never be changed.”
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